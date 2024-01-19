Global Data Center Infrastructure Investment Trends Report 2023-2033: Increasing Hyperscale Demand, Emerging Secondary Markets, and Technology Evolution Drive Future Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Investment Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study analyzes investment trends in the global data center industry, providing market forecasts for 3 data center types: colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise. The forecast period is 2024-2033, and the base year is 2023.

Global data center investment will continue on a high growth trajectory due to high demand from hyperscale cloud and a high degree of data center activity in emerging economies. The burgeoning AI industry will further accelerate data center investments. A diverse range of industry players, from major hyperscale corporations to prominent colocation operators, small and medium-sized colocation providers, and emerging enterprise data centers, are all concentrating their efforts on AI and its implications on design and infrastructure.

As higher computing densities require more efficient cooling such as direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and rear door heat exchangers, data center operators are now implementing a strategic approach to construct larger, high-density data center facilities that can accommodate bigger workloads.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Colocation

Geographic Expansion

Edge and Modular Data Centers

Hyperscale Cloud

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Data Center Type

Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast Analysis

Investment Forecast by Segment

Investment Share by Segment

Investment Forecast by Segment (Excluding Enterprise Outsourcing)

Investment Forecast by Region

Investment Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region

Investment Share by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast Analysis by Infrastructure Type

Physical Infrastructure Investment Share by Data center Segment

Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Data center Segment

Physical Infrastructure Investment Share by Infrastructure Category

Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Category

Physical Infrastructure - Electrical Infrastructure Investment Share by Product

Physical Infrastructure - Electrical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product

Physical Infrastructure - Mechanical Infrastructure Investment Share by Product

Physical Infrastructure - Mechanical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product

Physical Infrastructure - Other Infrastructure Investment Share by Product

Physical Infrastructure - Other Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product

Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colocation

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast by Data Center Size

Investment Forecast by Region

Investment Share by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyperscale

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast by Region

Investment Share by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise

Investment Forecast

Investment Forecast by Type

Investment Share by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type

Investment Forecast Analysis

