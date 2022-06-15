Global Data Center Networking Technologies Market Report 2021-2026

Jun 15, 2022, 09:00 ET
The report provides an overview of the global market for data center networking technologies and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on component, end user and deployment.
This data center networking approach marks a considerable departure from the traditional data center networking model. Data center networking has come a long way in a brief short time duration, from on-premise physical servers to virtual infrastructure to a unified edge-to-cloud paradigm of security and networking that is available wherever applications and data reside.
The most powerful data center networking platforms connect and secure everything in an organization's structure, adapting dynamically to the changing needs of users' and apps' changing needs. These platforms provide crucial services for applications and data, including consistent operations, automation, and micro-segmented security.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to significant changes in consumer behavior, demand and purchasing patterns; the re-routing of supply chains; shifts in the dynamics of current market forces; and significant government interventions in markets. And just like any other market, the data center networking equipment market has been impacted by the pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 and its new variants continues to have a significant detrimental impact on the businesses, financial situations and operating results of companies.
One of the factors that is driving the global data center networking technologies market is Software- Defined Networks. Software Defined Networks (SDN) enable control and forwarding functions to be installed on different hardware platforms, thereby allowing for control functions to operate on standard servers, while forwarding functions can operate on hardware optimized for high-performance packet processing, such as multicore processor equipment. In the prior model, since the control and forwarding functions were tightly coupled in the same system, software and hardware upgrades were expensive and difficult.
In the SDN model, software updates become automated, and processors can be added without altering the entire system. SDNs reduce dependence on proprietary systems and thereby open the network to new third-party applications as well as open source and commodity hardware.
The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. The report explains current trends in the data center networking technologies market. It concludes with an analysis of the data center networking technologies vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global data center networking technologies market.
Report Includes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Discussion of the emerging technology trends, opportunities and gaps in the market estimating current and future demand for data center networking equipment, and growing adoption of cloud computing among companies and consumers
- Evaluation and forecast the overall global market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by component, deployment mode, end-user industry, and region
- In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, market deterrents and other demographic and economic factors influencing the progress
- Review of the company competitive landscape for global data center network market, their global rankings and company value share analysis based on segmental revenues
- Key merger and acquisition deals, new solution launches, and other strategic alliances within the industry
- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Arista Networks, Delta Electronics Inc, Huawei, Juniper Networks, VMware and Cisco
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Technology Overview
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Value Chain Analysis
- Research and Development
- Raw Material Suppliers
- System Integrators
- Suppliers and Distributors
- End-users
- Impact of Covid-19 on the Market for Data Center Networking Technologies
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Component
- Introduction
- Hardware
- Ethernet Switches
- Routers
- Storage Area Network (San)
- Application Delivery Controllers
- Network Security Equipment
- Wan Optimization Equipment
- Others (Gateway, Hub, Repeater and Bridge)
- Software
- Services
- Third-Party Firms
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Deployment
- Introduction
- On-Premise
- Cloud
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
- Introduction
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)
- It and Telecom
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Education
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Others (Energy and Utilities, Consumer Goods, Transportation and Manufacturing)
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Company Profiles
Primary Market Participants
- Arista Networks
- Cisco
- Delta Electronics Inc.
- Extreme Networks
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Juniper Networks
- New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Nec Corp.
- Nvidia Corp.
- Vmware
Overview of Other Companies
- Array Networks
- Barracuda Networks
- Big Switch Networks
- Bmc Software
- Check Point Software
- Citrix
- Cloudflare
- Commvault Systems Inc.
- Coresite
- Datacore Software
- Ddn
- Dell Inc.
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Expedient
- F5 Networks Inc.
- Fogo Data Centers
- Fortinet Inc.
- Fujitsu
- Fusion-Io
- Global Switch
- Hewlett-Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara (Hitachi Data Systems)
- IBM
- Infinidat
- Infortrend
- Inspur
- Intel
- Kemp Technologies
- Lenovo
- Limelight Networks
- Netapp
- Netcetera
- Neustar
- Nimbus Data
- Ntt
- Nutanix
- Oracle
- Pivot3
- Promise Technology
- Pure Storage
- Quantum
- Rackspace
- Radware
- Red Hat
- Riverbed Technologies
- Scality
- Seagate
- Silver Peak Systems
- Six Degrees Group
- Solidfire Inc.
- Sophos Inc.
- Southsuite (Coraid)
- Stratoscale
- Sungard Availability Services
- Swiftstack
- Synology
- Tintri
- Toshiba Corp.
- Violin Memory
- Western Digital
