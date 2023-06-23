Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Report 2023: Expanding Building Activity Bolsters Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Jun, 2023, 17:45 ET

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross Laminated Timber Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cross laminated timber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.3% to reach $4.24 Billion by 2030 from $1.66 Billion in 2023.

This report on global cross laminated timber market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global cross laminated timber market by segmenting the market based on application, product type, element type, raw material type, bonding method, panel layers, adhesive type, press type, storey class, application type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cross laminated timber market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned 

  • Binderholz
  • Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG
  • Hasslacher
  • KLH
  • Mayr Melnhof
  • Meiken Lamwood Corp.
  • Shilliger Holz AG
  • SmartLam
  • Sterling Lumber
  • Stora Enso
  • Structurlam
  • XLam Limited

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Expanding Building Activity
  • Cost-Effective
  • Environmentally Beneficial Since it Generates Less Greenhouse Gases

Challenges

  • Mediocre Fire and Moisture Resistance

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

  • Residential
  • Educational Institutes
  • Government/Public Buildings
  • Commercial Spaces

by Product Type

  • Custom CLT
  • Blank CLT

by Element Type

  • Wall Panels
  • Flooring Panels
  • Roofing Slabs
  • Others

by Raw Material Type

  • Spruce
  • Pine
  • Fir
  • Others

by Bonding Method

  • Adhesively Bonded
  • Mechanically Fastened

by Panel Layers

  • 3-Ply
  • 5-Ply
  • 7-Ply
  • Others

by Adhesive Type

  • PUR (Polyurethane)
  • PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)
  • MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)
  • Others

by Press Type

  • Hydraulic Press
  • Vacuum Press
  • Pneumatic Press
  • Others

by Storey Class

  • Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)
  • Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)
  • High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys

by Application Type

  • Structural Applications
  • Non-Structural Applications

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ucpfhb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Internet Advertising Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,613+ Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16%

Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Global Market Report 2023: Major Players Include AptarGroup, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Pfizer and 3M

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.