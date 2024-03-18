Global Data Center Construction Industry Report 2023-2032: Rising Adoption by Multiple Key Verticals Fueling Market Expansion

DUBLIN, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Construction Market Report by Construction Type, Data Center Type, Tier Standards, Vertical, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center construction market size reached US$ 55.8 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach US$ 103.6 billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13% during 2023-2032

The increasing reliance on online shopping and e-commerce platforms, rising use of m-banking apps, and the growing usage of IoT devices generating massive amounts of data are some of the major factors propelling the market.

The increasing reliance on e-commerce platforms that necessitate robust data storage and processing capabilities is strengthening the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising adoption of data center facilities in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to streamline banking operations and enhance the experience of the user is favoring the market growth. Along with this, the rising use of m-banking apps on account of rapid digitization and considerable reliance on smartphones is positively influencing the market.

Furthermore, the rising utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices to generate massive amounts of data is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the escalating demand for content delivery network (CDN) services for faster internet content delivery is driving the need for geographically distributed data centers worldwide. Furthermore, the rising adoption of data center construction in the healthcare industry to record and maintain patient data is bolstering the market growth.

North America accounted for the largest market share since the region has a highly skilled workforce in areas like data center design, construction, and management. Additionally, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services, especially among startups and SMEs in the region is offering a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the rising frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks across public and private organizations are favoring the growth of the market in the region.

Besides this, the rising adoption of digital financial services is catalyzing the demand for secure and efficient data centers to handle the rising volume of financial transactions and data in the region. Moreover, North America is home to major technology hubs like Silicon Valley, the Research Triangle in North Carolina, and the Boston-Cambridge area. These hubs drive innovation and create a strong demand for data center services.

Competitive Landscape

The leading companies are integrating advanced cooling technologies, such as liquid immersion cooling and free cooling systems, to make their way into modern data centers. These cooling technologies allow for more effective heat dissipation and reduce the need for mechanical cooling, thereby lowering energy costs.

They are also using prefabricated components that can be quickly assembled on-site, which allows for faster deployment and easier scalability. Prefabricated modules often come with integrated electrical and mechanical systems, which reduce the construction time and potential for errors. Moreover, key players are incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in data center management systems that can predict equipment failure, optimize cooling systems in real time, and manage energy usage more efficiently.

Data Center Construction Market Trends/Drivers

Increase in data consumption

The exponential increase in data consumption across the globe represents one of the key factors favoring the market growth. Additionally, with the proliferation of digital technologies like IoT devices, smartphones, and cloud computing, data storage requirements are increasing globally. Businesses, governments, and individual consumers generate and consume vast amounts of data daily, which necessitates secure and efficient storage solutions.

Apart from this, as more organizations are adopting digital transformation strategies, need for high-capacity, reliable data centers are rising. Furthermore, various public and private organizations are increasingly investing in expanding existing data centers or constructing new facilities, thus fueling the demand for data center construction.

Rise in regulatory compliance

The increasing cases of cybersecurity thefts are driving the need for data protection and privacy regulations. Governments and international bodies are enforcing stringent laws that mandate secure data storage and handling. The implementation of regulations like GDPR for data storage and security is encouraging organizations to invest in data centers that meet these compliance standards.

Non-compliance can result in hefty fines and loss of customer trust, making it crucial for companies to opt for state-of-the-art data center facilities. Moreover, the rising need to adhere to legal and regulatory norms is propelling enterprises to either upgrade their existing infrastructure or initiate new data center construction projects.

Growing hybrid cloud adoption

The increasing adoption of hybrid cloud architectures is another significant factor propelling the market growth. A hybrid cloud combines private and public cloud structures, which offers businesses flexibility and optimized performance and allows organizations to store sensitive data in private data centers while utilizing public clouds for less-critical tasks, thereby providing a balanced approach to data storage and processing. Apart from this, the growing need to construct data centers that are compatible with hybrid cloud architectures is offering a favorable market outlook.

Furthermore, the shift towards hybrid cloud strategies is enabling seamless data migration, enhanced security, and efficient resource allocation, making it an attractive option for many enterprises. Moreover, the escalating demand for the construction of data centers that can support and facilitate the complexities of a hybrid cloud environment is driving the market.

Competition Analysis

AECOM

DPR construction Inc.

Eaton Corporation Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Holder Construction Company

Legrand SA

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Schneider Electric SE

Tripp Lite

Turner Construction

Vertiv Group Corporation

Data Center Construction Industry Segmentation:

Breakup by Construction Type:

Electrical Construction

Mechanical Construction

Breakup by Data Center Type:

Mid-Size Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Tier Standards:

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Breakup by Vertical:

Public Sector

Oil & Energy

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Others

