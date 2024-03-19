Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market Outlook 2023-2028: APAC Leads Growth with Advanced Safety Solutions

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global landscape of data center fire detection and suppression is undergoing a significant transformation, with advanced technologies and increased data usage propelling the market forward.

The global data center fire detection and suppression market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 7.52% from the year 2022 through to 2028. This growth is fueled by the proliferation of internet users and the surging reliance on technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and widespread digitalization across numerous sectors. Such technological advancements are consequently elevating the demand for data centers from colocation providers, hyperscale entities, enterprises, and telecommunication companies.

Market Growth Driven by Innovative Fire Suppression Technologies

The market has been witnessing a notable rise in the adoption of state-of-the-art fire suppression systems such as HYGOOD Acoustic Nozzle, iFLOW Technology, and fire suppression agents like clean agents, nitrogen or argon, and water mist systems including HI-FOG from Marioff.

Segmentation insights reveal that the fire suppression systems segment holds a dominant market share and is anticipated to retain the highest growth rate. Flourishing investments in data centers across geographical territories, especially in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, solidifies its position as a central hub for emerging fire safety product demand.

Fire Detection and Fire Suppression as key system types.

Technical Space/Room Level deployment spearheads market share due to the integrality in operations.

Various standards, such as NFPA 75 and NFPA 76, set forth by the National Fire Protection Association, underscore the rigor and specificity needed to safeguard these critical infrastructures.

Geographical Synopsis and Emerging Markets

Regional analysis delineates the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America as burgeoning locations for data center investments, poised to considerably boost market demand. Conversely, the APAC region remains at the forefront in terms of the number of data center investments, amplifying demand for fire safety solutions.

The Competitive Vista

As data centers become more sophisticated, there's a tangible demand for cutting-edge fire safety systems. Market leaders in surveillance and fire safety systems, such as Honeywell HBT, Johnson Controls, SEVO Systems, and Fike, continue to pave the way through innovation. Alongside them, an array of vendors specializing in data center fire safety solutions are reinforcing their footholds globally, ensuring robust protection for data centers across the world.

Key Insights Gleaned From Market Projections

With immense growth expected in the global data center fire suppression market, both users and stakeholders in the data center sector can look forward to enhanced technological innovations that promise increased efficiency and safety. The place of data centers as the backbone of our modern information-driven society underscores the importance of such advancements.

Focal Points for Stakeholders

Assessment of the expansive data center fire detection and suppression market size.

Understand the growth trajectory and forecasted CAGR.

Insight into regional market shifts and investment opportunities.

Evaluation of key players shaping the growth of the market.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global data center fire detection and suppression market?

What is the projected growth rate of the global data center fire detection and suppression market?

What are the latest trends in the data center fire detection and suppression market?

What is the projected growth rate of the global data center fire suppression market?

Who are the key players in the data center fire detection and suppression market?

Market Opportunities & Trends

Innovations in Fire Suppression Systems

Hygood Acoustic Nozzle

Iflow Technology

Water Mist Fire Suppression Systems

Inert Gas Fire Suppression Systems

Chemical/Synthetic Gas Fire Suppression Systems

AI in Fire Detection & Suppression

Real-Time Monitoring

Automated Fire Suppression Systems

Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

Demand for Edge Data Centers

Market Growth Enablers

Fire & Safety Infrastructure Procurement Boosted by Colocation Investments

Increased Hyperscale Data Center Investments

Increase in Fire Incidents

Electrical Failures

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Inadequate Maintenance

Human Error

Examples of Major Data Center Fire Incidents

High Rack Power Density

Increase in Energy Density with AI & ML Adoption

IT Equipment's Increased Rack Density

Market Restraints

Smoke Detection System Issues

False Alarm

Structural Barriers

Supply Chain Challenges

Data Center Fire Overview

Reasons for Data Center Fire

Fuel

Heat

Oxygen & Chemical Chain Reaction

Causes of Data Center Fire

Electrical Failures

Ups Batteries

Inadequate Maintenance

Human Error

Industry Fire & Safety Standards

Fire Protection for Critical Areas in Data Centers

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

Automatic

AVA PREVENT

Cannon Fire Protection

Carrier

Danfoss Fire Safety

Eaton

Encore Fire Protection

Fike

Fireboy-Xintex (A Darley Company)

Halma

Hochiki Europe

Honeywell HBT

InControl Systems

Johnson Controls

Minimax (Viking Group)

Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems

Robert Bosch

Securiton

SEVO Systems

Siemens

Smith & Sharks ( India )

) STANG Korea

Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

The Chemours Company

The Hiller Companies

Torvac Solutions

WAGNER Group

