Global Cyber Alliance Identifies Five Cybersecurity Forces That Defined 2025 - And Will Shape 2026

From state-backed telecom hacks to AI's double-edged sword, GCA urges practical, community-driven defenses

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), an international nonprofit dedicated to improving Internet security, today released its 2025 cyber trends and response strategies for 2026.

"As we look to 2026, our focus is enabling everyday resilience," said Brian Cute, Interim CEO of GCA. "If we give people simple, proven tools and pair them with infrastructure-level improvements and global collaboration, we can meaningfully bend the curve on cyber risk."

1. Persistent Telecom Hacks Exposed Infrastructure Fragility

Cyber threat group Salt Typhoon compromised major telecommunications providers, breached government wiretapping systems and established persistent access across global networks. Salt Typhoon focused on controlling communications infrastructure that billions rely on every day.

GCA's report, "Salt Typhoon Across the Internet: What AIDE Honeypots Reveal About a Persistent State-Linked Campaign," investigates Salt Typhoon's operational characteristics through observable attack patterns and recommends defensive measures that provide protection against documented attack vectors.

Salt Typhoon, and similar attacks, will increase in 2026. GCA continues deepening collaboration with telecom operators, regulators, and technical partners, enabling defensive measures through its AIDE portal.

2. AI Became a Force Multiplier

Organizations used AI to detect anomalies, triage alerts, and streamline incident response, while criminals used AI to scale phishing attempts, automatically probe systems, and craft targeted attacks.

In 2026, small businesses and nonprofits will be especially vulnerable as they often lack the staff, time, and expertise to assess and manage risks.

GCA launched its AI resource page offering practical safety tips and explainers to stay safe online.

3. The Cyber Skills Gap Deepened; AI Automates Routine Tasks

Organizations of all sizes face a cybersecurity workforce shortage. Meanwhile, many people either don't know or simply ignore cybersecurity basics; leaving individuals and organizations exposed to phishing, fraud, and social-engineering attacks.

In addition to strengthening its curated cybersecurity toolkits, GCA piloted an AI+Cyber curriculum that teaches students about AI risks and turns them into solutions builders.

In 2026, "vibe coding" will create additional bugs and security vulnerabilities. GCA will expand the AI+Cyber curriculum to equip the next generation of cyber leaders with practical skills and a security-first mindset.

4. Cybercriminals Capitalized on Crisis and Seasonal Giving

Consumers lost $12.5B to fraud in 2024. Major storms, humanitarian crises, and year-end generosity fueled surges in fraudulent donation schemes in 2025.

GCA updated guidance on preventing charity fraud and offers tips for shopping online safely, especially during the holidays when cybercrime rises by nearly 30%.

In 2026, attacks will get worse. AI-based crime will get easier, cheaper, and sophisticated. GCA continues to deliver practical guidance and simple, easy-to-follow tutorials that help people stay safer online.

5. Cybersecurity-focused Nonprofits Struggled in Uncertain Funding Landscape

Hundreds of nonprofits maintain critical cybersecurity functions for the good of the Internet and its users, but are often run with skeleton crews and razor-thin budgets. When services aren't available to build and protect technical standards, distribute open-source code, directly protect people, and enhance reliability, everyone suffers.

GCA worked to close that gap by coordinating the nonprofit cybersecurity ecosystem, reducing duplication and unlocking joint fundraising opportunities. In collaboration with the Internet Society, GCA announced the Common Good Cyber Fund and highlighted the real-world impact of cybersecurity nonprofits.

Funding challenges will persist in 2026. GCA will lead the Common Good Cyber Fund Ecosystem Committee and international coordination to provide scalable support against digital harm, ensuring the organizations protecting the world's most vulnerable communities have tools, visibility, and support they need to keep people safe online.

Strengthen your organization's cyber resilience and access free global security resources, learn how GCA drives collective protection worldwide today.

