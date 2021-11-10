Global Crypto Asset Management Markets, 2021-2025 - High Remittances in Developing Countries / Growth in VC Investments / Safeguarding Cryptocurrency Assets / Proliferation of Blockchain Technology

Nov 10, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crypto Asset Management Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global crypto asset management market size is projected to grow from USD 0.4 billion in 2021 to USD 1.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period.
The increasing venture capital funding and growing investments in crypto asset management technology would drive market growth.
Based on solution, the wallet management segment to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period
Wallet management solution enables businesses to secure their digital assets and streamline business operations. Asset manager and small financial institutions mainly use the solution.
The adoption of cryptocurrency is growing across large as well as small financial institutions. The demand for wallet management solution is expected to increase during the forecast period. Hence, crypto asset solution providers can tap new opportunities in the crypto asset management market.
Based on application type, the mobile segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period
Mobile apps created for exchanging cryptocurrencies can make things easier for asset traders and miners. Several stock market apps came into being featuring cryptocurrency apps, and these types of apps not only allow to have total control over the digital assets but also one can trade with them. When powered by blockchain, these cryptocurrencies can be used for all sorts of payments and transactions.
Electronic wallet apps tend to store the digital assets and money allowing the user to spend on transactions involving the blockchain technology. On the other hand, digital asset tracker apps are trying hard to provide updated information about the rates, trades, market dynamics and a portfolio of various cryptocurrencies. A few crypto asset management providers include Coinbase, Gemini, and Crypto Finance, Vo1t, and BitGo.
Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years
The APAC region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the cryptocurrency management market during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in the network infrastructure, cloud computing, economic growth, and stable geopolitical system have provided a platform for the growth of solution providers in the APAC region.
The presence and use of digital currency significantly influence the financial system in APAC. The growth of cryptocurrencies has attracted many large financial institutions to achieve greater business agility in the banking systems. Cryptocurrency, which is powered by blockchain technology, allows institutional clients to conduct transactions and exchanges, thus trading more quickly. Digital currency does not need any third-party intervention owing to its decentralized networks.
Thus, the increasing adoption of cryptocurrencies among financial institutions would bolster the growth of the crypto asset management market in APAC.
Premium Insights
- Increasing Venture Capital Funding and Growing Investments in Crypto Asset Management Technology to Drive the Market Growth
- Wallet Management Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Individual Users Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Cloud Segment to Account for a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Mobile Segment to Lead the Crypto Asset Management Market During the Forecast Period
- Android Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share During the Forecast Period
- Institutions Enterprise Vertical to Lead the Market During 2018-2026
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments During the Forecast Period in the Individual Users Segment
- Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments During the Forecast Period in the Enterprises Segment
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Remittances in Developing Countries
- Growth in Venture Capital Investments
- Safeguarding Cryptocurrency Assets
- Proliferation of Blockchain Technology
Restraints
- Lack of Regulatory Framework
- Lack of Awareness and Technical Understanding Regarding Cryptocurrency
Opportunities
- Adoption of Cryptocurrency Across Verticals
- Potential Untapped Markets
Challenges
- Security, Privacy, and Control Issues
- Technical Challenges Pertaining to Scalability
Industry Trends
Initial Coin Offering
- Trends
- Initial Exchange Offer
- Security Token Offering
- Simple Agreement for Future Tokens
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Binance Coin
- Cardano
- Tether
- Ripple
- Dashcoin
- Litecoin
State of Cryptocurrency
- United States
- European Union
- United Kingdom
- Switzerland
- Japan
- South Korea
- China
- India
Company Profiles
- Altpocket
- Amberdata
- Anchorage
- Bakkt
- Binance
- Bitgo
- Blox
- Coinbase
- Coinstats
- Cointracker
- Crypto Finance
- Exodus Movement
- Gem
- Gemini
- Iconomi
- Itbit (Paxos)
- Koine Finance
- Koinly
- Kryptogrape
- Ledger
- Metaco Sa
- Mintfort
- Opus Labs
- Tradeium
- Vo1t
- Xapo
