Global CT Scanner Market to 2024 by Type (Stationary, Portable), Architecture (C-Arm, O-Arm) & Technology (Low Slice, Md Slice, High Slice, Cone-Beam)
Sep 20, 2019, 13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global CT Scanner Market: Analysis By Type (Stationary, Portable), By Architecture (C-Arm, O-Arm), By Technology (Low Slice, Md Slice, High Slice, Cone-Beam), By Application, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global CT scanner market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019 - 2024.
The Portable CT scanner segment has been witnessing growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years backed by growing number of patients suffering from various health related issues coupled with evolving trend of technical advances such as development of multi-slice scanners and growing application in neurology leading to elimination of transportation of ill patients.
Furthermore, O-Arm CT Scanner architecture holds the major share in the market followed by C-Arm architecture due to its broad range of scientific application such as its growing usage majorly during spinal tool replacement with visceral, neurological and vascular injuries which is anticipated to the drive the market demand.
Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global CT scanner market in 2019. Key factors driving the robust growth rate in North America region include growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes and ever-increasing healthcare expenditure with escalating percentage of death from various causes.
Scope of the Report
Global CT scanner Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)
- Global CT Scanner Market - Size, Growth, Forecast
- By Type - Portable, Stationary
- By Architecture - C-Arm, O-Arm
- By Technology - Low-slice, Mid-slice, High-Slice, Cone-Beam
- By Application - Diagnostic, Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Others
- Market Attractiveness Charts By Type, Architecture, Technology, Application
Market Dynamics
Global CT Scanner Market Drivers
- Emerging innovations and technological advancements
- Global Menace of Cardiovascular Diseases Signaling Market Opportunities
- Increase in Number of Hospitals
- Ballooning Aging Population
Global Market Restraints
- Adverse Effect of radiation from CT Scanners
- Availability of refurbished CT scanners and high cost associated with it
Global CT Scanner Market Trends
- Rising incidences of comorbidities in ageing population
- Northbound Trajectory in Healthcare Spending Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Increasing Replacement demand of CT Scanners
Global CT Scanner: Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Siemens Healthineers
- GE Healthcare
- Fujifilm Holdings
- Philips Group
- Neusoft Corporation
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Shenzhen Anke High-tech Company
- Canon Medical Systems
- Samsung Medison
