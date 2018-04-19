Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow to Over USD 11 Bn by 2022 with Flowserve, GRUNDFOS, ITT, SPX FLOW & Xylem Dominating

The Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market to grow to over USD 11 bn. by 2022.

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the ease of installation in existing cabling infrastructure. One trend in the market is the increasing need for monitoring media converters. Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the regular maintenance requirement for fiber optics.

Key vendors

Flowserve

GRUNDFOS

ITT

SPX FLOW

Xylem

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Refracturing of old crude oil wells

Discovery of potential reserves

Growing preference for bio-based COFI

