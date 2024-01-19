Global Data Center Infrastructure Investment Trends Report 2023-2033: Increasing Hyperscale Demand, Emerging Secondary Markets, and Technology Evolution Drive Future Growth Potential

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Investment Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes investment trends in the global data center industry, providing market forecasts for 3 data center types: colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise. The forecast period is 2024-2033, and the base year is 2023.

Global data center investment will continue on a high growth trajectory due to high demand from hyperscale cloud and a high degree of data center activity in emerging economies. The burgeoning AI industry will further accelerate data center investments. A diverse range of industry players, from major hyperscale corporations to prominent colocation operators, small and medium-sized colocation providers, and emerging enterprise data centers, are all concentrating their efforts on AI and its implications on design and infrastructure.

As higher computing densities require more efficient cooling such as direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and rear door heat exchangers, data center operators are now implementing a strategic approach to construct larger, high-density data center facilities that can accommodate bigger workloads.

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Colocation
  • Geographic Expansion
  • Edge and Modular Data Centers
  • Hyperscale Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation by Data Center Type
  • Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Forecast Assumptions
  • Investment Forecast
  • Investment Forecast Analysis
  • Investment Forecast by Segment
  • Investment Share by Segment
  • Investment Forecast by Segment (Excluding Enterprise Outsourcing)
  • Investment Forecast by Region
  • Investment Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region
  • Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast Analysis by Infrastructure Type
  • Physical Infrastructure Investment Share by Data center Segment
  • Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Data center Segment
  • Physical Infrastructure Investment Share by Infrastructure Category
  • Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Category
  • Physical Infrastructure - Electrical Infrastructure Investment Share by Product
  • Physical Infrastructure - Electrical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product
  • Physical Infrastructure - Mechanical Infrastructure Investment Share by Product
  • Physical Infrastructure - Mechanical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product
  • Physical Infrastructure - Other Infrastructure Investment Share by Product
  • Physical Infrastructure - Other Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product
  • Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colocation

  • Investment Forecast
  • Investment Forecast by Data Center Size
  • Investment Forecast by Region
  • Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyperscale

  • Investment Forecast
  • Investment Forecast by Region
  • Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise

  • Investment Forecast
  • Investment Forecast by Type
  • Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
  • Investment Forecast Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/932eiv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Middle East Online Payment Methods Report - Card Payments Maintain Dominance, with Digital Wallets Accounting for One Fifth of Total Online Spending in the MENA Region

Middle East Online Payment Methods Report - Card Payments Maintain Dominance, with Digital Wallets Accounting for One Fifth of Total Online Spending in the MENA Region

The "Middle East Online Payment Methods 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. In 2023 digital wallets constituted...
Growth Opportunities in the APAC UCaaS Market - Mobile-first UCaaS, Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus and Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services Create Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in the APAC UCaaS Market - Mobile-first UCaaS, Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus and Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services Create Opportunities

The "Growth Opportunities in the APAC UCaaS Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study provides an in-depth...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.