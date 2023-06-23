Global Cross Laminated Timber Market Report 2023: Expanding Building Activity Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross Laminated Timber Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cross laminated timber market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.3% to reach $4.24 Billion by 2030 from $1.66 Billion in 2023.

This report on global cross laminated timber market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global cross laminated timber market by segmenting the market based on application, product type, element type, raw material type, bonding method, panel layers, adhesive type, press type, storey class, application type and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the cross laminated timber market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Binderholz

Eugen Decker Holzindustrie KG

Hasslacher

KLH

Mayr Melnhof

Meiken Lamwood Corp.

Shilliger Holz AG

SmartLam

Sterling Lumber

Stora Enso

Structurlam

XLam Limited

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Expanding Building Activity

Cost-Effective

Environmentally Beneficial Since it Generates Less Greenhouse Gases

Challenges

Mediocre Fire and Moisture Resistance

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

Residential

Educational Institutes

Government/Public Buildings

Commercial Spaces

by Product Type

Custom CLT

Blank CLT

by Element Type

Wall Panels

Flooring Panels

Roofing Slabs

Others

by Raw Material Type

Spruce

Pine

Fir

Others

by Bonding Method

Adhesively Bonded

Mechanically Fastened

by Panel Layers

3-Ply

5-Ply

7-Ply

Others

by Adhesive Type

PUR (Polyurethane)

PRF (Phenol Resorcinol Formaldehyde)

MUF (Melamine-Urea-Formaldehyde)

Others

by Press Type

Hydraulic Press

Vacuum Press

Pneumatic Press

Others

by Storey Class

Low-Rise Buildings (1-4 Storeys)

Mid-Rise Buildings (5-10 Storeys)

High-Rise Buildings (More than 10 Storeys

by Application Type

Structural Applications

Non-Structural Applications

