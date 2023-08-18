Global Data Center UPS Market Outlook 2023: A $7.94 Billion Market by 2028 from $5.44 Billion in 2022 - Increased Rack Power Density Spurs Innovations Amidst Growing Energy Demand

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Center UPS Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data center UPS market is projected to reach a value of $7.94 billion by 2028 from $5.44 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.49%

The global demand for data centers fueled the growth of the data center UPS market. This surge in demand has led to increased operator investments, creating fresh prospects for UPS vendors.

North America has dominated the global data center UPS market, followed by APAC, Western Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, Nordics, Africa, and Central & Eastern Europe.

Emerging markets such as South Korea, Taiwan, Indonesia, and Malaysia are experiencing notable growth, primarily due to rapid digitalization and increased connectivity in those regions. Moreover, countries like the Philippines, New Zealand, and Vietnam are also witnessing new investments in their data center infrastructure, indicating their growth potential in the data center UPS market. These markets attract attention from operators who recognize these locations' unique advantages and preferences.

Vendors are investing extensive resources in R&D to cut the energy consumption of IT infrastructure by as much as 50%. However, the rising demand has pushed many providers, particularly in developing nations, to put in place high-performance infrastructure, leading to an average rack power density of about 10 kW in those countries.

The widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies like IoT, big data, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in sectors such as BFSI, education, government, and private and public entities worldwide, combined with the expansion of 5G networks, has significantly augmented data generation. As a result, there has been a substantial boost in data center investments globally.

The lithium-ion data center battery market is anticipated to account for 30% and 40% by 2024. Modern UPS systems are being transformed to adopt a modular design and use less space inside facilities to keep up with changing needs. A significant increase in data generation and storage, a decreasing tolerance for downtime, and a growing focus on sustainability are among the predicted trends. As a result, the adoption of lithium-ion batteries will likely increase significantly, causing the market share of VRLA batteries to decline significantly.

KEY TRENDS

Adoption of Advanced UPS Batteries

The utilization of lithium-ion batteries in the data center UPS market is primarily driven by two key factors: the need for reduced space and lower operating expenses (OPEX). These benefits are achieved through less frequent battery replacements and maintenance requirements.

A modular UPS system employs a rack-type enclosure that includes battery cabinets positioned at the bottom of the UPS or in separate racks. The system features vertically stacked hot modules, which can be expanded by adding additional modules whenever there is a requirement for greater power capacity or increased redundancy.

Adoption of DC UPS Systems to Reduce Power Loss

Many colocation providers globally are actively designing OCP-ready data centers, which are anticipated to incorporate DC power systems. Furthermore, numerous enterprises are contemplating adopting the data center design practices employed by hyperscale operators. This shift is driven by the desire to reduce operating expenses (OPEX) and enhance operational efficiency.

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

The development of data centers boosts the global data center UPS market. Several new entrants are entering the industry for the development of data centers. Hyperscale operators are also increasing their market presence with investment in cloud regions. Almost all regions across the globe have witnessed investment in data centers in 2022, which also fuels the growth of the data center UPS market.

Regarding UPS infrastructure, the market is growing for UPS systems with 500-1,000 kVA capacities. In contrast, the growing number of hyperscale facilities will grow the scope of adoption of UPS systems with capacities of over 1,000 kVA. The on-premises data centers will continue to invest in adopting UPS systems with capacities of up to 500 kVA.

While the development of data centers primarily concentrates on prominent cities worldwide, the progress in tier II and tier III cities is still in its early stages. Nevertheless, the increasing adoption of technologies in smaller locations relatively distant from major urban centers is gaining momentum, particularly in deploying edge data centers.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the data center UPS market?

What is the growth rate of the data center UPS market?

Who are the key players in the data center UPS market?

What are the key trends in the data center UPS market?

How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the data center UPS market by 2028?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 551 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $7.94 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5 % Regions Covered Global

Market Opportunities & Trends

Edge Data Center Investments Driven by 5G Deployment

Adoption of Advanced Ups Batteries

Software-Defined Power & Data Center Infrastructure Automation

Adoption of Dc Ups Systems to Reduce Power Loss

Market Growth Enablers

increased Rack Power Density

Increased Redundant Ups Adoption Due to Power Outages

Market Restraints

Ups Battery Failures

Dearth of Skilled Workforce

Increased Opex Due to Inefficiency & High Maintenance Cost

High Procurement Cost of Lithium-Ion Ups Systems

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Key Vendor Profiles

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Piller Power Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

AEG Power Solutions

AMETEK Powervar

Borri

Bxterra Power Technology

Canovate

CENTIEL

Controlled Power Company

Cyber Power Systems

Delta Electronics

Enconnex

EverExceed

Fuji Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

HITEC Power Protection

HITZINGER Electric Power

Huawei Technologies

KEHUA Data (KEHUA Tech)

Kohler

Legrand

Marathon Power

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

Panduit

Rittal

Riello Elettronica Group

Shenzhen KSTAR Science and Technology (KSTAR)

Socomec

SolarEdge Technologies

Thycon

Toshiba

Tripp Lite

VYCON

ZincFive

Prominent Battery Providers

EnerSys

Exide Technologies

FIAMM Energy Technology

Haze Battery

HBL Power Systems

Power Sonic

UNIPOWER

Saft

Storage Battery Systems (Exponential Power)

Vision Group (Shenzhen Center Power Tech)

ZAF Energy Systems

Segmentation by UPS Battery Technology

Lithium-Ion

Flywheel

VRLA

Segmentation by UPS Systems

< =500 kVA

>500-1,000 kVA

>1,000 kVA

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1257a6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets