Global Cryotherapy Market Report 2023-2030: Lack of Medical Evidence to Restrict Market Growth

Global Cryotherapy Market to Reach $9.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Cryotherapy estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cryosurgery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chamber Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR



The Cryotherapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



What`s New?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Cryotherapy Market to Register Moderate Growth

Cryosurgery Devices to Dominate Market Growth

An Overview of Various Cryotherapy Technologies, Safety Values, and Temperature Ranges

Increasing Attention towards Cryotherapy to Support Market Growth

Myriad End-Use Applications to Bolster Demand

North American Region to Register Highest Share

Percentage Breakdown of Cryotherapy Market (in USD Million) by Region: (2017-2026E)

Cryotherapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Sports Injuries to Propel Market Demand

Common Injury Types by Sport among People around 25 to 40 Years of Age

Percentage Breakdown of Common Injury by Type

Total Number of Sport Injuries by Sport Type: 2017

Increasing Popularity of Cryotherapy among Athletes to Drive Market Growth

Increasing Number of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Propel Market Growth

Percentage Growth Rate of Minimally Invasive Procedures from 2013-2019

Gradual Increase in Cancer Cases to Support Market Demand

Percentage Share of Worldwide Cancer Affected Patients by Age: 1990-2017

Higher Incidence of Cardiac Diseases to Propel Market Growth

Top Ten Worldwide Death Causes: 2016

Lack of Medical Evidence to Restrict Market Growth

Product Overview

