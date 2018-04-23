Global Data Center Colocation Market Report 2018 - A $73.8 Billion Opportunity by 2023

Global data center colocation market is projected reach US $73.804 billion by 2023 from US $31.25 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 15.4% during the forecast period.



The demand for colocation space continues to witness high growth on account of the movement of enterprises towards cloud and virtualization solutions. Shrinking IT budgets and rising cost of owning large data centers have provided significant impetus to the demand for colocation space across the world. Geographically, Americas (North America and South America) region was the dominant colocation market with a share of 47.5% in 2017, followed by Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific regions.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Equinix, Inc., Telehouse, Rackspace, Verizon, and Colt Group S.A. among others.



Report Scope



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments.

Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions.

Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process And Design

2.2. Research Assumptions



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry In The Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis- Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. Global Data Center Colocation Market By Colocation Model

5.1. Wholesale

5.2. Retail



6. Global Data Center Colocation Market By Enterprise Size

6.1. Small

6.2. Medium

6.3. Large



7. Global Data Center Colocation Market By Industry Vertical

7.1. BFSI

7.2. Manufacturing

7.3. Communication and Technology

7.4. Healthcare

7.5. Government

7.6. Media and Entertainment

7.7. Others



8. Global Data center colocation Market By Geography

8.1. North America

8.1.1. U.S.

8.1.2. Canada

8.1.3. Mexico

8.1.4. Others

8.2. South America

8.2.1. Brazil

8.2.2. Others

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. UK

8.3.2. Germany

8.3.3. France

8.3.4. Others

8.4. Middle East And Africa

8.4.1. Saudi Arabia

8.4.2. UAE

8.4.3. Israel

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Asia Pacific

8.5.1. Japan

8.5.2. China

8.5.3. India

8.5.4. Australia

8.5.5. Others



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Market Share Analysis

9.2. Investment Analysis

9.3. Recent Deals

9.4. Strategies of Key Players



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Equinix Inc.

10.2. Telehouse

10.3. Rackspace

10.4. Verizon

10.5. Colt Group S.A.

10.6. Zayo Group LLC

10.7. CenturyLink

10.8. Internap Corporation

10.9. CoreSite Realty Corporation

10.10. ANEXIO Inc.



