Global Customer Journey Analytics Market to 2025: Market will Grow at a CAGR of 21.6% - Key Vendors are IBM, SAP, Salesforce, Adobe, NICE, Verint, & Pointillist

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Journey Analytics Market by Roles, Applications, Verticals, Regions - Global Forecast up to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global customer journey analytics market will grow at a CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period.



he market for customer journey analytics is driven by increasing demand for offering personalized experiences to customers, understanding the journey from the customer perspective, knowing about the conversion rate, and creating a long-term, healthy, & profitable relationship with customers. Complications in data synchronization and data & privacy issues are hampering the market growth.



Customer journey analytics helps the companies to know about what, why, and how a customer behaves during the entire journey, as every experience can alter the customer journey in a positive or a negative way. For creating a long-term, healthy, and profitable relationship with customers, more and more companies are adopting customer journey analytics solutions.



According to the customer journey analytics industry analysis, North America accounted for the largest share of the global customer journey analytics market in 2018. With the presence of the highest number of technology innovators and market disruptors, the adoption of customer journey analytics solutions is highest in this region. Several retailers in this region are focusing on enhancing customer loyalty and level of customer satisfaction. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increasing need to attract diverse shoppers.



Customer Journey Analytics Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

This research report covers and analyzes the global customer journey analytics market. Major vendors across different verticals are planning for high investments in this market, and as a result, the customer journey analytics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate in the coming years. The key players in the customer journey analytics market are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in the strong position in the market.



Some of the Key Vendors in the Customer Journey Analytics Market Research:

IBM

SAP

Salesforce

Adobe

NICE

Verint

Pointillist

Roots, a Canada-based apparel retailer, implemented IBM's customer experience analytics for delivering a seamless journey to their customers from browsing till purchasing and enhancing digital experiences for online shoppers. A US-based telecom provider deployed NICE Customer Engagement Analytics solution for analyzing all human and digital touchpoints, which resulted in a better understanding of entire customer experience, increased customer satisfaction, and retention.



There are numerous other vendors that have been studied based on the portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D, for analysis of the entire ecosystem.



Customer Journey Analytics Market Research By Roles

Marketing

Customer Experience

In terms of roles analysis, customer experience is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Customer Journey Analytics Market Research By Applications

Data Analysis and Visualization

Customer Churn and Behavior Analysis

Campaign Management

Product and Brand Management

Among the applications mentioned above, data analysis and visualization is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019 and is likely to continue this trend during the forecast period 2019-2025.



Customer Journey Analytics Market Research By Verticals

BFSI

Retail

Telecom

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Government

Others

In terms of verticals analysis, the retail market is expected to grow at the highest rate for driving profitability, soothing customer concerns with seamless omnichannel experience, and enhancing loyalty program.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Critical KPIs for creating effective customer journeys

1.2 Segments expected to dominate during the forecasted period



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Industry Overview

2.2 Industry Trends



3 Market Snapshot

3.1 Total Addressable Market

3.2 Segment Addressable Market

3.2.1 PEST Analysis

3.2.2 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.3 Related Markets



4 Market Characteristics

4.1 Ecosystem

4.2 Market Trends and Impact

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Market Segmentation

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.1.1 Reducing the Customer Churn Rate

4.5.1.2 Creating more Personalized Experiences

4.5.2 Restraints

4.5.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Issues

4.5.2.2 Complications in Data Synchronization

4.5.3 Opportunities

4.5.3.1 Better Engagement with Customers

4.5.3.2 Increasing Practice of Customer Journey Mapping

4.5.4 DRO - Impact Analysis



5 Customer Journey Analytics Market, By Roles

5.1 Overview

5.2 Marketing

5.3 Customer Experience



6 Customer Journey Analytics Market, By Applications

6.1 Overview

6.2 Data Analysis and Visualization

6.3 Customer Churn and Behaviour Analysis

6.4 Campaign Management

6.5 Product and Brand Management



7 Customer Journey Analytics Market, By Verticals

7.1 Overview

7.2 BFSI

7.3 Retail

7.4 Telecom

7.5 Travel and Hospitality

7.6 Healthcare

7.7 Government

7.8 Others



8 Customer Journey Analytics Market, By Region

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 ROW



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Competitor Analysis

9.2 Product/Offerings Portfolio Analysis

9.3 Market Developments

9.3.1 Partnerships and Collaborations

9.3.2 Product Launches & Exhibitions



10 Vendor Profiles

10.1 IBM Corporation

10.1.1 Analyst Opinion

10.1.2 Business Analysis

10.1.2.1 Strategic Snapshot

10.1.2.2 Business Impact Analysis

10.1.2.3 Operational Snapshot

10.1.2.4 Product/Service Portfolio

10.2 SAP

10.3 Salesforce

10.4 Adobe Inc

10.5 NICE Ltd



11 Companies to Watch for

11.1 Verint

11.1.1 Analyst Opinion

11.1.2 Business Analysis

11.1.2.1 Strategic Snapshot

11.1.2.2 Business Impact Analysis

11.1.2.3 Operational Snapshot

11.1.2.4 Product/Service Portfolio

11.2 Pointillist

11.3 Servion Global Solutions

11.4 ClickFox

11.5 Kitewheel



