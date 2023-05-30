Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Nanotechnology Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryo-electron Microscopy Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Software, Services), Technology (Electron Crystallography, Cryo-ET), Voltage (300 kV), Application (Cancer, Omics, Gene Therapy, Nanotechnology, Vaccine) & Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryo-electron microscopy market is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2028.

Factors such as rising focus on nanotechnology and increasing funding and grants supporting research and development are responsible for the increasing growth of this market.

The instruments segment held the largest share of the market in 2021

Based on product & service, the cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into instruments, software, and services. The instrument segment held the largest market share in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to growing demand of cryo-electron microscopes in pharmaceutical industry for drug discovery.

The cryo-electron tomography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on technology, the cryo-electron microscopy market is segmented into electron crystallography, single particle analysis, cryo-electron tomography, and other technologies. The cryo-electron tomography segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2028. Factors such as rising use of cryo-electron tomography for disease diagnosis, cancer research, and toxicology studies, cryo-electron tomography is witnessing higher CAGR during the forecast.

The market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

The cryo-electron microscopy market in the APAC region is expected to register a CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to the rising use of cryo-electron microscopy for structural analysis different biological macromolecules at nanoscale and rising investments supporting microscopy research.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Cryo-Electron Microscopes

Growing Focus on Nanotechnology

Increasing Use of Cryo-Electron Microscopy in Drug Discovery

Rising Funding and Grants for Cryo-EM Installations

Restraints

High Equipment Costs

Opportunities

Growing Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Shortage of Skilled Professionals

Ambiguous Regulatory Network

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Single Particle Analysis

6.2.1 Recent Advancements in Single Particle Analysis to Fuel Market Growth

6.3 Cryo-Electron Tomography

6.3.1 Application of Cryo-Electron Tomography for Disease Diagnosis to Drive Market

6.4 Electron Crystallography

6.4.1 Increasing Application of Nanocrystallography to Contribute to Market Growth

6.5 Other Technologies

7 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Product & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Instruments

7.2.1 Fully Automated Instruments

7.2.1.1 Rapid Collection of Data and High Image Quality to Boost End-user Demand

7.2.2 Semi-Automated Instruments

7.2.2.1 Low Cost of Instruments to Drive Market

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Introduction of Novel Image Acquisition Software and Technological Developments to Support Market Growth

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Growing Demand for Image Analysis and Data Processing Services to Boost Market

8 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Voltage

8.1 Introduction

8.2 300 kV

8.2.1 300 kV Instruments to Dominate Market Over Forecast Period

8.3 200 kV

8.3.1 Rising Use of 200 kV Cryo-Electron Microscopes in Studying Membrane Proteins to Boost Market

8.4 120 kV

8.4.1 Low Equipment Prices to Ensure Sustained Demand

9 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pharma & Biotech Manufacturing

9.2.1 Vaccines

9.2.1.1 Increasing Application of Cryo-Electron Microscopy for Structural Determination of Viruses to Boost Market

9.2.2 Cell & Gene Therapy

9.2.2.1 Rising Funding Opportunities for Cell & Gene Therapy Research to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Clinical & Preclinical Research

9.2.3.1 Rising Number of Clinical Trials to Drive Segment

9.3 Life Science Research & Academia

9.3.1 Cancer Research

9.3.1.1 High Incidence of Cancer and Focus on Oncology Research to Boost Adoption

9.3.2 Omics Research

9.3.2.1 Rising Use of Cryo-Electron Microscopy in Disease Pathogenesis to Propel Market

9.4 Healthcare/Medical Applications

9.4.1 Disease Diagnosis & Pathology

9.4.1.1 Growing Applications of Cryo-Electron Microscopy in Infectious Disease Research to Boost Growth

9.4.2 Toxicology Studies

9.4.2.1 Rising Clinical Trial Activity to Contribute to Segment Growth

9.5 Material Analysis

9.5.1 Growing Focus on Research in Material Science to Drive Adoption of Cryo-Electron Microscopes

9.6 Nanotechnology

9.6.1 Rising Focus on Nanotechnology in Life Science to Drive Market

9.7 Other Applications

10 Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Atem Structural Discovery

Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group)

Charles River Laboratories

Creative Bioarray

Creative Biolabs

Creative Biostructure

Danaher

Diamond Light Source

Direct Electron

EMBL

Eyen SE

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Gatan, Inc.

Health Technology Innovations

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Image Science Software GmbH

Intertek Group PLC

JEOL Ltd.

Linkam Scientific Instruments

Nanoimaging Services

Nexperion

Novalix

Oxford Instruments

Proteros Biostructures GmbH

Structura Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vironova

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rj7oq4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets