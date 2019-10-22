Global Cryostat Microtome Equipment Market to 2024 with lltion, Bright Instruments, Sigma Scientific Glass, Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co and Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating
Oct 22, 2019, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryostat Microtome Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers global cryostat microtome equipment used for various applications in the global medical industry. The market is broken down by type, application, and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each product type, application segment, and regional market.
A cryostat microtome, or freezing microtome, is a medical device used to obtain frozen tissue sections to perform a quick analysis of the tissue sample. Cryostat microtomes are widely used in clinical and research applications. The sections obtained through cryostat microtomes are used in the medical field for quick diagnoses, study the margins of cancer, enzyme histochemistry, immunohistochemistry, detection of lipid and various molecular procedures.
Commercially, there are three types of cryostat microtomes: fully automatic cryostat microtomes, semiautomatic cryostat microtomes, and manual cryostat microtomes. In recent years, the demand for automatic and semi-automatic cryostat microtomes has increased significantly as they offer enhanced ergonomics which reduce the repetitive joint stress felt during manual handwheel operation.
In addition, easy-of-use and better consistency of section quality are also increasing the popularity of automatic cryostat microtomes in the medical world. However, demand for manual cryostat microtomes remains strong primarily due to their much lower cost of procurement and the ability to offer an extra measure of control during sectioning.
The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for the cryostat microtome. It explains the major market drivers of the global cryostat microtome market, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the cryostat microtome market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape.
Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion of potential application areas of cryostat microtome equipment in medical care and biology research centers
- Comparative study on manual, semi-automatic and automatic cryostat microtome and discussion on their advantages
- Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Bright Instruments Ltd., Freezers India, Sigma Scientific Glass Co., Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Recent Developments
- Scope of the Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Analyst's Credentials
- Custom Research
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Cryostat Microtome: Definition
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Frozen Sections
- Key Parts of a Cryostat and Their Functions
- Recommended Micron Range for Sectioning
- Key Types of Cryostat Microtomes
- Manual Cryostat Microtome
- Semi-automatic Cryostat Microtome
- Fully Automatic Cryostat Microtome
- Key Applications of Cryostat Microtomes
- Quick Diagnosis
- Cancer Margin Study
- Enzyme Histochemistry
- Immunohistochemistry
Chapter 4 Global Cryostat Microtome Market
- Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Type
- Global Manual Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region
- Global Semi-automatic Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region
- Global Automatic Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region
- Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Application
- Global Cryostat Microtome Market for Applications in Hospitals, by Region
- Global Cryostat Microtome Market for Applications in Research Facilities, by Region
- Global Cryostat Microtome Market for Applications in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, by Region
- Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region
Chapter 5 Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region and Country
Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges
- Drivers
- Increasing Rates of Cancer
- Growing Medical Device Industry
- Rising Healthcare Spending Around the World
Chapter 7 Patent Review
- Recent Patents
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
- Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.
- Amos Scientific Pty. Ltd.
- Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd.
- Avantor Inc.
- Bright Instruments Ltd.
- Freezers India
- Hacker Instruments & Industries Inc.
- Histo-Line Laboratories S.R.L.
- Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.
- Kalstein France Sas
- Leica Microsystems Gmbh
- Medimeas Instruments
- S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
- Sakura Finetek Usa Inc.
- Shenyang Longshou Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd.
- Sigma Scientific Glass Co.
- Sipcon Instrument Industries
- Slee Medical Gmbh
- Tanner Scientific Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- The Western Electric & Scientific Works
- Zhejiang Jinhua Kedi Instrumental Equipment Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0gcc6
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article