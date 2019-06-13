Global D-Amino Acids Market Research Report 2019 - Lysine & Methionine Rule the Roost Among Amino Acids in Animal Feed

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "D-Amino Acids: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for D-Amino Acids in US$ Thousand by the following End-Use Applications:

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Others

The report profiles 31 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Adisseo France S.A.S ( France )

) Ajinomoto Co., Inc. ( Japan )

) AnaSpec, Inc. ( USA )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) IRIS Biotech GmbH ( Germany )

) LifeSpan Biosciences, Inc. ( USA )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited ( Japan )

) TCI America, Inc. ( USA )

) Tocris Bioscience (UK)

Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ( China )

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. MARKET OVERVIEW

D-Amino Acids: A Compound with Promising Applications

Developing Regions - At the Forefront of Growth in D-Amino Acids Market

Pharmaceuticals: D-Amino Acids Hold Edge as Essential Raw Material

Rising Prominence of Artificial Amino Acids Augurs Well for Market Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Aging World Population - A Major Growth Influencing Factor for D-Amino Acids

Growing Importance of D-Amino Acids in Pharmaceutical Industry

Peptide-based Drugs: A Promising Area for D-Amino Acids

Growing Interest in Peptide Research Drives D-Amino Acids Market

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Challenged by Drug Development

A Review of Select Research Studies on D-Amino Acids

Research Finds Support for Potential Use of D-Amino Acids as Biomarkers for CKD

D-Amino Acids and Small Molecule Inhibitors: Potential Role in Eliminating Infections

Researchers Develop New Approach to Switch Chirality in Amino Acids

Generating Stable D-Amino Acid Analogs Using Mirror Image Version of PDB

Ajinomoto Develops Ajiphase and Corynex Amino Acid Synthesis Technologies

Harvard University's Scientists Discover New Biofilm Disrupting Bacteria

Study Reveals that D-Amino Acids Amass in EMCs

Research Studies Suggest that Replacement of One L-Amino Acid with Analogous D-enantiomer Results in High Therapeutic Index

ARCA: A Breakthrough Chiral Converting Agent for Amino Acids

Commercial Development of ARCA

Genetic Engineering and Advances in Research Enable DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas

DL-Methionine: An Eco-Friendly Option for Animal Nutrition



4. AMINO ACIDS - AN OVERVIEW

Amino Acids - Essential Building Blocks of Proteins

Lysine & Methionine Rule the Roost among Amino Acids in Animal Feed

Methionine: Application in Food & Feed Sectors

Oligopoly Characterizes Amino Acids Market



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

What do Amino Acids Do?

Key Functions of Amino Acids

Essential vs. Non-Essential Amino Acids

Different Amino Acids and their Biological Functions

Structure and Composition of Amino Acids

Commercial Production of Natural Amino Acids

Fermentation Method (Microbial Process)

Enzymatic Method (Chemical Process)

Extraction Method

What are L and D Amino Acids?

Introduction to D-amino Acids

Commercial Production of D-Amino Acids

Fermentation Process is Not Applicable for Commercial Production of D-Amino Acids

Alternative Methods of Enzymatic Preparation of D-Amino Acids

Use of Immobilized Enzymes



6. D-AMINO ACIDS: AN OVERVIEW OF PRESENT APPLICATIONS AND FUTURE POTENTIAL

D-Amino Acids Applications in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Select D-Amino Acids and their Diverse Applications

Optically Pure D-Amino Acids and their Pharmaceutical Applications

Optically Active Peptides and Neuropeptides Containing D-phenylalanine

Overview of Select D-Amino Acids Used in Pharmaceutical Applications

D-Arginine

D-Glutamine

D-Methionine, D-Leucine, D-Threonine, and D-Alanine

D-Methionine-Pyruvate Transaminase

D-Valine

D-Aspartic Acid

D-alpha-Aminoadipic acid (DAA)

D-Ornithine

(R)-6-Oxo-Pipecolic Acid

A Note on Ionic Liquids

Poly-D-amino Acids

D-Amino Acids Used in Antibiotics Production

D-Amino Acids Use in Peptide Design

D-Amino Acids Applications in the Industrial Sector

D-Amino Acids in Foods

D-Amino Acids in Food Flavorants

D-Amino Acids in Artificial Sweeteners (Alitame)

D-Amino Acids in Deodorants

D-Amino-Acids in Insecticides



7. R&D IN D-AMINO ACIDS MARKET: A REVIEW OF PAST INITIATIVES

D-Amino Acids and DAAO in Immunology and Therapeutics

D-Amino Acids and their Role in Immunity

Potential Therapeutic Role of D-Amino Acid Oxidase in Schizophrenia

Study on In Situ Hybridization and Immunohistochemical Activity of DAAO: A Review

Study on Immunoreactivity and Immunohistochemical Activity of d-Serine: A Review

Observations and Inference

DAAO in Leukocytes: Effective Treatment Against Certain Microorganisms

D-Amino Acids in Biotechnology

Application of Biotechnology to Enable Use of D-amino acid as N-source by Plants

D-Amino Acid Oxidase (DAAO) Selectable Marker System

Positive Selection

Negative Selection

Biosensor for D-Amino Acids

DAAO: The Most Widely Studied D-Amino Acids Associated Enzyme

Occurrence and Distribution

Physiological Role of DAAO in Eukaryotes

Early Studies and Progress in DAAO in the Subsequent Decade

Advances in Genetic Engineering Fueled DAAO Research

Research Unlocks the Potential for DAAO Use in Multiple Arenas

Research Findings for D-Amino Acids in Natural and Processed Foods

Research Findings on Select D-Amino Acids Used in Diet (Data is Based on Animal Studies)

Processed Foods: A Source of D-Amino Acids

What Induces the Formation of D-Amino Acids in Processed Foods?

What is the Impact?

Racemisation of Essential Amino Acids

D-Amino Acids in Milk and Milk Products

Occurrence of D-Amino Acids in Select Natural and Processed Foods

Content of Select D-Amino Acids in Select Processed Foods

Cheese



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



8.1 Focus on Select Players



8.2 Recent Industry Activity

Merck Acquires Sigma-Aldrich

Evonik to Build Facility for DL-Methionine Production in Singapore

AnaSpec Introduces Glycosylated (GlcNac) Serine and Threonine for Synthesis of PTM Peptides

AnaSpec Rolls Out Two Rabbit Polyclonal Antibodies and Five Tau Peptides

Evonik Industries Develops New Process for Serine Synthesis

Evonik to Open New Production Facilities



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 31 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 35)

The United States (8)

(8) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (5)

(5) France (1)

(1)

Germany (3)

(3)

The United Kingdom (1)

(1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

