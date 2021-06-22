Global Data Center Construction Projects Report 2021: Top 50 Global Projects Listed by Country, Stage, Value of Projects

DUBLIN, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Construction Projects" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Reflecting the growth in investment, as of April 2021, the report was tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of US$161.3 billion, up from US$159.0 billion as of October 2020.

The pipeline of projects includes all those with a value above US$25 million, and at any stage from announcement through to execution. The pipeline of projects currently in pre-execution (design, tender and award stages) stands at US$13 billion, with a further US$63.1 billion in planning and US$4.9 billion in pre-planning stages (of announcement and study), suggesting investment volumes in the coming years are likely to remain significant



This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the publisher.



Scope

The report provides analysis based on the publisher's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding.

The top 50 global projects are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners. Country profiles are provided for the top 10 countries.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the data center construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions and top 10 countries to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview



2. Project Analytics by Country

2.1 The US

2.2 China

2.3 India

2.4 Ireland

2.5 Germany

2.6 The Netherlands

2.7 Japan

2.8 The UK

2.9 Taiwan

2.10 France



3. Construction



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxnalh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

