Global Cryptocurrency Market 2017-2022 - Focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Litecoin, Monero, NEM

The "Global Cryptocurrency Market by Market Capitalization of Major Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Litecoin, Monero, NEM and Others), by Mining Facilities and by Use of Bitcoin - Outlook to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Global Cryptocurrency Market by Market Capitalization of Major Cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Dash, Litecoin, Monero, NEM and Others), by Mining Facilities and by Use of Bitcoin - Outlook to 2022" provides a comprehensive analysis of cryptocurrency and bitcoin market around the globe.
The report provides information on Global cryptocurrency market size by revenue, market segments by market cap of major digital currencies, Global bitcoin market, Global bitcoin market size by revenue, by bitcoin circulation and revenue from mining.
The report also provides statistics on Global bitcoin mining market by type of mining, exchanges, matrix for bitcoin mining pool and type of payment methods, Working Model of Bitcoin, Implications of Bitcoin Market Growth, Target Profile in Global cryptocurrency market and Competitive landscape of major players in the market along with emerging trends and developments in the market, key issues and challenges in the market, government regulations for cryptocurrency across various regions, decision influencers in the cryptocurrency market.
The report covers company profile of major mining pools including AntPool, F2Pool, BitFury, BTCC Pool, BW.com, ViaBTC, SlushPool, HaoBTC, BTC.com and 1Hash. The report concludes with market projection built on scenario analysis and analyst recommendations highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Global Cryptocurrency Market
Global Bitcoin Market
Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Segmentation
Global Bitcoin Market Segmentation
Competitive Scenario In The Global Cryptocurrency Market
Future Outlook And Projections Of Global Bitcoin Market
2. Appendix
2.1. Market Definitions
2.2. Abbreviations
3. Global Crypto Currency Market
3.1. Global Cryptocurrency Market Introduction
3.2. Global Crypto Currency Market Size, 2014-2017
3.3. Global Crypto Currency Market Cap Segmentation By Currency Type, 2014-2017
4. Global Bitcoin Market
4.1. Global Bitcoin Market Introduction
4.2. Global Bit Coin Market Size By Market Capitalization, 2011-2017
4.3. Bitcoins In Circulation, 2011-2017
4.4. Revenues From Mining, 2011-2016
5. Global Bitcoin Market Segmentation
5.1. By Volume Of Trade In Exchanges, 2017
5.2. By Use Of Bitcoin, 2017
5.3. By Mining Facilities Across The Globe, 2016
6. Global Bitcoin Mining Market
6.1. Type Of Mining (Hardware Based And Cloud Based)
6.2. Exchanges (Small And Large) By Region
6.3. Matrix For Bitcoin Mining Pool
6.4. Type Of Payment Methods
7. Working Model Of Bitcoin In The Global Market
8. Implications Of Bitcoin Market Growth
8.1. Cross Comparison Of Crypto Currency Transactions
8.2. Decision Influencers For Using Cryptocurrency
8.3. Major Sectors Benefited From Growth Of Cryptocurrency
8.4. Major Companies That Accept Bitcoin
8.5. Investors In Bitcoin & Blockchain Market
9. Target Profiles In The Global Cryptocurrency Market
9.1. By Ability To Influence Protocol Development, 2017
9.2. By Ability Of Miners To Influence Protocol Development, 2017
9.3. Common Languages On Major Mining Pool Websites, 2017
9.4. Perception Of Miners Regarding Current Regulatory Environment, 2017
9.5. Payment Service Providers' Perception Of Current Regulatory Environment, 2017
9.6. By License, 2017
9.7. Familiarity With Bitcoin, 2017
10. Profitability Analysis Of Bitcoin Mining
11. Trends And Developments In The Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Market
11.1. Increasing Acceptance Of New Currencies
11.2. Emergence Of Japan And South Korea As Major Bitcoin Markets
11.3. Lucrative Mode Of Investment
11.4. Cryptocurrency For Transaction & Payments
12. Issues And Challenges In The Global Bitcoin And Cryptocurrency Market
12.1. Illegal Use Of Cryptocurrency
12.2. Off-Line Payments And Transactions Acceptance Period
12.3. Security Issues
12.4. Not A Profitable Business
13. Government Regulations In The Global Cryptocurrency Market
14. Competitive Scenario In Global Cryptocurrency Market
15. Market Share Of Major Mining Pools In The Global Cryptocurrency Market
16. Competitive Landscape Of Major Mining Pools In The Global Bitcoin Mining Market
16.1. Antpool
16.2. F2Pool
16.3. Bitfury
16.4. Btcc Pool
16.5. Bw.Com
16.6. Viabtc
16.7. Slushpool
16.8. Haobtc
16.9. Btc.Com
16.10. 1Hash
17. Future Outlook And Projections Of Global Bitcoin Market, 2017-2022
Scenario 1: Bubble Burst
Scenario 2: Positive Growth With New Regulations
Scenario 3: Exponential Growth
17.1. Future Trends And Technologies In The Global Cryptocurrency Market
17.2. Analyst Recommendations
18. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Global Crypto Currency Market
18.1. Global Retail E-Commerce Market, 2012-2022
18.2. Bitcoin Block Rewards, 2012-2022
Companies Mentioned
- 1Hash
- AntPool
- BitFury
- BTC.com
- BTCC Pool
- BW.com ViaBTC
- F2Pool
- HaoBTC
- SlushPool
