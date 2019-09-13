Global Data Center Cooling Market Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024: Deployment of Hyperscale and Mega Facilities is Driving the Adoption of 2N CRAC or CRAH Units

DUBLIN, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center cooling market is witnessing an increased adoption of automation and monitoring solutions. These solutions identify the maintenance requirements of infrastructure to avoid operational failures and provide end-to-end monitoring and automation of facilities. Further, Data Center as a Service or DMaaS, a service based on DCIM solution is likely to gain traction in the market. Vendors offering DCIM solutions to monitor power consumption and carbon dioxide emission will gain a major revenue boost in the coming years. Cryptocurrency is expected to emerge as one of the strongest drivers for data center growth during the forecast period.



The increased data center construction in developing countries such as Latin America, MEA and Southeast Asia (except Singapore), India, China & Hong Kong, and South Korea is likely to boost to the data center cooling market during the forecast period. Besides, the increased investment by hyperscale companies and rise in the adoption of innovative and energy-efficient cooling infrastructure solutions are likely to contribute to fetching huge profits for the vendors.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the data center cooling market during the forecast period:

Favorable locations for data center construction and cooling

Increased adoption of automation and monitoring solutions

Increased modular data center deployment

Data Center Cooling Market: Segmentation



This market research report includes a detailed segmentation of the market by cooling infrastructure, cooling technique, cooling systems, and geography. The global data center cooling market growth for the air-based cooling technique primarily depends on the construction of data centers (traditional, brick-and-mortar facility, or modular data center), type of system adopted, redundancy of the system adopted, cost, and growth of rack power density. Tier III facilities are increasingly focussing on adopting 2N redundant CRAC and CRAH units to enable high availability service offerings in the global market.



Further, data center colocation operators are investing a huge amount to develop facilities that are involved in the adoption of efficient cooling systems and incorporate flexible design. The increasing use of AI and IoT systems will continue to increase the IT load, which will, in turn, lead to higher revenue generation in the global data center cooling market during the forecast period.



Free cooling solutions are gaining momentum over liquid-based cooling solutions. The data center operators in the US, Europe, Nordic, Canada, and Japan are gaining traction among Free cooling. However, the use of chilled water systems is still highly prevalent in the market, especially in data centers that use water-based cooling.



In addition, innovation in the free cooling space, especially with the use of outside air to cool data centers without any on-site water requirement is expected to transform the data center cooling market size during the forecast period. The market is also witnessing an increased adoption of evaporative coolers that facilitate partial cooling with indoor CRAC units, which is likely to propel the data center market share.



The deployment of hyperscale and mega facilities is driving the adoption of 2N CRAC or CRAH units in the global market, whereas other data centers are expected to go for N+N redundant systems. Besides, adoption of these CRAH & CRAC systems are also expected to witness a hike in the data centers that use DX or chilled-water cooling solutions, thus significantly benefiting the data center cooling manufacturers.



The data centers that require highly efficient cooling with less dependency on the outside environment to cool the facility are the largest consumers of chillers. An enhanced focus on reducing electricity consumption by data centers and improving efficiency through reduced PUEs and carbon emission is driving the market for economizers and evaporative coolers. The market is witnessing high adoption of direct-liquid cooling solutions and liquid immersion solutions by the data centers with the rack power density of over 30Kw, which is likely to drive the data center cooling market.



The adoption of efficient chilled-water systems that save up to 30% in water consumption will boost the market for water-based cooling techniques. Further, the proliferated relocation of data centers to coastal regions, ocean water will be a major viable source for cooling during the forecast period. In addition, Microsoft's under ocean data center experiment will be a key to the existence of water as a cool solution and expected to drive the data center cooling market during the forecast period.

Direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions are highly adopted by the data center operators to facilitate the cooling of high-density racks up to 200 kW (for increased efficiency). China, the US, Japan, Germany, France, and the UK are some of the leading markets for direct liquid cooling and immersion cooling solutions. Further, multiple OEM partnerships is also likely to contribute to accelerated market growth.

Market Dynamics



Market Growth Enablers



Increase in Construction of Hyperscale Data Centers

Adoption of Energy-efficient Systems by Colocation Providers

Growing Facility Development Targeting PUE of <_5__li>

Increased Modular Data Center Deployment

Increasing Demand for Edge Data Centers

Market Growth Restraints

Increase in Power Consumption by Data Center Cooling Systems

Increasing Water Consumption by Data Centers

Increased Carbon Emissions from Data Centers

Higher Procurement Cost for Energy-efficient Infrastructure

Market Opportunities & Trends

District Heating by Data Centers

Growth in Construction of Cryptocurrency Data Centers

Increased Adoption of Automation & Monitoring Solutions

Favorable Locations for Data Center Construction & Cooling

Growing Rack Power Density

Data Center Innovations Targeting Cooling

Key Vendor Analysis

The data center cooling market comprises of both global and local providers. There are several cooling infrastructure providers in the market offerings complete range of solutions as well as specific products. Further, the growing consumption of electricity by data center cooling units has pushed to vendors to introduce innovative and effective solutions for datacentres. Innovations across infrastructure have led to the development of new products that have increased the efficiency of data center operations by 90% and reduce cooling OPEX up to 50%. In terms of revenue, leading vendors are expected to generate more revenue.



Major Vendors in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

Airedale Air Conditioning

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

Prominent Players in the Global Data Center Cooling Market

3M

AIRSYS

Alfa Laval

Allied Control

Asetek

ClimateWorx International

Climaveneta

Coolcentric (Wakefield-Vette)

Condair Group

CoolIT Systems

Daikin Applied

Data Aire

Delta Group

Emicon

Green Revolution Cooling

KyotoCooling

Motivair Corp.

Munters

Nortek Air Solutions

Nortek Humidity

Pentair

QCooling

Trane

Renovo Zhuhai

Swegon

United Technologies

Vigilent

Wakefield-Vette

