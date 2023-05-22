Global D2C Fashion Brand Shobitam Ropes in Former Microsoft Cloud & Amazon Executive Raghu Sethuraman as Chairman & CEO

Raghu will bring in his expertise to help scale Shobitam to new heights

SEATTLE, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading D2C brand Shobitam, with a focus on democratizing ethnic fashion globally today announced the appointment of Raghu Sethuraman as Chairman and CEO. This leadership appointment is expected to facilitate rapid growth with both innovations and operational excellence, and help solidify Shobitam's position as a world class ethnic fashion brand as per an official statement by the company.

Raghu Sethuraman joins Shobitam as Chairman & CEO

Raghu Sethuraman has over 24 years of experience in e-commerce, global operations, cloud infrastructure, customer experience and high-tech industries in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Hong Kong and India. He is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, holds a Postgraduate degree in Industrial Engineering from University of Buffalo in New York and is a Management Studies Graduate from BITS Pilani, India.

Sharing thoughts on this appointment, Raghu Sethuraman said "I have been forever in awe of the rich tradition of handlooms, arts and crafts, where I am glad to join a brand with a big bold vision. Shobitam is pioneering this ethnic fashion space and I'm pleased to be part of this high-performance global team with a culture that obsesses on delivering great quality, selections, value and service for their customers globally. Together, we look forward to disrupting the fashion industry by bringing in best practices around e-commerce, global supply chain with operational excellence and innovative technology from design to delivery."

Commenting on this leadership appointment, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder at Shobitam said, "We are super excited to have Raghu come on board as our Chairman and CEO, as we look forward to our rapid growth globally. Raghu has been a valuable advisor for Shobitam right from our inception where his proven track record and diverse skill sets will be invaluable assets as he comes onboard as our CEO to build on our big vision with strategic market expansions and innovation across the Shobitam platform for our customers. He has proven himself as an inspiring leader and led transformational changes at leading consumer and high-tech organizations like Amazon (Ticker: AMZN), Microsoft (Ticker: MSFT), Shutterfly and Cisco, where the Board and I firmly believe he is the right choice to unleash the potential of Shobitam to the fullest, create sustainable business with growth, impact and value for all stakeholders."

Added Girish Lakshman, Board Member at Shobitam and former VP, Global Logistics at Amazon, "Raghu's leadership vision with tenacity, operational understanding, organizational discipline and the dogged pursuit of perfection is an excellent addition to the Shobitam team. I have been impressed with the Shobitam team's remarkable progress in building a leading brand globally and am confident their journey will continue rapidly under Raghu's capable leadership. I wish him and the Shobitam team all the best!"

About Shobitam: Founded by fashionistas and creative sisters Aparna and Ambika in Seattle, Shobitam is building a world-class ethnic fashion brand that is elegant, affordable, and available globally. Powered by a passion for fashion, an interest in designing them, and a drive to make them available to all, Shobitam's mission is to help people look good, do good and feel good. Working closely with weavers and artisans, Shobitam designs unique collections and makes a difference in their lives with deep impact. They sell through their global online platform to tens of thousands of customers across 40+ countries, offering beautiful selections with quality, prices and 5-star service! Customer Obsession is at the core of Shobitam's experience and you can see it reflected in their 7000+ 5 Star Customer Reviews. https://shobitam.com/

