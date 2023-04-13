Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Report 2023: Increasing Government Investments in Sporting Activities Drives Growth

DUBLIN, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Custom T-Shirt Printing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global custom t-shirt printing market grew from $6.63 billion in 2022 to $7.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The custom t-shirt printing market is expected to grow to $10.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Major players in the custom t-shirt printing market are CafePress Inc., CustomInk, LLC., Printful Inc., RushOrderTees, Spreadshirt, TheBlueGeckoPrinting, Threadbird, UberPrints, Inc., Vistaprint, Teetalkies, Inkmonk, Discount Mugs, Broken Arrow Wear, Spreadshirt, and TeeTalkies.

The custom t-shirt printing market includes revenues earned by entities by using printing services for brand promotion, which is more affordable and efficient than any other form of advertising for businesses. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Custom t-shirt printing refers to a type of inkjet technology that can print very fine, photographic prints straight onto a t-shirt based on the demand of the customer according to their needs. It consists of adding a desired design or pattern to a t-shirt. There are various techniques used to attain the desired prints on t-shirts, like screen printing, dye sublimation, direct to garment (DTG) method, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the custom t-shirt printing market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of custom t-shirt printing techniques are screen printing, digital printing, and plot printing. Screen printing is a method of pressing ink through a stencilled mesh screen to create a printed design, and it is a popular process for producing vibrant canvases, posters, and artwork, but it can also be used to print fabrics, clothes, and textiles. The various designs of custom t-shirt printing are graphic designs and artwork, which are available on offline and online distribution channels.



Increasing government investments in sporting activities is expected to propel the growth of the custom t-shirt market. In sporting activities and matches, customised t-shirts help in giving a unique appearance to the team players and increasing the visibility of the team.



Technological advancements and new product launches are key trends gaining popularity in the custom t-shirt printing market. The companies operating in the customised t-shirt market are launching new products to provide an enhanced experience to their customers.

The countries covered in the custom t-shirt printing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Characteristics



3. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Custom T-Shirt Printing Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Custom T-Shirt Printing Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Custom T-Shirt Printing Market



5. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Segmentation By Printing Technique, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Screen Printing

Digital Printing

Plot Printing

6.2. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Segmentation By Design, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Graphic Designs

Artwork

6.3. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Offline

Online

7. Custom T-Shirt Printing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Custom T-Shirt Printing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

