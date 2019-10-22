Global Cryostat Microtome Equipment Market to 2024 with lltion, Bright Instruments, Sigma Scientific Glass, Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co and Thermo Fisher Scientific Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cryostat Microtome Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this report is broad and covers global cryostat microtome equipment used for various applications in the global medical industry. The market is broken down by type, application, and region. Revenue forecasts from 2019 to 2024 are presented for each product type, application segment, and regional market.



A cryostat microtome, or freezing microtome, is a medical device used to obtain frozen tissue sections to perform a quick analysis of the tissue sample. Cryostat microtomes are widely used in clinical and research applications. The sections obtained through cryostat microtomes are used in the medical field for quick diagnoses, study the margins of cancer, enzyme histochemistry, immunohistochemistry, detection of lipid and various molecular procedures.



Commercially, there are three types of cryostat microtomes: fully automatic cryostat microtomes, semiautomatic cryostat microtomes, and manual cryostat microtomes. In recent years, the demand for automatic and semi-automatic cryostat microtomes has increased significantly as they offer enhanced ergonomics which reduce the repetitive joint stress felt during manual handwheel operation.



In addition, easy-of-use and better consistency of section quality are also increasing the popularity of automatic cryostat microtomes in the medical world. However, demand for manual cryostat microtomes remains strong primarily due to their much lower cost of procurement and the ability to offer an extra measure of control during sectioning.

The report also includes a discussion on the major players in each of the regional markets for the cryostat microtome. It explains the major market drivers of the global cryostat microtome market, the current trends within the industry and the regional dynamics of the cryostat microtome market. The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape.



Report Includes:

Analyses of global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Discussion of potential application areas of cryostat microtome equipment in medical care and biology research centers

Comparative study on manual, semi-automatic and automatic cryostat microtome and discussion on their advantages

Comprehensive profiles of the major players of the market, including Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Bright Instruments Ltd., Freezers India, Sigma Scientific Glass Co., Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Recent Developments

Scope of the Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Cryostat Microtome: Definition

Advantages and Disadvantages of Frozen Sections

Key Parts of a Cryostat and Their Functions

Recommended Micron Range for Sectioning

Key Types of Cryostat Microtomes

Manual Cryostat Microtome

Semi-automatic Cryostat Microtome

Fully Automatic Cryostat Microtome

Key Applications of Cryostat Microtomes

Quick Diagnosis

Cancer Margin Study

Enzyme Histochemistry

Immunohistochemistry

Chapter 4 Global Cryostat Microtome Market

Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Type

Global Manual Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region

Global Semi-automatic Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region

Global Automatic Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region

Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Application

Global Cryostat Microtome Market for Applications in Hospitals, by Region

Global Cryostat Microtome Market for Applications in Research Facilities, by Region

Global Cryostat Microtome Market for Applications in Ambulatory Surgical Centers, by Region

Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region

Chapter 5 Global Cryostat Microtome Market, by Region and Country

Chapter 6 Market Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

Increasing Rates of Cancer

Growing Medical Device Industry

Rising Healthcare Spending Around the World

Chapter 7 Patent Review

Recent Patents

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Alltion (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd.

Amos Scientific Pty. Ltd.

Atico Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Avantor Inc.

Bright Instruments Ltd.

Freezers India

Hacker Instruments & Industries Inc.

Histo-Line Laboratories S.R.L.

Jinhua Yidi Medical Appliance Co., Ltd.

Kalstein France Sas

Leica Microsystems Gmbh

Medimeas Instruments

S.M. Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Sakura Finetek Usa Inc.

Shenyang Longshou Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd.

Sigma Scientific Glass Co.

Sipcon Instrument Industries

Slee Medical Gmbh

Tanner Scientific Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

The Western Electric & Scientific Works

Zhejiang Jinhua Kedi Instrumental Equipment Co., Ltd.



