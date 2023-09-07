Global Data Center Switch Market Thrives in Digital Age, Poised for Remarkable Expansion by 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center Switch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center switch market soared to US$ 15.7 Billion in 2022 and is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating it will surge to US$ 21.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the period of 2022-2028.

Data center switches, high-performance devices that connect multiple networked devices within data centers, have become indispensable in today's digital landscape. They facilitate seamless communication among servers and enable the efficient sharing of resources.

These switches can be deployed throughout data centers or in various network architectures, enhancing security, optimizing operations, automating processes, and efficiently managing application traffic flows in cloud networks. Consequently, data center switches are widely adopted by large enterprises and cloud providers relying heavily on virtualization.

Key Market Trends:

Simplified Data Center Management and Automation: The surging demand for streamlined data center management and automation, coupled with the increasing workload in data centers, is a primary driver of market growth. Rising Internet Multimedia Content: The proliferation of internet multimedia content and web applications, along with the need for seamless connectivity between numerous servers across different tiers, is fuelling the demand for data center switches. Cloud and Data Traffic Growth: The substantial increase in cloud and data traffic within and between data centers, combined with the rising demand for data, is leading to a surge in data center construction projects, catalyzing market growth. Innovative Technologies: Leading market players are introducing innovative data center switches incorporating advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) to expand their product portfolios and gain a competitive edge. Government Initiatives: Government initiatives in various countries, such as regulations promoting data center localization and investments in green data centers, are propelling market expansion. Emerging Trends: Emerging trends like bare-metal switches, growing demand for data and cloud services, advancements in edge and cloud computing, extensive R&D activities, and increasing bandwidth requirements are creating a favorable market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of key market segments, including:

Type : Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches

: Core Switches, Distribution Switches, Access Switches Bandwidth : < 1 Gbps, >1 Gbps to < 10 Gbps, >10 Gbps to < 40 Gbps, >40 Gbps

: < 1 Gbps, >1 Gbps to < 10 Gbps, >10 Gbps to < 40 Gbps, >40 Gbps Technology : Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand

: Ethernet, Fibre Channel, InfiniBand End User : Enterprises, Telecommunications Industry, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers

: Enterprises, Telecommunications Industry, Government Organizations, Cloud Service Providers Region: North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , Latin America , Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape features key players like Arista Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., D-Link Corporation, Extreme Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Juniper Networks Inc., New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd. (Tsinghua Unisplendour), Nvidia Corporation, Silicom Ltd. (Rad Group), and ZTE Corporation.

Key Questions Answered:

Market Size: What was the size of the global data center switch market in 2022? Growth Forecast: What is the expected growth rate of the global data center switch market during 2023-2028? Market Drivers: What are the key factors driving the global data center switch market? Impact of COVID-19: What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global data center switch market? Bandwidth Breakdown: What is the breakdown of the global data center switch market based on bandwidth? Technology Analysis: What is the breakdown of the global data center switch market based on technology? Regional Insights: What are the key regions in the global data center switch market? Key Players: Who are the key players/companies in the global data center switch market?

