Global Crosslinked Polyethylene Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

The global crosslinked polyethylene market will post a revenue of almost USD 7,863 million by 2022.

Global Crosslinked Polyethylene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased demand for crosslinked HDPE. Crosslinked HDPE has a high density to strength ratio. The high density crosslinked polyethylene has minimal branches in its polymer chains. As it is denser, it is more rigid and less permeable than low-density crosslinked polyethylene.

According to the report, one driver in the market is low cost of crosslinked polyethylene. Crosslinked polyethylene is not only heat and chemical-resistant but also a very good substitute of products such as PVC, plastic insulations, and copper tubes. It is highly preferred among end-users as it is less expensive in comparison to other products.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. Crosslinked polyethylene is created from polyethylene. Polyethylene is manufactured from ethylene, which is either in gaseous state or liquid state. This ethylene is manufactured from naphtha that is extracted from crude oil. Hence, the fluctuations in crude oil prices will be a great challenge for the polyethylene market.

Market Trends



Increasing demand for crosslinked HDPE

Use of crosslinked polyethylene in medical treatments

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

Arkema

DowDupont

Hanwha Group

LyondellBasell Industries

Solvay

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 10: Customer Landscape



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



