Global D-Amino Acids Market Research Report 2019 - Lysine & Methionine Rule the Roost Among Amino Acids in Animal Feed
Jun 13, 2019, 18:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "D-Amino Acids: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Applications:
- Industrial
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adisseo France S.A.S (France)
- Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)
- AnaSpec, Inc. (USA)
- Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
- IRIS Biotech GmbH (Germany)
- LifeSpan Biosciences, Inc. (USA)
- Merck KGaA (Germany)
- Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd. (China)
- Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited (Japan)
- TCI America, Inc. (USA)
- Tocris Bioscience (UK)
- Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. MARKET OVERVIEW
D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications
Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino Acids Market
Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material
Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for Market Growth
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for D-Amino Acids
Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry
Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids
Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market
Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development
A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids
Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as Biomarkers for CKD
D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in Eliminating Infections
Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino Acids
Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image Version of PDB
Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis Technologies
Harvard University's Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting Bacteria
Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs
Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index
ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids
Commercial Development of ARCA
Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas
DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition
4. AMINO ACIDS - AN OVERVIEW
Amino Acids - Essential Building Blocks of Proteins
Lysine & Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids in Animal Feed
Methionine: Application in Food & Feed Sectors
Oligopoly Characterizes Amino Acids Market
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
What do Amino Acids Do?
Key Functions of Amino Acids
Essential vs. Non-Essential Amino Acids
Different Amino Acids and their Biological Functions
Structure and Composition of Amino Acids
Commercial Production of Natural Amino Acids
Fermentation Method (Microbial Process)
Enzymatic Method (Chemical Process)
Extraction Method
What are L and D Amino Acids?
Introduction to D-amino Acids
Commercial Production of D-Amino Acids
Fermentation Process is Not Applicable for Commercial Production of D-Amino Acids
Alternative Methods of Enzymatic Preparation of D-Amino Acids
Use of Immobilized Enzymes
6. D-AMINO ACIDS: AN OVERVIEW OF PRESENT APPLICATIONS AND FUTURE POTENTIAL
D-Amino Acids Applications in the Pharmaceutical Sector
Select D-Amino Acids and their Diverse Applications
Optically Pure D-Amino Acids and their Pharmaceutical Applications
Optically Active Peptides and Neuropeptides Containing D-phenylalanine
Overview of Select D-Amino Acids Used in Pharmaceutical Applications
D-Arginine
D-Glutamine
D-Methionine, D-Leucine, D-Threonine, and D-Alanine
D-Methionine-Pyruvate Transaminase
D-Valine
D-Aspartic Acid
D-alpha-Aminoadipic acid (DAA)
D-Ornithine
(R)-6-Oxo-Pipecolic Acid
A Note on Ionic Liquids
Poly-D-amino Acids
D-Amino Acids Used in Antibiotics Production
D-Amino Acids Use in Peptide Design
D-Amino Acids Applications in the Industrial Sector
D-Amino Acids in Foods
D-Amino Acids in Food Flavorants
D-Amino Acids in Artificial Sweeteners (Alitame)
D-Amino Acids in Deodorants
D-Amino-Acids in Insecticides
7. R&D IN D-AMINO ACIDS MARKET: A REVIEW OF PAST INITIATIVES
D-Amino Acids and DAAO in Immunology and Therapeutics
D-Amino Acids and their Role in Immunity
Potential Therapeutic Role of D-Amino Acid Oxidase in Schizophrenia
Study on In Situ Hybridization and Immunohistochemical Activity of DAAO: A Review
Study on Immunoreactivity and Immunohistochemical Activity of d-Serine: A Review
Observations and Inference
DAAO in Leukocytes: Effective Treatment Against Certain Microorganisms
D-Amino Acids in Biotechnology
Application of Biotechnology to Enable Use of D-amino acid as N-source by Plants
D-Amino Acid Oxidase (DAAO) Selectable Marker System
Positive Selection
Negative Selection
Biosensor for D-Amino Acids
DAAO: The Most Widely Studied D-Amino Acids Associated Enzyme
Occurrence and Distribution
Physiological Role of DAAO in Eukaryotes
Early Studies and Progress in DAAO in the Subsequent Decade
Advances in Genetic Engineering Fueled DAAO Research
Research Unlocks the Potential for DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas
Research Findings for D-Amino Acids in Natural and Processed Foods
Research Findings on Select D-Amino Acids Used in Diet (Data is Based on Animal Studies)
Processed Foods: A Source of D-Amino Acids
What Induces the Formation of D-Amino Acids in Processed Foods?
What is the Impact?
Racemisation of Essential Amino Acids
D-Amino Acids in Milk and Milk Products
Occurrence of D-Amino Acids in Select Natural and Processed Foods
Content of Select D-Amino Acids in Select Processed Foods
Cheese
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Recent Industry Activity
Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich
Evonik to Build Facility for DL-Methionine Production in Singapore
AnaSpec Introduces Glycosylated (GlcNac) Serine and Threonine for Synthesis of PTM Peptides
AnaSpec Rolls Out Two Rabbit Polyclonal Antibodies and Five Tau Peptides
Evonik Industries Develops New Process for Serine Synthesis
Evonik to Open New Production Facilities
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35)
- The United States (8)
- Japan (6)
- Europe (5)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
