Global Currency Exchange Software Market 2018-2023: Forex Trading Driving the Market

The global currency exchange software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period of 2018-2023

The currency exchange software market report has been segmented based on type of terminal, into PC and mobile. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.

Forex Trading Driving the Market



Foreign exchange volatility has slumped over the past few years, as record levels of liquidity provided by the central banks have calmed the markets and left investors with fewer ways to wring a profit from trading currencies. Foreign exchange trading volumes have risen sharply since the start of 2018, as investors are betting on a weaker dollar and uncertainty about the end of the era of low-priced money, which stoked volatility.

However, the continued depreciation of the dollar in 2018, accelerated by the US Treasury welcoming a weaker dollar, have led central banks to begin dialing back their stimulus, which has fired up the currency market. Electronic trading platforms are also reporting a sharp increase in fixed income trading volumes. Such an increase in activity is leading to the currency exchange market gaining traction over the forecast period.

Key Recent Developments

January 2018 : You tap announced the launch of a payment processing platform delivered as a cloud service, for mobile money and payment providers in developing countries. The innovation is called You tap Cloud, and enables real-time transaction processing for bank wallet payments and contactless mobile money.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Global Currency Exchange Software Market Segmentation - By Deployment



6. Global Currency Exchange Software Market Segmentation - By Type



7. Global Currency Exchange Software Market Segmentation - By Region



8. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles



9. Investment Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Calyx Solutions Inc.

Clear View Systems LLC

Digital Currency Systems Holdings LLC

MoneyExchangeSoft

Yodatech

Barracuda FX

biz4X

CGI Design

Cymonz

FinCode

Medoc Computers

Mighty Systems

Vinit Solutions

Wallsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p8cd6p/global_currency?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-currency-exchange-software-market-2018-2023-forex-trading-driving-the-market-300648771.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

