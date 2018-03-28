Global Data Center Cooling Market to 2025 by Product Type, Cooling Technique & Cooling Architecture

The global data center cooling market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.



Market Insights



Today, a data center and its infrastructure represent a key element of a business organization. A data center includes huge IT infrastructure and power equipment that are prone to high temperature. In order to maintain temperature and ensure efficient working of all IT equipment, cooling architecture has become an integral part of data centers. The global data center cooling market is anticipated grow with the rising number of data centers, especially in the developing regions worldwide.



For example, Asia-Pacific is witnessing strong rise in the number of data centers. Countries such as China and India have revolutionized their IT infrastructure, brought about by virtualization, thereby influencing market demand in these countries. Another major trend influencing the market growth in the region is huge growth in the bandwidths from different ISPs. The explosion of data including voluminous video content, streaming services, and big data generation among others, has boosted demand for data centers and data center cooling equipment in recent years.



Digitization and advancements in cloud computing solutions is a fast moving trend. The clock speed of computing is continuously improving. The rise in computing power is consequently generating considerable amount of heat from equipment, gradually decreasing the efficiency of operational processes and endangering the whole infrastructure. Increased adoption of cloud-based services and big data analytics by government agencies, business enterprises, co-location providers, and telecommunication organizations has necessitated demand for data centers and hence the cooling infrastructure.



Competitive Insights



With growing concerns regarding greenhouse gas emission, green data centers are witnessing increasing adoption. Data center cooling solution vendors are focusing on developing innovative cooling technologies capable of limiting environmental impact by maximizing energy efficiency and minimizing power consumption in data centers. Several vendors are also entering into strategic partnerships with agencies and enterprises across the globe to provide state-of-the-art cooling infrastructure.



Some of the leading players identified in the global data center cooling market include Emerson Network Power, IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., American Power Conversion Corporation, Coolcentric, Fujitsu Ltd., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp. and Stulz A/C Solutions among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase II-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Data Center Cooling Market Snapshot



3. Global Data Center Cooling Market Analysis

3.1. Global Data Center Cooling Market Overview

3.2. Market Inclination Insights

3.2.1. Recent Trends

3.2.2. Future Outlook

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Challenges

3.4. See-Saw Analysis

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6. Market Positioning of Key Industry Participants

3.6.1. Major Strategies Adopted

3.6.2. Analyst Recommendations



4. Global Data Center Cooling Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

4.1. Market Analysis

4.2. Air conditioners

4.3. Chillers

4.4. Cooling Towers

4.5. Economizers

4.6. Other Cooling Equipment



5. Global Data Center Cooling Market Revenue, By Cooling Technique, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

5.1. Market Analysis

5.2. Air-based Cooling

5.3. Liquid-based Cooling

5.4. Others (Free Cooling, etc.)



6. Global Data Center Cooling Market Revenue, By Cooling Architecture, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)

6.1. Market Analysis

6.2. Room

6.3. Rack

6.4. Row



7. North America Data Center Cooling Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



8. Europe Data Center Cooling Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



9. Asia Pacific Data Center Cooling Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



10. Rest of World Data Center Cooling Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Bn)



11. Company Profiles



Emerson Network Power

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

American Power Conversion Corporation

Fujitsu Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Hitachi Ltd.

Intel Corporation

Coolcentric

Stulz A/C Solutions

Schneider Electric

3M

