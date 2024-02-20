Global Cybersecurity Top 10 Growth Opportunities for 2024: The Evolving Threat Landscape and Increasing Security Requirements Generate Growth Potential for Cybersecurity Providers

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Top 10 Growth Opportunities in Cybersecurity, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This cybersecurity report covers a variety of solutions and advanced technologies that offer security protection to organizations. Some of the markets studied include extended detection and response (XDR), secure access service edge (SASE), cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs), identity access management (IAM), and managed security services (MSPs). The study discusses growth opportunities for the cybersecurity industry in 2024.

The outlook covers themes relevant to cybersecurity, with cloud migration, threat landscape evolution, and convergence among the key trends. As the threat landscape continues to evolve in 2024, attack sophistication will intensify the security challenge for people, technology, and processes, the tripartite system of security needed to protect business-critical data and infrastructure.

Organizational needs have changed drastically from solely on-premises to hybrid or fully remote network access capabilities that differ among regions and industries. As organizations increasingly recognize security features and solutions as business enablers, especially in the post-pandemic world, a positive outlook for the cybersecurity industry is expected.

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Generative AI Driving Better Cybersecurity Outcomes

Simplifying XDR to Increase Adoption

Stronger Demand to Transform Legacy Networking and Security Architecture Accelerating SASE and SSE Adoption

Increasing Cloud Security Requirements Driving Growth of Cloud-native Application Protection Platforms

ERMM Offering a Comprehensive View of the Digital Attack Surface

APIs - The Underrated Threat

Unifying Disparate Identity Solutions to Enhance Customer Identity Posture

MSSPs Enhancing their Service Integration

Software Supply Chain Security Market Offering Developer-focused Security Practices

Crypto Agility in the Post-quantum Era

