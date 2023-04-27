Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Market Analysis Report 2023: A $181.9 Billion Market by 2030 - Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software estimated at US$72.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$181.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

SMEs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.3% CAGR and reach US$92.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Large Enterprises segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$18.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.9% and 10.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession.

Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers.

Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic-Led Changes in Business Operations Necessitate Optimization of CRM Solutions

CRM Helps Businesses Manage the COVID-19 Crisis

CRM Remains an Important Tool for Businesses During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Competitive Landscape

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

CRM Marketing Software Market Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Vendors for 2022 (E)

CRM Sales Software Market Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Vendors for 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Evolution of CRM

Types of CRM

Deployment Options in CRM

On-Premise CRM

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM

Benefits of CRM Strategy

Disadvantages of CRM Implementations

CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors

CRM Ecosystem

CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations

CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy

Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM Software

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong Future Growth

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions

CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market

Smarter CRM Based on AI

CRM with Conversational UI and Voice Recognition

Advancements in Process Automation

Data Integration

Integration of IoT Devices Benefitting the CRM

Blockchain: Potential to Enhance Transparency & Security

Hyper Individualization

Ongoing Expansion of the CRM Platform Market

Social CRM Continues to Witness Growth

Enhanced Mobility for CRM Software

CRM to Gain a Thorough Understanding of Customer Behavior

Connecting Every Business Aspect to CRM

Every Team Relying on CRM Tools

Growing Role of CRM in Customer Experience

Emergence of Channel-less CRM

Self-Service CRM is Expected to Become a Norm

CRM for Freelancers and Solo Entrepreneurs

Sophisticated CRM can Prevent Tech Stack Fatigue

CRM Automates Business Workflows

Usability

AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software Marketspace

AI Adoption Presents Opportunities to Reduce Costs: Cost Savings through AI Adoption in CRM

AI Integration with CRM Presents Opportunities

IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM

Growing Role of Big Data in CRM

Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market

Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum

Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market

Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM Software Market

Rising Importance of CRM in Enhancing Customer Experience

Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software

Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool

Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software On-Demand

Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy

in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to Improve Business Operations

Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue Contributor

Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses

CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector

Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive Growth

Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth

SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM

CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs

CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions

Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption

Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration

Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market

Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market

