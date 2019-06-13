Global Data Acquisition System Market 2019-2024 - Growth of Wireless Data Acquisition System & Growing Focus on DAQ Software for Data Analysis

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Acquisition System Market by Offering, Lifecycle Application (R&D, Field, Manufacturing), Vertical (Automotive & Transporation, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Acquisition Systems Market was Valued at USD 1.8 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.0% Between 2019 and 2024.

Major factors driving the DAQ system market include the increasing demand for industrial mobility for remotely managing the process industry, the increasing adoption of cloud computing in data acquisition system, the increasing infrastructure development in terms of smart cities and transportation, and the rising adoption of Industry 4.0, Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT) and Smart Factory, using the data acquisition system. Mature market in North America and Europe is one of the key factors restraining the growth of the market.

The data acquisition system finds extensive application in industries such as aerospace & defense, transportation, energy & power, environmental monitoring, food & beverages, healthcare and academic and research, with operations distributed geographically. Data acquisition systems are used to track real-time data.



Data acquisition systems are widely used in automation systems, industrial monitoring, and control, as well as in a variety of other time-critical applications. The data acquisition system market has been segmented on the basis of offering, lifecycle application, vertical and geography. This report includes an extensive research study of the data acquisition system market; it aims to analyze the entire market and its segments and sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Among all verticals, automotive and transportation held the largest share of the data acquisition system market in 2018. The data acquisition system market in APAC is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



The competitive landscape section of the report provides the ranking of the top 5 players in the dataacquisition system market. The ranking analysis has been carried out based on the companies' revenues, product offerings, and geographic reach. The Competitive Landscape chapter also describes key growthstrategies adopted by market players from 2015 to 2018 to expand their global presence and increasetheir shares in the data acquisition system market. Product launches and developments, acquisitions, andpartnerships have been the major strategies adopted by the leading players to grow in the market. Amongall these strategies, players have widely adopted the strategies of product launches and developments toremain competitive in the market.



National Instruments (Texas), Keysight Technologies (US), Siemens (Germany), HBM (Germany), YokogawaElectric (Japan), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), Honeywell International (US), Rockwell Automation (US), AMETEKInc (US), Emerson Electric (US), and Omron Corporation (Japan), are key players in the DAQ system market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Emphasis on Energy Efficiency, Resource Optimization, and Cost of Production

5.2.1.2 Rise of Big Data, IoT, and Industrial Revolution 4.0

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement in Data Acquisition System.

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Mature Market in North America and Europe

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Growing Focus on DAQ Software for Data Analysis

5.2.3.2 Growth of Wireless Data Acquisition System

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for High Computational Power

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Data Acquisition System Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 External Chassis and Modules

6.2.1.1 External Chassis has Standardized Modular Architectures Which are Mechanically Robust, Easy to Configure and Provide for A Variety of Measurement and Control Functions

6.2.2 Plug-In Analog I/O Board

6.2.2.1 Plug-In Analog I/O Boards Offer A Great Deal of Software Compatibility, Virtually Eliminating the Need to Write Drivers Or Special Software to Interface Them to A System

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Bundled

6.3.1.1 Bundled Software is Integrated With Oem Devices

6.3.2 3rd Party

6.3.2.1 Demand for 3rd-Party Software is Expected to Decrease as Other Solutions Offer Multi-Functional Performance, Enhanced Flexibility, And/Or Greater Real-Time Information Access and Delivery

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Data Acquisition Services Help Reduce In-House Development Cost



7 Data Acquisition System Market, By Lifecycle Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 R&D

7.2.1 Data Acquisition Software Helps Reduce the Need for Extra Steps and Enable Immediate Feedback

7.3 Field

7.3.1 Competitive Pressure is Forcing Engineers to Quickly Perform Product Development

7.4 Manufacturing

7.4.1 Manufacturing is Expected to Increase Faster Than the Other Application Sectors Which is Like to Grow the Demand for Data Acquisition



8 Data Acquisition System Market, By Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Automotive & Transportation

8.2.1 Autonomous Driving, Connectivity, and Electric Mobility are All Aspects That are Expected to Drive the Demand for Data Acquisition Systems in Automotive Industry During the Forecast Period

8.3 Aerospace & Defense

8.3.1 in Aerospace Data Acquisition Systems are Used for Carrying Out Flight Experiments

8.4 Energy & Power

8.4.1 Data Acquisition Plays A Crucial Role in Maintaining the Operational Safety and Efficiency of Power Plants.

8.5 Academic and Research

8.5.1 Data Acquisition Systems Increase Productivity and Provide Accuracy and Flexibility

8.6 Environmental Monitoring

8.6.1 Data Acquisition Systems in Environmental Monitoring Helps to Reduce Man-Hours and Avoid Transcription Errors

8.7 Food & Beverages

8.7.1 Data Acquisition Systems Helps Digital Recording of Data at Its Best in the Food and Beverage Processes

8.8 Healthcare

8.8.1 Use of Data Acquisition Systems Helps to Provide Better Predictive Analytics

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Data Acquisition System is Used in the Chemicals Industry for Displaying Information in A Control Room



9 Geographic Analysis



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Rank Analysis

10.3 Competitive Situations and Trends

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

10.6 Product Offering (For All 25 Players)



11 Company Profiles



ABB Ltd

Agilent Technologies Inc

Ametek

Bruel & Kjaer Sound & Vibration

Campbell Scientific

Data Translation, Inc

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

HBM

Honeywell International

Keysight Technologies

Mathworks

National Instruments

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Siemens AG

Teledyne Technologies Inc

Yokogawa Electric Co.

