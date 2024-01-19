Global Data Center Infrastructure Investment Trends Report 2023-2033: Increasing Hyperscale Demand, Emerging Secondary Markets, and Technology Evolution Drive Future Growth Potential

19 Jan, 2024, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Investment Trends and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes investment trends in the global data center industry, providing market forecasts for 3 data center types: colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise. The forecast period is 2024-2033, and the base year is 2023.
Global data center investment will continue on a high growth trajectory due to high demand from hyperscale cloud and a high degree of data center activity in emerging economies. The burgeoning AI industry will further accelerate data center investments. A diverse range of industry players, from major hyperscale corporations to prominent colocation operators, small and medium-sized colocation providers, and emerging enterprise data centers, are all concentrating their efforts on AI and its implications on design and infrastructure.
As higher computing densities require more efficient cooling such as direct-to-chip, liquid immersion, and rear door heat exchangers, data center operators are now implementing a strategic approach to construct larger, high-density data center facilities that can accommodate bigger workloads.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Colocation
- Geographic Expansion
- Edge and Modular Data Centers
- Hyperscale Cloud
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Data Center Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation by Data Center Type
- Segmentation by Infrastructure Type
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Investment Forecast
- Investment Forecast Analysis
- Investment Forecast by Segment
- Investment Share by Segment
- Investment Forecast by Segment (Excluding Enterprise Outsourcing)
- Investment Forecast by Region
- Investment Forecast Analysis by Segment and Region
- Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast Analysis by Infrastructure Type
- Physical Infrastructure Investment Share by Data center Segment
- Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Data center Segment
- Physical Infrastructure Investment Share by Infrastructure Category
- Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Category
- Physical Infrastructure - Electrical Infrastructure Investment Share by Product
- Physical Infrastructure - Electrical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product
- Physical Infrastructure - Mechanical Infrastructure Investment Share by Product
- Physical Infrastructure - Mechanical Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product
- Physical Infrastructure - Other Infrastructure Investment Share by Product
- Physical Infrastructure - Other Infrastructure Investment Forecast by Product
- Physical Infrastructure Investment Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Colocation
- Investment Forecast
- Investment Forecast by Data Center Size
- Investment Forecast by Region
- Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Hyperscale
- Investment Forecast
- Investment Forecast by Region
- Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Enterprise
- Investment Forecast
- Investment Forecast by Type
- Investment Share by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast by Infrastructure Type
- Investment Forecast Analysis
