Global Data Center Colocation Market Report 2023-2027 Featuring Major Operators - Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK Infrastructure, QTS Realty Trust, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

The global data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

The data center colocation market growth was aided by previously announced projects and expansions of facilities in a few locations. Cloud-based service providers contribute to the most demand for data center services. Growth continues to spur across infrastructure categories, leading to a sustainable facilities environment.

The APAC region dominates the data center colocation market in terms of investment, followed by North America and Western Europe. Other regions, such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, are among the emerging colocation markets expected to grow during the forecast period.

The US, China, Canada, Japan, the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands lead the market in terms of the generation of colocation revenue. Other countries in Latin America, the Middle East & Africa will grow due to more investments by global and local operators.

The major data center colocation market operators are Equinix, Digital Realty, CyrusOne, STACK Infrastructure, QTS Realty Trust, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres, and others that are adopting renewable energy and taking significant steps toward sustainability.

The companies are engaged in a signed Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with several energy companies to procure renewable energy, such as wind and solar energy, to power their facilities. The procurement of renewable energy is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The global data center colocation market in terms of investments in 2021 was led by Digital Realty, holding the largest industry share. Digital Realty invested in over 79 projects across several locations worldwide, including investments along with its subsidiaries, such as Interxion, icolo.io, MC Digital Realty, Ascenty, and others. Vendors focus on continuous development to sustain the colocation industry.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Penetration Towards The Demand For Cloud, Big Data, And IoT

Over the past few years, the rising internet penetration, government data protection laws, and higher demand for services are pushing cloud providers to operate centers worldwide.

The data center colocation market also witnessed growth in cloud adoption after the wake of COVID-19. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, about 90% of employees across sectors went into remote working.

The demand for colocation, managed, and cloud connectivity services will gain momentum as enterprises seek to adopt cloud services such as PaaS and IaaS.

The increasing adoption of big data and IoT technologies across the sectors such as BFSI, healthcare, government, entertainment & media, education, and others will boost the demand for facilities.

Innovations In Creating Sustainable Power Technologies

Lithium-ion batteries, Nickle-Zinc, and Prussian Blue sodium-ion batteries are the major new innovative batteries. A significant increase in the adoption of lithium-ion batteries will be witnessed during the forecast period.

The evolution of microgrids as a power backup for grids will benefit regions with a higher power cost and uncertain power supply.

Due to high carbon emissions, natural gas generators will likely replace diesel generators.

The emergence of fuel cells as prime or backup power, such as natural gas-powered and hydrogen fuel cells, will be adopted during the forecast period.

The emergence of HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil), which is 100% biodegradable, sustainable and non-toxic, offers the same convenience as conventional fossil fuels. Kao Data was the first operator to replace diesel generators with HVO fuel generators.

5G Deployment To Boost Edge Data Center Development

Most countries and regions worldwide are witnessing the commercial deployment of 5G services, leading to more local data generation and the development of edge center facilities.

Several edge facilities companies such as Edge Centres, AtlasEdge Data Centres, American Tower, HostDime, EdgeConneX, VueNow, and Open Access Data Centres (OADC) are actively present in the industry. They are expanding their presence across several countries and regions.

The development of edge centers will increase the demand for sensors, routers, cables, and PDUs. As more and more data are generated, the rack density will also increase, leading to the requirement for power systems to support the IT infrastructure.

Increase In Data Center Activities Such As M&A and JVs

The data center colocation market is witnessing an increase in services such as Mergers & Acquisitions, and Joint ventures, which are helping companies gain control over the market, thus reducing the competition and gaining a footprint in the markets.

The companies are either acquiring the data center firm or facilities or acquiring the company's stakes to gain traction in the data center colocation market. For instance, NorthC acquired Netrics to enter the Switzerland data center market in April 2022 .

data center market in . In March 2022 , one of the largest M&A deals between KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), and CyrusOne was closed. The former two companies acquired the data center firm for around USD 15 billion .

Government Backing Investment Through Incentives:

Several governments across the countries and regions provide tax incentives and support to investors looking to invest in the data center colocation market; such measures attract more operators to invest in the industry.

In the North American region, especially in the US, several state governments offer various kinds of incentives to data center operators. For instance, Virginia provides tax incentives for the facility's equipment that meets the capital investment and employment requirements.

provides tax incentives for the facility's equipment that meets the capital investment and employment requirements. Over the past decade, Amazon Web Services received over USD 4.7 billion in subsidies from the federal and state governments to build offices, data centers, call centers, and other facilities.

in subsidies from the federal and state governments to build offices, data centers, call centers, and other facilities. Tamil Nadu, the Indian State government, launched its data center policy. It will offer land, power, and connectivity incentives to support the new facilities investment across the state.

Market Opportunities & Trends

Sustainability Initiatives by Colocation Operators

5G Deployments Fueling Edge Data Center Investments

Surge in Rack Power Density

Sustainable Innovations in Data Center Power Technology

Ecodiesel Generators

Natural Gas Generators

Fuel Cells

Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (Hvo) Fuel

Nuclear Energy Generation

Other Innovations

Adoption of Advanced It Infrastructure

Converged & Hyperconverged Infrastructure

Arm-Based Servers

Server Virtualization

Innovative Data Center Power Technologies

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Software-Defined Data Centers & Ai in Power Monitoring

Microgrids

Automation & Intelligent Monitoring Solutions

Market Growth Enablers

Growing Submarine & Inland Connectivity

Increasing M&As and Jvs Across the Industry

Impact of Covid-19

Big Data & IoT Fueling Data Center Investments

Government Support for Data Center Investments

Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Services

Market Restraints

Rising Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Location Constraints on Data Center Development

Lack of Skilled Data Center Professionals

Security Challenges in Data Centers

High Maintenance Costs & Inefficiencies

Supply Chain Disruptions

Prominent Colocation Investors

21Vianet Group

China Telecom

Colt Data Centre Services (Colt DCS)

Compass Datacenters

CoreSite

CyrusOne

Digital Realty

EdgeConneX

Equinix

GDS Services

Global Switch

Iron Mountain

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

STACK Infrastructure

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Vendors

3data

365 Data Centers

Africa Data Centres

AirTrunk

Aligned

American Tower

AQ Compute

Aruba

Atman

atNorth

AT TOKYO

BDx (Big Data Exchange)

Bulk Infrastructure

Bridge Data Centres

CDC Data Centres

Chayora

China Mobile

Chindata

CloudHQ

Cologix

COPT Data Center Solutions

CtrlS Datacenters

Cyxtera Technologies

DATA4

DataBank

DC BLOX

Element Critical

ePLDT

eStruxture Data Centers

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flexential

Green Mountain

H5 Data Centers

HostDime

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

LG Uplus

maincubes one

MainOne (Equinix)

Millicom

NEXTDC

ODATA

Orange Business Services

Prime Data Centers

Princeton Digital Group (PDG)

Proximity Data Centres

Raxio Group

Rostelecom Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Scala Data Centers

Sify Technologies

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

SUNeVision

Switch

T5 Data Centers

Tenglong Holdings Group

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TierPoint

Turkcell

Urbacon Data Centre Solutions

Wingu

Yondr

Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)

New Entrants

Adani Group

AtlasEdge

AUBix

Cirrus Data Services

ClusterPower

DaSTOR

Data Center First

EDGNEX

EdgeX Data Centers

Enovum Data Centers

ESR Cayman

Global Technical Realty

Hickory

Infinity

Mantra Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

PointOne

Quantum Loophole

Quantum Switch

Stratus DC Management

YCO Cloud

YTL Data Center

ZeroPoint DC (NEOM)

SEGMENTS ANALYSIS

Segmentation by Colocation Service

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

Power Distribution Units

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

