Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow to Over USD 11 Bn by 2022 with Flowserve, GRUNDFOS, ITT, SPX FLOW & Xylem Dominating

The "Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) market to grow to over USD 11 bn. by 2022.
Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers (COFI) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Key vendors
- Flowserve
- GRUNDFOS
- ITT
- SPX FLOW
- Xylem
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Extraction - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Refinery - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Transportation - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Paraffin inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Asphaltene inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Scale inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Drag reducing agents - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Hydrate inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Refracturing of old crude oil wells
- Discovery of potential reserves
- Growing preference for bio-based COFI
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
