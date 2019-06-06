Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Markets, 2015-2018 & 2019-2022 - DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware in US$ Thousand by the following Segments:



External Devices

Plug-in Cards and Boards

The report profiles 86 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Data Acquisition Hardware

External Devices

Plug-in Cards and Boards



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Data Acquisition (DAQ): An Introductory Prelude

Healthy Growth Projected over the Coming Years for DAQ Hardware Market

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Wide Addressable Market Keeps Growth Momentum Intact

Key Applications of DAQ by Category: A Snapshot

Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption

Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption Favorable Macro Trends to Aid Market Expansion



3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS

External DAQ Devices: Largest & Fastest Growing Category

Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ

Advantages of Standalone DAQ Systems over PC Based Plug-in DAQ: A Snapshot

Plug-in Cards Continue to Grab Attention

High-Speed DAQ Systems Proliferate the Market

Typical DAQ Card Vs. High-Speed DAQ Card: Brief Comparison

Ethernet DAQ Makes Rapid Progress

USB DAQ Gains Traction with Ease-of-Use & Flexibility Features

LXI Set to Emerge as Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ

PCI Remains Major DAQ Bus Technology

PXI for High Performance DAQ Applications

VXI DAQ for Automated Test Measurements

Wireless DAQ: The Ongoing Trend

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Drive Momentum in Wireless DAQ

Multi-Functional & Robust DAQ Systems Grab Market Attention

Board Size Reduction Leads to Higher Speed

Declining Prices and Improving Performance of ADCs

DAQ Systems with FPGA Capability

Legacy Systems Co-exist with New Systems

DAQ Software Influences Hardware Selection

The Web' Affects Market Dynamics



4. KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS

Industrial Manufacturing Sector: Primary Revenue Contributor to DAQ Systems

Key Applications for DAQ in Manufacturing Facilities

Asset Condition Monitoring

Manufacturing & Quality Test

Design Validation & Verification

PC-Based Control & Automation

High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Emerging IIoT to Widen the Scope & Span of DAQ

Proliferation of M2M Technologies Bodes Well for DAQ Market

DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

DAQ Assumes Critical Importance in Automotives

Testing & Measurement Made Easier with DAQ in Aerospace & Defense Applications

DAQ Systems to Study ELT Performance Improvement

DAQ for Launch Vehicles & Other Space Applications

DAQ Seeks Bigger Role in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector

Investments on DAQ Continue to Soar in Power Sector

DAQ Gathers Steam in Life Sciences Research

DAQ Seeks to Establish its Role in Diagnosis & Therapy Applications

Robust Opportunities in Water Resources, Environment/Climate & Agriculture Applications



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Data Acquisition: A Conceptual Overview

Components of DAQ System

Personal Computers

Transducers/Sensors

Transducer/Sensors for Measuring Physical Phenomenon: A Snapshot

Signal Conditioners

Signal Types for DAQ

Data Acquisition Hardware

External Devices

Data Loggers

Chart Recorders

Paperless Recorders

Data Acquisition Front Ends

Digital Input/Output

Timing I/O System

Standalone DAQ Systems

Plug-in Cards and Boards

A Cursory Glance at Various Computer Bus Architectures

Data Acquisition Software



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Highly Fragmented & Intensely Competitive Market

A Brief Note on Leading DAQ Hardware Vendors



6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

ADInstruments Ltd. (New Zealand)

AMETEK, Inc. (USA)

Campbell Scientific, Inc. (USA)

DATAQ Instruments, Inc. (USA)

Fortive Corp. (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Mantracourt Electronics Ltd. (UK)

Measurement Computing Corp. (USA)

National Instruments Corporation (USA)

PRUFTECHNIK Dieter Busch AG (Germany)

Spectris Plc (UK)

HBM Test and Measurement (Germany)

Red Lion Controls, Inc. (USA)

Yokogawa Electric Corp. (Japan)



6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Measurement Computing Releases MCC 118 Voltage Measurement DAQ HAT for Raspberry Pi

Measurement Computing Unveils Linux Universal Library to Support MCC DAQ Devices

HBM Rolls Out GEN2tB Portable Data Recorder

HBM Introduces SomatXR CX22B-R Data Recorder

PhotoSound Technologies Rolls Out LEGION Series Data Acquisition Electronics

Yokogawa Electric Develops OpreX GX90XA-10-V1 High-Voltage Analog Input Module

Tektronix Introduces DAQ6510 Data Acquisition and Logging Multimeter System

AstroNova Launches Upgraded TMX DAQ System

NI Rolls Out FieldDAQ Devices

HBM Adds CP52 Processor to MGCplus DAQ System

HBM Unveils Somat eDAQXR System

Measurement Computing Releases USB-1808 Series of High-Performance DAQ Devices

Measurement Computing Releases WebDAQ Internet Enabled Data Loggers

Honeywell Process Solutions Unveils Experion Elevate SCADA System

Yokogawa Electric to Introduce New GM Series DAQ Systems

Campbell Scientific Releases CR310 Measurement and Control Datalogger

Campbell Scientific Rolls Out CR1000X Measurement and Control Datalogger



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

L3 Technologies to Utilize AMETEK's Aircraft DAQ

AMETEK Appoints AAR as Aftermarket Distributor

Spectris to Merge Brel & Kjr and HBM

Kistler Opens New Office in Germany

GE Breaks Ground On New Headquarters in Boston



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 86 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 96)

The United States (54)

(54) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (23)

(23) France (1)

(1)

Germany (7)

(7)

The United Kingdom (9)

(9)

Italy (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (3)

(3) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle-East (1)

