Global Crosslinked Polyethylene Market Report 2018 - Forecast to 2022

The "Global Crosslinked Polyethylene Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crosslinked polyethylene market will post a revenue of almost USD 7,863 million by 2022.

Global Crosslinked Polyethylene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased demand for crosslinked HDPE. Crosslinked HDPE has a high density to strength ratio. The high density crosslinked polyethylene has minimal branches in its polymer chains. As it is denser, it is more rigid and less permeable than low-density crosslinked polyethylene.

According to the report, one driver in the market is low cost of crosslinked polyethylene. Crosslinked polyethylene is not only heat and chemical-resistant but also a very good substitute of products such as PVC, plastic insulations, and copper tubes. It is highly preferred among end-users as it is less expensive in comparison to other products.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in raw material prices. Crosslinked polyethylene is created from polyethylene. Polyethylene is manufactured from ethylene, which is either in gaseous state or liquid state. This ethylene is manufactured from naphtha that is extracted from crude oil. Hence, the fluctuations in crude oil prices will be a great challenge for the polyethylene market.

Market Trends

  • Increasing demand for crosslinked HDPE
  • Use of crosslinked polyethylene in medical treatments

Key vendors

  • Akzo Nobel
  • Arkema
  • DowDupont
  • Hanwha Group
  • LyondellBasell Industries
  • Solvay

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 09: Market Segmentation By Product

Part 10: Customer Landscape

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/glfzgw/global?w=5

