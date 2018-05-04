Global Crypto Currency and Cyber Currency Market 2018-2024 - Crypto-Currency Segments, Dark Web, Consumer, and Enterprise Revenue

DUBLIN, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Crypto Currency and Cyber Currency: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The worldwide Crypto-Currency market at $1.9 billion market in 2017, and is expected to reach $84 billion by 2024.
Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as the advantages of digital currency move away from the drug dealers and the criminals to mainstream activities like supply chain management and IoT communications. Cyber currency is useful for marketing and branding.
The value of Bitcoin is very volatile. The number of payments that can be handled is low. So why does the cyber-currency hold attractions and have a high market cap? The reason is people can use it to move money around anomalously. This has value for some people. The cyber-currencies are expected to further evolve lowering the cost of bank settlements and giving people access to inexpensive worldwide payments systems.
Bitcoin does face scaling issues that will need to be resolved for its longer-term viability - specifically, transaction processing costs, speed, and energy requirements will need to be addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cryptocurrency: Market Description and Market Dynamics
1.1 The Myth Persists
- What Will a Stable Cyber Currency Look Like?
- Crypto Currencies With A Fixed Supply Are Inherently Too Volatile To Be Useful
- Crypto Currency Theft Is Irreversible
- Crypto-Currencies Represent A New Way Of Managing Transactions Locally Or Within A Fixed System
1.2 Volatility of The Value Of Crypto-Currencies
1.3 IBM and Central Banks
1.4 Cryptographically Secure Tokens
- IBM's Work With Assets Issued On A Blockchain
2. Cybercurrency Market Shares and Forecasts
2.1 Using Cyber Currency
- How Credit Cards are Different from Crypto Currency
- Visa and American Express
- Money Can Become Decentralized
- Cybercurrency Thefts
2.2 Crypto-Currency Market Shares
- In 2016, Bitcoin Doubled in Price
- Ethereum Platform and Ether Cryptocurrency
- Ethereum Useful In Corporate Settings
- Dark Web Currencies
- Dark Net Description
2.3 Crypto-Currency and Cyber-Currency Market Forecasts
- Cyrpto-Currency Market Forecasts
- Bitcoin
- Blockchain Business Value
- IBM Blockchain Platform
- Cyber-Currency $300 Billion Token Market
2.4 Crypto-Currency Market Segments
- NEO Provides Framework for Brands
- IOTA Public Distributed Ledger
- Ripple Distributed Exchange
- Crypto-Currency Segments, Dark Web, Consumer, and Enterprise Revenue
- Crypto-Currency Segments, Dark Web and Enterprise Market Cap Market
- Cross-Border Payments
- Central Banks Considering Issuing Cryptocurrency
- Supply chain
2.5 Cyber-Currency Prices
2.6 Cyber-Currency Regional Market Analysis
3. Cybercurrency Product Description
3.1 Dangers to the Dollar
- US Balanced Budget
- Blockchain Is Distributed Ledger Technology
3.2 Russian Currency Put In Place To Enable The Government To Tackle The Problem Of Tax Evasion
3.3 Blockchain Technology
3.4 Vendors Accepting BitCoins
- Bitcoin Not An Effective Form Of Payment
3.5 Coin Market Average Transaction Fee
4. Cybercurrency Research and Technology
4.1 Standards
- SuchApp
4.2 Blockchain Decentralized ledger
- South Korean Justice Ministry Seeks to Regulate Cyber Currency: South Koreans Suggest Shutting Down Cryptocurrency Exchanges
4.3 Corporations Going Full Speed Ahead With Blockchain
4.4 Bitcoin Conversion to Local Currency
4.5 Current Value Of Data Center Infrastructure $10 Trillion
5. Cyber Currency Company Profiles
5.1 Amazon
5.2 Binance Coin
5.2.1 Underlying Binance Platform
5.3 BitCoin
- BitCoin De-Facto Currency of Cyber-Crime, Darknet Markets
- BitCoin Volatility
- Bitcoin US Dollar Daily Chart
- BitCoin Vulnerability to Theft
- Bitcoin and the FBI
- Controversies That Have Plagued BitCoin
- Mr. Hearn Who Helped Develop BitCoin Came Out of Google
- Cryptocurrency Transactions Blockchain
- Why Bitcoin Will Never Be the Dominant Form of Money
- Loans and Deposits Are an Elastic Form Of Money
- The Main Problem with Bitcoin Is That It's Inelastic
- Credit Is Money
- Banks Cannot Make Bitcoin-Denominated Loans
- Money Serves As A Medium Of Exchange
5.4 BitCoin Cash
5.5 Cardano
5.6 Dash
5.7 Dragonchain
- Dragonchain Privacy
- Dragonchain Coding Flexibility
5.8 Dragon Corp
5.9 EOS
5.9.1 EOS.IO Software Blockchain Architecture
5.10 Ethereum
- Ether Cryptocurrency
- Ether
- Ethereum Initial Coin Offerings
- Ethereum Useful In Corporate Settings
- Ethereum, a Virtual Currency, Enables Transactions That Rival Bitcoin's
5.11 Ethereum Classic
5.12 IBM
- IBM Blockchain Activity
- IBM's Strategic Cybercurrency Partnerships
- Central Banks Considering Issuing Cryptocurrency
- Digital Economy Has Made Trust More Important
- IBM Blockchain Platform
5.13 ICON
- ICON A South Korean Currency
- How does ICON work?
- ICON DAPP (Decentralized Application)
- ICON Vision 157
5.14 IOTA
- IOTA Public Distributed Ledger
- IOTA Teams with Microsoft Cryptocurrency
- IOTA 'Blockless' Technology Replaces Blockchain with Tangle
5.15 KuCoin
5.16 Lisk
5.17 Litecoin
- Litecoin Currency in the Dark Web
5.18 Monero
5.19 Maker
5.20 Nano
- Nano Pruned Ledger Support
5.21 NEM
- NEM Pushes Blockchain Performance
5.22 NEO
5.23 OmiseGo
- OmiseGo & McDonalds
5.24 QTUM
5.25 R3
5.26 Ripple
5.27 Stellar
- Stellar Lightning
- Payment Channel Designs
5.28 Tether
5.29 TRON
- TRONIX Is Third Generation Crypto
5.30 VeChain
5.31 Zcash
5.32 Date of Numbers Collection Note
