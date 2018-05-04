Global Crypto Currency and Cyber Currency Market 2018-2024 - Crypto-Currency Segments, Dark Web, Consumer, and Enterprise Revenue

The worldwide Crypto-Currency market at $1.9 billion market in 2017, and is expected to reach $84 billion by 2024.



Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages of digital currency move away from the drug dealers and the criminals to mainstream activities like supply chain management and IoT communications. Cyber currency is useful for marketing and branding.



The value of Bitcoin is very volatile. The number of payments that can be handled is low. So why does the cyber-currency hold attractions and have a high market cap? The reason is people can use it to move money around anomalously. This has value for some people. The cyber-currencies are expected to further evolve lowering the cost of bank settlements and giving people access to inexpensive worldwide payments systems.



Bitcoin does face scaling issues that will need to be resolved for its longer-term viability - specifically, transaction processing costs, speed, and energy requirements will need to be addressed.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cryptocurrency: Market Description and Market Dynamics

1.1 The Myth Persists



What Will a Stable Cyber Currency Look Like?

Crypto Currencies With A Fixed Supply Are Inherently Too Volatile To Be Useful

Crypto Currency Theft Is Irreversible

Crypto-Currencies Represent A New Way Of Managing Transactions Locally Or Within A Fixed System

1.2 Volatility of The Value Of Crypto-Currencies

1.3 IBM and Central Banks

1.4 Cryptographically Secure Tokens



IBM's Work With Assets Issued On A Blockchain

2. Cybercurrency Market Shares and Forecasts

2.1 Using Cyber Currency



How Credit Cards are Different from Crypto Currency

Visa and American Express

Money Can Become Decentralized

Cybercurrency Thefts

2.2 Crypto-Currency Market Shares



In 2016, Bitcoin Doubled in Price

Ethereum Platform and Ether Cryptocurrency

Ethereum Useful In Corporate Settings

Dark Web Currencies

Dark Net Description

2.3 Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency Market Forecasts



Cyrpto-Currency Market Forecasts

Bitcoin

Blockchain Business Value

IBM Blockchain Platform

Cyber-Currency $300 Billion Token Market

2.4 Crypto-Currency Market Segments



NEO Provides Framework for Brands

IOTA Public Distributed Ledger

Ripple Distributed Exchange

Crypto-Currency Segments, Dark Web, Consumer, and Enterprise Revenue

Crypto-Currency Segments, Dark Web and Enterprise Market Cap Market

Cross-Border Payments

Central Banks Considering Issuing Cryptocurrency

Supply chain

2.5 Cyber-Currency Prices

2.6 Cyber-Currency Regional Market Analysis



3. Cybercurrency Product Description

3.1 Dangers to the Dollar



US Balanced Budget

Blockchain Is Distributed Ledger Technology

3.2 Russian Currency Put In Place To Enable The Government To Tackle The Problem Of Tax Evasion

3.3 Blockchain Technology

3.4 Vendors Accepting BitCoins



Bitcoin Not An Effective Form Of Payment

3.5 Coin Market Average Transaction Fee



4. Cybercurrency Research and Technology

4.1 Standards



SuchApp

4.2 Blockchain Decentralized ledger



South Korean Justice Ministry Seeks to Regulate Cyber Currency: South Koreans Suggest Shutting Down Cryptocurrency Exchanges

4.3 Corporations Going Full Speed Ahead With Blockchain

4.4 Bitcoin Conversion to Local Currency

4.5 Current Value Of Data Center Infrastructure $10 Trillion



5. Cyber Currency Company Profiles

5.1 Amazon

5.2 Binance Coin

5.2.1 Underlying Binance Platform

5.3 BitCoin



BitCoin De-Facto Currency of Cyber-Crime, Darknet Markets

BitCoin Volatility

Bitcoin US Dollar Daily Chart

BitCoin Vulnerability to Theft

Bitcoin and the FBI

Controversies That Have Plagued BitCoin

Mr. Hearn Who Helped Develop BitCoin Came Out of Google

Cryptocurrency Transactions Blockchain

Why Bitcoin Will Never Be the Dominant Form of Money

Loans and Deposits Are an Elastic Form Of Money

The Main Problem with Bitcoin Is That It's Inelastic

Credit Is Money

Banks Cannot Make Bitcoin-Denominated Loans

Money Serves As A Medium Of Exchange

5.4 BitCoin Cash

5.5 Cardano

5.6 Dash

5.7 Dragonchain



Dragonchain Privacy

Dragonchain Coding Flexibility

5.8 Dragon Corp

5.9 EOS

5.9.1 EOS.IO Software Blockchain Architecture

5.10 Ethereum



Ether Cryptocurrency

Ether

Ethereum Initial Coin Offerings

Ethereum Useful In Corporate Settings

Ethereum, a Virtual Currency, Enables Transactions That Rival Bitcoin's

5.11 Ethereum Classic

5.12 IBM



IBM Blockchain Activity

IBM's Strategic Cybercurrency Partnerships

Central Banks Considering Issuing Cryptocurrency

Digital Economy Has Made Trust More Important

IBM Blockchain Platform

5.13 ICON



ICON A South Korean Currency

How does ICON work?

ICON DAPP (Decentralized Application)

ICON Vision 157

5.14 IOTA



IOTA Public Distributed Ledger

IOTA Teams with Microsoft Cryptocurrency

IOTA 'Blockless' Technology Replaces Blockchain with Tangle

5.15 KuCoin

5.16 Lisk

5.17 Litecoin



Litecoin Currency in the Dark Web

5.18 Monero

5.19 Maker

5.20 Nano



Nano Pruned Ledger Support

5.21 NEM



NEM Pushes Blockchain Performance

5.22 NEO

5.23 OmiseGo



OmiseGo & McDonalds

5.24 QTUM

5.25 R3

5.26 Ripple

5.27 Stellar



Stellar Lightning

Payment Channel Designs

5.28 Tether

5.29 TRON



TRONIX Is Third Generation Crypto

5.30 VeChain

5.31 Zcash

5.32 Date of Numbers Collection Note

