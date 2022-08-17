Global Data Center Blade Server Market Analysis Report 2022: Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers - Forecast to 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Blade Server - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Center Blade Server Market to Reach $24.1 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Center Blade Server estimated at US$17.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period.

Growth is being spurred by cluster computing and web hosting segments. The growing need for connectivity and storage space, as enterprises and businesses expand operations around the world, is necessitating greater accessibility to networks in order to provide efficient services to their clients.

As the number of businesses and enterprises offering cloud services continues to grow around the world, investments into data center infrastructure is gaining prominence. There is especially increase in hyperscale data centers, whereby investments into blade servers is increasing to enhance efficiency and reduce operating costs, thus fueling demand for blade servers.



Tier 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tier 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026

The Data Center Blade Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.4 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR. North America accounts for a significant share, due to the presence of a large number of data centers in the region.

The need to comply with stringent power consumption regulations also augurs well for market growth. The rapid expansion of data centers in the European region is a significant opportunity for market growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness rapid growth, with continuous increase in investments into new data centers and the strict data regulations.



Tier 3 Segment to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2026

In the global Tier 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital Infrastructure

Remote Work Operations and Cloud Computing Service Drive Investments into Cloud Data Center Infrastructure

Automated Data centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19 Lockdowns

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Servers

Data Center Blade Server: A Definition

Components of Blade Servers

Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook

BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth

Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront of Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities for Blade Servers

A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data Center Demand

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center Workloads

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center and Blade Servers Market

Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade Servers Market

High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market

Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wof1is

