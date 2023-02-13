Global CubeSat Market 2022 to 2027: Players Include AAC Clyde Space, CU Aerospace, EnduroSat and GomSpace Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Research and Markets

The global CubeSat market size reached US$ 247.3 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 731.1 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.8% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



CubeSats are cubical-shaped small satellites that are approximately four inches long with a volume of about one quart. These miniature satellites are exclusively used in low Earth orbit and interplanetary missions.

They are cost-effective and fuel-efficient as they weigh less, making it possible to propel them into space on the coattails of a heavier payload. CubeSats are flown as auxiliary payloads on pre-planned missions. They find applications for remote sensing, geolocation and logistics, signal monitoring (SIGINT), and communications and performing scientific studies and technology demos in space.

Moreover, these satellites have eased the launch of missions from low-Earth orbit for commercial companies, non-profit organizations, and educational institutions.



The global CubeSat market is primarily driven by their rising demand for earth observation, communication, science and technology sectors.

They are gaining traction across the world due to their low cost and short development time using proven standard equipment and off-the-shelf components. Governments and private companies are also making significant investments in the CubeSat market to rapidly manufacture and test satellites to explore upcoming technologies and ideas.

It also aids the present network technologies by offering intricate logistics administration solutions. Besides this, as CubeSat provides access to real-time information of assets, such as ships, aircraft, and vehicles, anywhere on the Earth, its demand is escalating worldwide.

Furthermore, technological developments in electronics and communication have resulted in the development of projects like space mining and space debris clean-up, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.



