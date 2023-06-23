Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Report 2023: Expanding Building Activity Bolsters Growth

23 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross Laminated Timber Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cross laminated timber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.3% to reach $4.24 Billion by 2030 from $1.66 Billion in 2023.
This report on global cross laminated timber market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global cross laminated timber market by segmenting the market based on application, product type, element type, raw material type, bonding method, panel layers, adhesive type, press type, storey class, application type and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cross laminated timber market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Binderholz
- Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
- Hasslacher
- KLH
- Mayr Melnhof
- Meiken Lamwood Corp.
- Shilliger Holz AG
- SmartLam
- Sterling Lumber
- Stora Enso
- Structurlam
- XLam Limited
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Expanding Building Activity
- Cost-Effective
- Environmentally Beneficial Since it Generates Less Greenhouse Gases
Challenges
- Mediocre Fire and Moisture Resistance
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Application
- Residential
- Educational Institutes
- Government/Public Buildings
- Commercial Spaces
by Product Type
- Custom CLT
- Blank CLT
by Element Type
- Wall Panels
- Flooring Panels
- Roofing Slabs
- Others
by Raw Material Type
- Spruce
- Pine
- Fir
- Others
by Bonding Method
- Adhesively Bonded
- Mechanically Fastened
by Panel Layers
- 3-Ply
- 5-Ply
- 7-Ply
- Others
by Adhesive Type
- PUR (Polyurethane)
- PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)
- MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)
- Others
by Press Type
- Hydraulic Press
- Vacuum Press
- Pneumatic Press
- Others
by Storey Class
- Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)
- Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)
- High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys
by Application Type
- Structural Applications
- Non-Structural Applications
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucpfhb
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article