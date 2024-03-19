Global Data Center Refrigerants Market, Forecast to 2032: Digital Services Propel Worldwide Growth, Driven by Sustainability Innovations and Edge Computing Breakthroughs

DUBLIN, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Refrigerant Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, Supply-Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center refrigerant market is expected to grow from $471.2 million in 2022 to $1,215.1 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.59% during the forecast period 2023-2032. The growth of the global data center refrigerant market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising quantity of data centers and governmental efforts toward energy-efficient data center operations. Additionally, governmental policies and financial support encourage the utilization of environment-friendly refrigerants within data center facilities.

The data center refrigerant market shows a strong 8.59% CAGR, indicating a growing link between sustainability and efficiency amid expanding global data center operations. With increasing demand for cooling solutions, eco-friendly refrigerants are becoming prominent, addressing environmental concerns.

Liquid cooling fluids, integral to advanced cooling methods, enhance energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact, reflecting the industry's commitment to sustainability. Adherence to regulations like the Kigali Amendment highlights the shift towards eco-friendly practices, particularly in high-demand sectors like IT and Telecom.

Market Demand Drivers

The rise in digital services boosts global data center infrastructure, with a focus on hyperscale facilities. Edge computing advances support IoT and 5G. Environmental concerns lead to sustainability commitments from companies like Google and Microsoft, with initiatives like BMW's partnership with EcoDC. Apple's CSR efforts signal progress towards carbon neutrality. Energy-efficient refrigerants and water-based cooling, measured by metrics like WUE and PUE, drive market growth.

Market Restraints

Regulatory hurdles, initial investment costs, technical challenges, and a lack of awareness hinder the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants in data centers. Overcoming these barriers is crucial for market expansion.

Market Opportunities

Neural networks and thermosyphon cooling technologies improve data center efficiency and sustainability, exemplified by initiatives like COOLERCHIPS and projects from NVIDIA Corporation. Investments from tech giants like Facebook and Google align with initiatives such as the European Green Deal for carbon-neutral data centers by 2030, addressing the urgent need for sustainable practices amidst growing data center installations.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Industry

IT and Telecom

Banking

Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Research and Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

IT and Telecom Segment to Lead the Global Data Center Refrigerant Market (by Industry)

In the IT and telecommunications sector, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google (MAANG) corporations hold significant position. These entities stand out as primary participants in corporate social responsibility (CSR) endeavors, particularly in the adoption of refrigerants with low global warming potential (GWP) within their data centers. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is quickly emerging as a significant force in the data center refrigerant market, ranking as the second largest. This is due to the extensive network of large data centers operated by banking and financial institutions.

Segmentation 2: by Data Center Type

Hyperscale

Colocation

Edge Data Center

Enterprise

Hyperscale Data Centers to Lead the Global Data Center Refrigerant Market (by Data Center Type)

Hyperscale data centers are at the forefront of transforming extensive data centers into environmentally sustainable entities. They are pioneering the exploration of eco-friendly cooling techniques, with carbon dioxide (CO2) emerging as a prominent refrigerant choice. In contrast, edge data centers strategically positioned near users to minimize data processing latency typically adhere to conventional cooling methodologies. The adoption of environment-friendly refrigerants varies and is influenced by factors such as facility size and operator preferences. With sustainability gaining prominence and regulatory measures becoming more stringent, there's a potential for edge data centers to transition toward refrigerants with lower global warming potential (GWP), aligning with prevailing industry trends.

Segmentation 3: by Refrigerant Type

Conventional Refrigerants

Liquid Cooling Fluids

Liquid Cooling Fluids to Lead the Global Data Center Refrigerant Market (by Refrigerant Type)

Liquid cooling fluids are gaining traction in the data center refrigerant market due to their efficient heat dissipation properties. These fluids offer superior cooling capabilities, especially in high-density computing environments, minimizing the risk of overheating and enhancing energy efficiency. As data centers strive for sustainability and regulatory compliance, liquid cooling fluids present an eco-friendly alternative with reduced environmental impact, positioning them as a key contender in the evolving landscape of data center refrigerants.

Segmentation 4: by Cooling Type

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Free Cooling

Air Cooling Leading the Global Data Center Refrigerant Market (by Cooling Type)

Air cooling remains a prominent choice in the data center refrigerant market, valued for its simplicity and widespread adoption. This method utilizes air as the primary cooling medium, circulating it through the data center to dissipate heat generated by IT equipment. Despite challenges such as limited scalability and energy inefficiency, air cooling remains favored in many data center setups due to its familiarity and cost-effectiveness. However, advancements in liquid cooling and environmental concerns may prompt gradual shifts toward more efficient refrigeration technologies.

Segmentation 5: by Deployment

Installation/OEM

Aftermarket

Installation/OEM to Lead the Global Data Center Refrigerant Market Market (by Deployment)

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) lead the data center refrigerant market. OEMs specialize in designing and manufacturing cooling systems tailored to data center specifications. With expertise in integrating refrigeration solutions seamlessly into data center infrastructure, they offer comprehensive support from initial setup to ongoing maintenance. This ensures optimal performance and reliability of refrigerant systems. As data centers increasingly prioritize efficiency and sustainability, OEMs play a pivotal role in providing innovative and eco-friendly cooling solutions tailored to evolving demand in the market.

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America

Europe

U.K.

China

Asia-Pacific and Japan

and South America

North America to Lead the Global Data Center Refrigerant Market (by Region)

North America emerges as a frontrunner in the data center refrigerant market, driven by its robust infrastructure and technological advancements. With a high concentration of data centers across the region, including major tech hubs, North America holds a significant market share. Factors such as stringent environmental regulations and the push toward energy efficiency further propel the adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants. As the region continues to prioritize innovation and sustainability, North America remains a key influencer in shaping the trajectory of the data center refrigerant industry.

Recent Developments in the Data Center Refrigerant Market

In May 2022 , Intel announced its commitment to invest $700.0 million in a new research and development facility focused on designing cutting-edge immersion liquid cooling solutions and other technologies tailored for data center applications.

, Intel announced its commitment to invest in a new research and development facility focused on designing cutting-edge immersion liquid cooling solutions and other technologies tailored for data center applications. In November 2022 , Google announced plans for the advancement of a novel data center cooling system, which harnesses waste heat generated by servers to fuel the cooling infrastructure. This innovative system remains in its preliminary stages of development.

, Google announced plans for the advancement of a novel data center cooling system, which harnesses waste heat generated by servers to fuel the cooling infrastructure. This innovative system remains in its preliminary stages of development. In June 2021 , Microsoft inaugurated its eco-friendly datacenter region in Arizona . The Arizona -based datacenters will employ adiabatic cooling, a method that eliminates water usage for cooling during over half of the year.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled in the data center refrigerant market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration. Some of the prominent names in the market are:

Honeywell International Inc.

The Chemours Company

Climalife

Arkema

Orbia

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd.

Dow

M&I Materials Ltd.

Asetek, Inc. A/S

3M

Cargill, Incorporated

