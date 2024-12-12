Global Cyber Alliance Unveils Top Six Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025

Advancing Cybersecurity Through Innovation and Collaboration

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA), a leading nonprofit dedicated to improving Internet security, has revealed its predictions for the top cybersecurity trends of 2025 that address rapid advancements in technology, evolving threats, and the urgent need for global collaboration to secure the digital landscape.

"The pace of innovation in cybersecurity is accelerating, but so are the threats," says Phil Reitinger, President and CEO of GCA, "While AI and other advancements present more opportunities for cybercrime, they also provide incredible opportunities to defend against attacks on a global scale. But we require a collective effort to realize AI's potential for good. At GCA, we are committed to working with communities worldwide to create solutions that scale, securing the Internet for everyone and using AI responsibly."

According to the FBI's Internet Crime Report 2023, losses connected to cybercrime complaints were $12.5 billion in 2023, up $2 billion year-over-year and more than triple the amount recorded in 2019. Small businesses are particularly vulnerable. A recent study from Accenture notes 43% of cyberattacks are aimed at small businesses. These statistics underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures across all sectors to protect against financial losses and operational disruptions.

Top Cybersecurity Predictions for 2025:

AI-Powered Cyberdefense Reaches a Milestone - Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems will play a transformative role in detecting and mitigating cyberattacks before they cause harm. However, adoption will be slowed by deployment and interoperability challenges. The Rise of Passkeys for Authentication - The use of passkeys will soar, replacing traditional passwords. Technology will increasingly overcome usability barriers which will enhance security for individuals and organizations alike. The First $25 Billion Cyber Incident - A single cyber breach will cause unprecedented damage, emphasizing the critical need for robust and comprehensive preventative measures. Global Push for Secure-by-Design - There will be much more focus on ensuring products are created with security in mind from the get-go, making them less vulnerable to cyberattacks and minimizing the impact of any breaches that do occur. The focus will be international, and not limited to only a few countries. Addressing the Cyber Workforce Gap - There will be more emphasis on equipping all staff - not just the engineering team - with the skills and analytical tools they need to actively protect the company's digital assets. This may include more in-house and external training, more public-private partnerships and donor involvement, and more university programs to close the gap in cybersecurity expertise.

As part of its mission, the Global Cyber Alliance continues to develop tools and foster collaborations to reduce cyber risk and improve security for organizations of all sizes. GCA's cybersecurity toolkits and initiatives exemplify its dedication to building a safer Internet for all.

For more information about GCA and its initiatives, visit www.globalcyberalliance.org.

About Global Cyber Alliance

The Global Cyber Alliance (GCA) is an international nonprofit organization working with communities to improve the Internet and help people and organizations be more secure online. It achieves this in three ways: working with communities; engaging infrastructure owners and operators; and driving ecosystem engagement for collective action on cybersecurity. GCA is a 501(c)(3) in the U.S. and a nonprofit in the U.K. and Belgium.

