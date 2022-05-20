Global Cross Laminated Timber Market to 2027 - Europe is Projected to Register the Largest Market Share

May 20, 2022, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Size by Type (Adhesive bonded, Mechanically fastened), End-use (Structural, Non-structural), Industry (Residential, Non-residential) and Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cross-laminated timber market size was USD 1.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period to reach USD 2.5 billion by 2027.
Advanced design flexibility and quicker implementation methods in the manufacturing of cross-laminated timbers are expected to drive the market.
The residential of the industry segment is projected to have high demand in the cross-laminated timber market in the year 2027.
Increased consumer demand for luxurious and modern residences is projected to lead to the growth of the market. The market is expected to grow due to the increased utilization of CLT in residential applications such as ceilings, floors, and walls. In Europe, the primary market for cross-laminated timber has been family residential construction. Due to the evolution of building codes and technologies, demand is shifting towards larger multi-family residential construction. Consumer demand for upmarket residences is expected to rise, which is expected to boost the overall market growth.
The adhesive bonding of the type segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, adhesive bonded is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Adhesive bonded CLTs have better bond strength and are less impacted by climatic changes than mechanical fastened CLTs. Hence, they are extensively used in the market as the strength of the wood-based substance is determined by the strength of the adjacent surfaces. Due to the reduced use of machinery, adhesive bonded CLT has a lower production cost than mechanically fastened CLT.
Based on region, Europe is projected to register the largest market share during the forecast period.
Europe is projected to dominate the market in terms of value and volume during the forecast period due to the growing construction sector in countries such as the UK, Germany, Italy, and France. Europe is considered to be the world's largest manufacturer of cross-laminated timber. Buildings made utilizing CLT have a high demand throughout the region. To enhance the total thermal efficiency and durability of the structure, the majority of construction activities in these areas now use wood-based materials. CLT and other timber building supplies have an increasing demand among major construction enterprises across the world. The market is expected to be driven by rising potential advantages offered by cross-laminated timber in the construction sector.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2 . Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Cross Laminated Timber Market
4.2 Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Type
4.3 Cross Laminated Timber Market, Developed Vs. Emerging Countries
4.4 Europe Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Industry and Country
4.5 Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Country
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5 Operational Data and Key Industry Trends
5.6 Patent Analysis
5.7 Mass Timber Ecosystem
5.8 Industry Megatrends
5.9 Case Study Analysis
5.10 Standards
6. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Adhesive Bonded
6.3 Mechanically Fastened
7. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by End-Use
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Structural End-Use Segment
8. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Residential
8.3 Non-Residential
9. Cross Laminated Timber Market, by Region
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Cross Laminated Timber: Market Share Analysis
10.3 Revenue Analysis
10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix, 2020
10.4.1 Star
10.4.2 Emerging Leaders
10.4.3 Pervasive
10.4.4 Participants/Emerging Companies
10.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
10.6 Business Strategy Excellence
10.7 Competitive Scenario
10.7.1 Market Evaluation Framework
10.7.2 Market Evaluation Matrix
10.7.3 Competitive Scenarios and Trends
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Mayr-Melnhof Holz
11.1.2 Stora Enso
11.1.3 Binderholz GmbH
11.1.4 Eugen Decker Holzindustrie Kg
11.1.5 Hasslacher Holding GmbH
11.1.6 Schilliger Holz Ag
11.1.7 Klh Massivholz GmbH
11.1.8 Structurlam
11.1.9 Xlam Nz Limited
11.1.10 Pfeifer Holding GmbH
11.2 Other Key Companies
11.2.1 Lion Lumber
11.2.2 Smartlam Na
11.2.3 Hoisko
11.2.4 Lignotrend
11.2.5 B&K Structures Ltd.
11.2.6 Theurl Austrian Premium Timber
11.2.7 Ib Ewp Inc.
11.2.8 Nordic Structures
11.2.9 Dr. Johnson Wood Innovations
11.2.10 PFS Corporation
11.2.11 Derix Group
11.2.12 Dynea
11.2.13 Structurecraft
11.2.14 Zublin Timber
11.2.15 Crosslam Australia
12. Appendix
