Global Data Center Accelerators Markets, 2012-2019 & 2020-2027 - Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Global Data Center Accelerators Market to Reach $53 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Accelerators estimated at US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$53 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

GPU, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 42.1% CAGR and reach US$20.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CPU segment is readjusted to a revised 43.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.5% CAGR



The Data Center Accelerators market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 39.7% and 37.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30% CAGR.



FPGA Segment to Record 48% CAGR



In the global FPGA segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 47.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$751.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$11.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.6 Billion by the year 2027.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Data Center Accelerator Market: Current Analysis and Outlook

Global Competitor Market Shares

Data Center Accelerator Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

algolux

Alphabet International GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Clarifai, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Leap Motion, Inc.

Lenovo

Mad Street Den Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Xilinx Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Investments on Data Center Infrastructure Worldwide Create Fertile Environment for Data Center Accelerator Market

A Review of Factors Steering Data Center Investments

Surging Demand for Data Center Storage

Worldwide Data Center Storage Capacity (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015 through 2022

Uptrend in Data Center Colocation and Data Center as a Service (DCaaS)

IT Industry's Sustained Emphasis on Full-Fledged Data Centers

Emergence of Futuristic Hyperscale and 400G Data Centers Instigates Broad-based Opportunities

Emphasis on Deep Learning Training Drives Demand for Data Center Accelerators

FPGA Emerges as Reliable Technology in Data Center Accelerator Design

Cloud Model to Drive Next Wave of Growth in Data Center Accelerator Market

Launch of Sophisticated Solutions Augments Market Prospects: A Review of Select Recently Unveiled Data Center Accelerators

Intel Introduces High-Performance D5005 FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card

Intel Unveils Nervana NNP-T and Nervana NNP-I AI Accelerator Chips

Xilinx Launches Alveo U50 Datacenter Accelerator

Qualcomm Showcases Cloud AI 100 Datacenter AI Inference Accelerators

Intel Rolls Out Stratix 10 SX FPGA Programmer Accelerator Card

Xilinx Unleashes AlveoTU200 and Alveo U250 Accelerator Cards

NVIDIA Unveils PCI Express Version of Tesla GPU Accelerator, the Volta-based V100

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

GPU (Processor Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

CPU (Processor Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

FPGA (Processor Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

ASIC (Processor Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Deep Learning Training (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Public Cloud Interface (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Enterprise Interface (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Data Center Accelerator Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Data Center Accelerators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Processor Type: 2020 to 2027

Data Center Accelerators Market Share Breakdown by Processor Type: 2020 VS 2027

Data Center Accelerators Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Data Center Accelerators Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

