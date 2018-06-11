Global Cryogenic Pump Market 2017-2018 & 2023

Cryogenic pump is a special type of centrifugal pump used in industries to pump low-temperature liquids and coolants. It is made up of special elastomers and is hermetically sealed to withstand low temperatures and avoid heat leakage. These pumps consist of one or more impellers and a diffuser. Velocity inside a cryogenic pump is converted into pressure through diffusion process.



The cryogenic pump designing technology has uniquely clubbed technological vacuum considerations and cryogenic aspects. They are used for refrigeration purposes with the help of cryogenic gases such as liquid nitrogen, argon, and others. They provide have safety against power breakdown, as they do not require electric supply with liquid cryogens.



The emergence of cryogenic pumps has reduced carbon emission problems. Moreover, properties such as higher isentropic efficiency, radial force balance, minimal maintenance, reliability, no shaft seal & bearings problems, and high safety levels have made them ideal for industrial use.



Increase in demand for medical gases, renewable-based generation of electricity, and rise in investments in infrastructure are the major factors that drive the growth of the cryogenic pump market. Furthermore, rise in use of liquefied natural gases in the power generation sector is expected to boost the market growth.



In addition, increase in applications of cryogenic pumps in other sectors, such as electronics and chemicals, supplements the growth of the market. However, reduction of steel plants negatively affects the growth of this market, as cryogenic pumps are widely used in steel plants for transfer of cryogenic gases for industrial use.



Major players operating in this market include the following:

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Flowserve Corporation

Ebara Corporation

Linde Group

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Brooks Automation Inc.

PHPK Technologies Inc.

Global Tech India Pvt. Ltd.,

Technex Limited

Fives S.A.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Positive Displacement Pumps

Kinetic Pumps

Entrapment Pumps

By Gas

Nitrogen

Hydrogen

Helium

Argon

Others

By End-Use Industry

Healthcare Industry

Power Generation Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Cryogenic Pumps Market, By Type



Chapter 5 Cryogenic Pumps Market, By Gas



Chapter 6 Cryogenic Pump Market, By End-Use Industry



Chapter 7 Cryogenic Pumps Market, By Geography



Chapter 8 Company Profiles



