Global Currency Exchange Software Market 2018-2023: Forex Trading Driving the Market

The "Global Currency Exchange Software Market - Segmented by Deployment (On Premise, Cloud), Application and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global currency exchange software market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period of 2018-2023
The currency exchange software market report has been segmented based on type of terminal, into PC and mobile. The regional landscape of the report includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world.
Forex Trading Driving the Market
Foreign exchange volatility has slumped over the past few years, as record levels of liquidity provided by the central banks have calmed the markets and left investors with fewer ways to wring a profit from trading currencies. Foreign exchange trading volumes have risen sharply since the start of 2018, as investors are betting on a weaker dollar and uncertainty about the end of the era of low-priced money, which stoked volatility.
However, the continued depreciation of the dollar in 2018, accelerated by the US Treasury welcoming a weaker dollar, have led central banks to begin dialing back their stimulus, which has fired up the currency market. Electronic trading platforms are also reporting a sharp increase in fixed income trading volumes. Such an increase in activity is leading to the currency exchange market gaining traction over the forecast period.
Key Recent Developments
- January 2018: You tap announced the launch of a payment processing platform delivered as a cloud service, for mobile money and payment providers in developing countries. The innovation is called You tap Cloud, and enables real-time transaction processing for bank wallet payments and contactless mobile money.
