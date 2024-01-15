Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market Report 2023-2028 - Key Opportunities in the Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications (Energy & Sports Drinks, Fortified Products)

DUBLIN, Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators, Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Mode of Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy processing equipment market is projected to grow to USD 14.4 billion in 2028 from USD 10.7 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023-2028. In the dairy sector, market competitiveness is a driving force behind the substantial growth of the dairy processing equipment market. Fierce competition compels companies to continually enhance their production processes, leading to significant investments in cutting-edge processing equipment. Manufacturers recognize that staying ahead in the market necessitates not only maintaining superior product quality but also achieving cost-effectiveness. Advanced processing equipment enables companies to streamline operations, reduce production costs, and optimize resource utilization, thereby enhancing overall efficiency.

Moreover, as consumer preferences evolve, companies seek to differentiate their products through innovation, and modern processing technology provides the means to meet these changing demands. The imperative to gain a competitive edge prompts continuous research and development efforts, further fueling the demand for state-of-the-art dairy processing equipment. As companies vie for market share, the dynamic landscape of competition acts as a catalyst, propelling the growth of the dairy processing equipment market.

Pasteurizers segment is expected to be one of the largest sub-segments in the market

Pasteurizers stand out as one of the largest subsegments in the dairy processing equipment market due to their pivotal role in ensuring product safety and extending shelf life. In response to stringent food safety regulations, dairy processors increasingly invest in pasteurization technology to eliminate harmful pathogens and bacteria, enhancing the overall quality and safety of dairy products. Pasteurizers are indispensable in the processing of milk, cheese, and other dairy items, making them a cornerstone for a diverse range of products in the industry. Additionally, as consumer awareness of health and safety standards grows, there is a heightened demand for dairy products with extended shelf life without compromising nutritional content. The versatility of pasteurizers in accommodating various dairy products, coupled with their ability to contribute to the industry's adherence to regulatory standards, positions them as a crucial and expansive subsegment within the broader dairy processing equipment market.

A critical issue facing the dairy industry is the surplus of solids non-fat (SNF), a byproduct resulting from the extraction of fat from cow's milk. The Dairy Innovation and Investment Fund is specifically tailored to address this concern by supporting medium to large-scale projects for dairy processors. These projects focus on modernizing, replacing, and increasing the processing capacity for SNF, thereby mitigating the challenges posed by surplus production. Moreover, the fund aligns with sustainability goals by minimizing the upmarketing of skim milk, contributing to waste reduction in the industry. The sustained government funding through this initiative not only tackles immediate sectoral challenges but also creates opportunities for equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The emphasis on technological upgrades and capacity expansion aligns with the broader industry goal of enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market Snapshot, 2023 vs. 2028
  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation, 2023 vs. 2028 (USD Million)
  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Region, 2022

Premium Insights

  • Attractive Opportunities for Players in Dairy Processing Equipment Market - Health and Wellness Trends to Drive Growth of Dairy Processing Equipment Market
  • Asia-Pacific: Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Mode of Operation and Key Country - Automatic Segment and India Accounted for Significant Market Shares in 2022
  • Asia-Pacific to be Dominant Market for Automatic and Semi-Automatic Equipment During Forecast Period
  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market, by Type - Pasteurizers Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
  • Dairy Processing Equipment Market: Major Regional Submarkets - India to Account for Largest Share in 2023

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Growth in Demand for Dairy Products
  • Growth in Production of Milk Due to Increasing Consumption of Dairy Products
  • Adoption of Efficiency-Enhancing Technologies by Dairy Product Manufacturers
  • Increase in Traction for UHT Milk and Milk Products
  • Demand for Multifunctional Dairy Equipment
  • Increase in Concerns About Food Safety and Quality
  • Increase in Automation Offered by Technology Providers
  • Abolition of Milk Quota in the European Union
  • Standardization in Product Quality and Extended Shelf-Life

Restraints

  • Increase in Energy Costs
  • Health Risks Associated with Whey Protein

Opportunities

  • Investments and Funding by Government and Non-Government Bodies
  • Growth in Emphasis on Environmental and Sustainability Concerns
  • Increase in Production of Dairy Products in Emerging Economies
  • Expansion of Product Lines to Cater to Emerging Applications
    • Infant Formula
    • Energy & Sports Drinks
    • Fortified Products
    • Carbonated Dairy-based Beverages

Challenges

  • High Capital Investment
  • Growth in Demand for Plant-based Products
  • Growth in Consumer Preferences for Vegan Products
  • Rise in Incidences of Lactose Intolerance & Allergies Leading to Reduced Dairy Consumption
  • Adulteration of Dairy Products to Deteriorate Quality

Company Profiles

  • GEA Group
  • SPX Flow
  • Tetra Laval
  • Alfa Laval
  • JBT
  • Bucher Industries
  • The Middleby Corporation
  • Krones AG
  • IDMC Limited
  • Feldmeier Equipment, Inc.
  • Scherjon Equipment Holland B.V.
  • Coperion GmbH
  • Van Den Heuvel Dairy & Food Equipment
  • Gemak
  • Anderson Dahlen, Inc.
  • Neologic Engineers Private Limited
  • Goma
  • Tna Australia Pty Limited
  • Fenco Food Machinery S.R.L
  • Hrs Heat Exchangers
  • Sealtech Engineers
  • Dairy Tech India
  • Vino Technical Services
  • SSP Pvt Ltd.
  • Skylark Engineers

