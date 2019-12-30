Global Cryogenic Freezers Market Outlook to 2024 - Forecast by Product Type, Application, End-use Industry, and Region

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cryogenic Freezers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cryogenic freezers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.

This latest report provides a deep insight into the global cryogenic freezers market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

The increasing need for advanced cryopreservation in both emerging and developed economies is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Advancements in the medical and healthcare industry have elevated the demand for cryogenic freezers. Furthermore, the equipment plays a vital role in the storage and activation of receptor cells, which have immense applicability in the pharmaceutical industry.

In addition to this, the growing food and beverage industry is another key factor contributing to the market growth. Cryogenic freezers find extensive application in the industry as they are used to ensure food safety and prevent contamination through pathogens and other microbes. Tunnel freezers are experiencing an increase in demand from the food processing industry owing to their various properties such as increased hygiene, compact size and rapid freezing qualities.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Thermo Fisher Scientific, Panasonic, Chart Industries Inc, Haier, Daihan, Froilabo, Arctiko, Nanoltik, Taylor Wharton, Xinyu, VRV Group, Aucma, Coolingway, Zhongke Meiling, etc.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global cryogenic freezers market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global cryogenic freezers industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global cryogenic freezers industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global cryogenic freezers industry?

What is the structure of the global cryogenic freezers industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global cryogenic freezers industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Cryogenic Freezers Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 SWOT Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Strengths

6.3 Weaknesses

6.4 Opportunities

6.5 Threats



7 Value Chain Analysis



8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

8.4 Degree of Competition

8.5 Threat of New Entrants

8.6 Threat of Substitutes



9 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.1 Tunnel Freezer

9.2 IQF Freezer

9.3 Immersion Freezer

9.4 Spiral Freezer

9.5 Others



10 Market Breakup by Application

10.1 Corporate Laboratories

10.2 Hospitals and Blood Centers

10.3 Universities and Research Institutions

10.4 Others



11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

11.1 Food and Beverages

11.2 Medical and Healthcare

11.3 Pharmaceuticals

11.4 Chemicals

11.5 Others



12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.2 Europe

12.3 Asia Pacific

12.4 Middle East and Africa

12.5 Latin America



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

14.3.2 Panasonic

14.3.3 Chart Industries Inc

14.3.4 Haier

14.3.5 Daihan

14.3.6 Froilabo

14.3.7 Arctiko

14.3.8 Nanoltik

14.3.9 Taylor Wharton

14.3.10 Xinyu

14.3.11 VRV Group

14.3.12 Aucma

14.3.13 Coolingway

14.3.14 Zhongke Meiling



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/viauyd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

