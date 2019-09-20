Global CT Scanner Market to 2024 by Type (Stationary, Portable), Architecture (C-Arm, O-Arm) & Technology (Low Slice, Md Slice, High Slice, Cone-Beam)

DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CT Scanner Market: Analysis By Type (Stationary, Portable), By Architecture (C-Arm, O-Arm), By Technology (Low Slice, Md Slice, High Slice, Cone-Beam), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global CT scanner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 - 2024.



The Portable CT scanner segment has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by growing number of patients suffering from various health related issues coupled with evolving trend of technical advances such as development of multi-slice scanners and growing application in neurology leading to elimination of transportation of ill patients.



Furthermore, O-Arm CT Scanner architecture holds the major share in the market followed by C-Arm architecture due to its broad range of scientific application such as its growing usage majorly during spinal tool replacement with visceral, neurological and vascular injuries which is anticipated to the drive the market demand.



Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global CT scanner market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes and ever-increasing healthcare expenditure with escalating percentage of death from various causes.



Scope of the Report



Global CT scanner Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Global CT Scanner Market - Size, Growth, Forecast

By Type - Portable, Stationary

By Architecture - C-Arm, O-Arm

By Technology - Low-slice, Mid-slice, High-Slice, Cone-Beam

By Application - Diagnostic, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Others

Market Attractiveness Charts By Type, Architecture, Technology, Application

Market Dynamics



Global CT Scanner Market Drivers



Emerging innovations and technological advancements

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signaling Market Opportunities

Increase in Number of Hospitals

Ballooning Aging Population

Global Market Restraints



Adverse Effect of radiation from CT Scanners

Availability of refurbished CT scanners and high cost associated with it

Global CT Scanner Market Trends



Rising incidences of comorbidities in ageing population

Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth

Increasing Replacement demand of CT Scanners

Global CT Scanner: Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned



Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Fujifilm Holdings

Philips Group

Neusoft Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Shenzhen Anke High-tech Company

Canon Medical Systems

Samsung Medison

