Global CVD Equipment Market to 2023: The Market is Majorly Driven by the Growth in Semiconductor Industry and Fabrication Plants

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global CVD Equipment Market: Focus on Equipment for Semiconductor Industry (Memory, Foundry & Logic) and Geography - Analysis and Forecast - 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global CVD Equipment market was is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period (2018-2023). The growth in the CVD equipment market is majorly attributed to the demand of these equipment, primarily from the APAC region.

The semiconductor industry is the driving force of technological developments and advancements. As per World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS), the global semiconductor industry has showcased a growth of 21.6% with a market size of $419.00 billion in 2017.



This significant growth is attributed to the rising demand of semiconductor materials in artificial intelligence (AI) programs, such as autonomous vehicles, IoT, and AI-driven electronics. The extensive use of the semiconductors in electronic devices such as smartphones, flat-screen monitors & LED TVs, civil aerospace, and military systems is expected to propel the demand of the semiconductor industry. The industry is set to grow with a surge of needs such as a long battery life, AI capabilities, and biometrics.



for the same. The market is expected to witness a decent growth during the forecast period. Key factors propelling the growth of CVD Equipment market include growth in the semiconductor industry driven by artificial intelligence and internet of things and increased investments for semiconductor equipment in the recent years. Furthermore, the factors restraining the growth of the market include harmful properties of gases used in CVD equipment and other substitute technologies. Additionally, growing market for autonomous vehicle is expected to be a key opportunity for the semiconductor industry.



Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global CVD Equipment market in terms of value in the year 2017. CVD Equipment market is expected to witness a similar trend in the coming years owing to the plethora of developments from end use businesses across major economies. The key players of semiconductor equipment in this region are Tokyo Electron Limited, IHI Corporation, and Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc. The development of CVD market in this region is primarily attributed to the increasing number of fabrication plants by key manufacturing players such as Micron technology, Global Foundries, and Toshiba Corporation, among others. In 2017, China announced its plan for building 19 new semiconductor fabrication facilities and out of those projects, 10 were for 300nm wafer size.



The global CVD Equipment market has witnessed a decent amount of strategic and technological developments in the past few years, undertaken by different market players in their attempt to attain their respective market shares. Some of the strategies that the companies conduct and that are covered in this report are mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and agreements.



The key market players in the global CVD equipment market are Lam Research Corporation, Applied Materials Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, CVD Equipment Corporation, IHI Corporation, ASM International, Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc., Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd., Aixtron, Veeco Instruments Inc. and UlVAC Inc. and Plasma - Therm.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Growing Semiconductor Industry; IOT and AI

1.2.2 Record Investment for Semiconductor Equipment

1.2.3 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

1.3 Market Restraints

1.3.1 Poisonous properties of gases used in CVD equipment

1.3.2 Emergence of Substitute Technologies

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Growth in Autonomous Vehicles



2 Competitive Landscape

2.1 Key Strategies and Developments

2.2 Market Share Analysis

2.3 Industry Attractiveness

2.4 Product Benchmarking

2.5 Leading Player Analysis

2.6 Vendor Landscape

2.7 Company Market Positioning



3 Industry Analysis

3.1 Patent Analysis

3.2 Who Supplies Whom

3.3 Value Chain Analysis



4 Global Semiconductor Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2023

4.1 Assumptions & Limitations

4.2 Memory

4.2.1 Market Overview

4.2.2 DRAM

4.2.3 NAND

4.2.4 Others

4.3 Foundry

4.3.1 Market Overview

4.3.2 Pure-Play

4.3.3 Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

4.4 Logic

4.4.1 Market Overview

4.4.2 Standard Purpose Logic

4.4.3 Special Purpose Logic



5 Global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market (by Technology)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Plasma Enhanced CVD (PECVD)

5.3 Low Pressure CVD (LPCVD)

5.4 Metal Organic CVD (MOCVD)

5.5 Atmospheric Pressure CVD (APCVD)

5.6 Others



6 Global Chemical Vapour Deposition (CVD) Equipment Market (by Region), 2017-2023

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 North America

6.2.1 The U.S.

6.2.2 Mexico & Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Germany

6.3.2 The Netherlands

6.3.3 Ireland

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 Taiwan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.5 Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

6.5.1 Middle East & Africa

6.5.2 Latin America



7 Company Profiles



Aixtron

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International

CVD Equipment Corporation

Hitachi Kokusai Electric Inc.

IHI Corporation

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

Plasma - Therm

Tokyo Electron Limited

ULVAC Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l4d2t/global_cvd?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

