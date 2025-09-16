Global Cyber Alliance Marks 10 Years of Impact, Appoints Brian Cute as Interim CEO to Lead in a Critical Moment for Cybersecurity

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) today celebrates its 10th anniversary with a powerful reminder: the need for collective cybersecurity action has never been greater. At a time when ransomware cripples hospitals, phishing drains small businesses, and state-sponsored disinformation undermines trust, GCA announces the appointment of Brian Cute as Interim Chief Executive Officer to lead the organization into its second decade of impact.

Brian Cute, CEO of GCA

Since 2015, GCA has brought together governments, nonprofits, and businesses to tackle systemic cyber risks that no single organization can solve alone. Its practical solutions and global partnerships have safeguarded millions and set new standards for collective defense.

"Cyber threats are escalating in speed, scale, and sophistication, and the world cannot afford complacency," said Brian Cute, Interim CEO of GCA. "GCA has shown what's possible when we act together. The next chapter is about urgent, global collaboration, building resilience, closing the gaps that criminals exploit, and making the Internet a safer place for all."

10 years of global impact have achieved significant milestones including:

35M+ unique domains shared in the Domain Trust repository, empowering participants to review and act against malicious activity.





repository, empowering participants to review and act against malicious activity. 2.1M+ views of GCA's Cybersecurity Toolkits , helping protect small businesses, nonprofits, journalists, election offices, and everyday Internet users.





, helping protect small businesses, nonprofits, journalists, election offices, and everyday Internet users. 140+ organizations in its global partner community , uniting across borders and sectors.





, uniting across borders and sectors. 1M average daily hits against our ProxyPot sensor network , offering a unique window into the scale of unwanted and malicious traffic.





average daily hits against our , offering a unique window into the scale of unwanted and malicious traffic. Launched Common Good Cyber and the Common Good Cyber Fund to support nonprofits and NGOs that safeguard the Internet; outgoing CEO Philip Reitinger will serve as Chair of its Strategic Advisory Council.

Brian Cute is a respected voice in Internet governance and cybersecurity, bringing leadership experience from ICANN and the Public Interest Registry. His appointment signals GCA's readiness to meet the next wave of challenges with vision and renewed urgency.

"Ten years of progress is worth celebrating, but today's digital threats demand even greater resolve," said Philip Reitinger, outgoing CEO. "The stakes for individuals, businesses, and democracies couldn't be higher. GCA will continue to innovate and unite partners worldwide to rise to the challenge under Brian Cute's strong leadership."

To learn more, view the anniversary video, or join the movement, visit: www.globalcyberalliance.org/10 .

About Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) mobilizes collective action to tackle the Internet's greatest challenges and build a safer digital world for everyone. It achieves this in three ways: working with communities; engaging infrastructure owners and operators; and driving Internet ecosystem engagement. GCA is a 501(c)(3) in the U.S. and a nonprofit in the U.K. and Belgium.

