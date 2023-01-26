Global Data Fabric Market Report to 2027: Players Include IBM, SAP, Oracle, Informatica and Talend

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Fabric Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (Disk-Based & In-Memory), Application (Fraud Detection & Security Management, Preventive Maintenance Analysis), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Data Fabric market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 6.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period.

Education & Training Services to register for the largest CAGR during the forecast period

Professional services are classified into three categories: consulting, education & training, and support & maintenance. Organizations focus on their core business and do not have to manage the data fabric, due to which they cannot provide complete attention to the niche areas of management.

In this case, professional service providers come into existence. The companies can outsource their professional services to these organizations that take complete responsibility for the work and provide complete security and safety.

SMEs to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the data fabric market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Organizations with several employees between 0 and 999 are said to be SMEs. SMEs are also implementing data fabric strategies to store and analyze various amounts and data. SMEs are using data fabric to store data of a larger target audience globally. Organizations providing data fabric solutions need robust infrastructure to help reduce costs and increase profits.

The scalable functionality of data fabric provided by data fabric vendors helps SMEs implement strategies without investing in the infrastructure and reap the profits attained using their solutions. The agile and robust characteristics of data fabric enable organizations to store and analyze their data more efficiently

Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on regions, the Edge AI market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is among the digital hubs of the world. Thus, businesses in the region have quickly identified the benefits of cloud technology as a facilitator of digital transformation.

The region has great scope for growth in the data fabric market. It is focused on innovating and developing BI solutions that utilize data fabric technology in various verticals, such as telecom & IT, transportation, and BFSI. Japan, China, and India use data fabric tools and platforms across different business verticals to provide effective solutions. The rapid development of the data fabric market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the massive data growth in all industries across the region.

Whether the BFSI, retail & eCommerce, and healthcare end users, the massive data flow has created the need for effective data fabric solutions. Moreover, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises and the higher development of infrastructure are some of the important factors expected to drive the growth of the data fabric market in Asia Pacific. IBM, SAP, HPE, and Oracle are some companies offering data fabric solutions to provide insights across various end-users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Data Fabric Market

4.2 Market, by Key Application

4.3 North America: Market, by Component and Key Vertical

4.4 Market, by Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Data Fabric Market: Architecture

5.3 Key Pillars of Data Fabric

5.4 Market Dynamics

5.4.1 Drivers

5.4.1.1 Increasing Volume and Variety of Business Data

5.4.1.2 Emerging Need for Business Agility and Accessibility

5.4.1.3 Rising Demand for Real-Time Streaming Analytics

5.4.2 Restraints

5.4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Implementation of Data Fabric Solutions

5.4.2.2 Issues Related to Integrating Legacy Systems

5.4.3 Opportunities

5.4.3.1 Generating Positive Return on Investment

5.4.3.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-based Data Fabric Solutions for Better Scalability

5.4.3.3 Increasing Advancements in In-Memory Computing

5.4.4 Challenges

5.4.4.1 Reluctance in Investment in New Technologies

5.4.4.2 Lack of Sufficiently Skilled Workforce

5.5 Ecosystem

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Case Study 1: Bmc Transformed Complex Technology into Extraordinary Business Performance with Data Fabric

5.6.2 Case Study 2: Ducati and Netapp Built Data Fabric Solutions to Boost Innovation

5.6.3 Case Study 3: Ingenico Used Hpe Ezmeral Data Fabric Solution to Develop Single Unified Data Platform

5.6.4 Case Study 4: Leading Healthcare Provider Used Hpe Ezmeral Data Fabric to Bring Together Disparate Data Sources into One Data Lake

5.6.5 Case Study 5: Hackensack Meridian Health Mastered and Catalog Patient Data

5.6.6 Case Study 6: City Furniture Leveraged Denodo Platform to Establish Logical Data Fabric in Support of Digital Transformation

5.6.7 Case Study 7: Syracuse University Improved University Operations and Academic Capability with Unified Data Fabric

5.6.8 Case Study 8: Brembo Asurion Achieved Cloud Modernization with Proper Data Security and Governance in Place

5.6.9 Case Study 9: Kpmg Implemented Informatica Mdm Solutions to Help Optimize Data for Digital Transformation

5.7 Supply Chain Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Implications

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Pricing Analysis

5.13 Role of Data Fabric Across Major Business Functions

5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.15 Market: Recession Impact

5.16 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.17 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients of Market

6 Data Fabric Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Need to Gain Visibility into Highly Complex and Heterogeneous Data Landscapes to Drive Market Growth

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Data Fabric Services Help Deploy Platforms to Run and Support Applications

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Consulting

6.3.2.2 Education and Training

6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3 Managed Services

7 Data Fabric Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Types: Market Drivers

7.2 Disk-based

7.2.1 Disk-based Data Fabric Offers Flexibility to Migrate Data Reducing Cost of Ownership

7.3 In-Memory

7.3.1 Resilient Web Acceleration and Cache as a Service Features to be Offered to End-users

8 Data Fabric Market, by Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.2.1 Data Fabric Helps Large Enterprises Gather Data to Create Information Network Powering Business Applications

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

8.3.1 Data Fabric Solutions Help Increase Productivity, Boost Marketing Strategies, and Streamline Business Processes

9 Market, by Deployment Mode

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers

9.2 On-Premises

9.2.1 Development of In-House IT Infrastructure for Better Security

9.3 Cloud

9.3.1 Cost-Saving Benefit Leads to Increase in Operational Efficiency and Scalability

10 Data Fabric Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers

10.2 Fraud Detection & Security Management

10.2.1 Detecting Fraud and Security Threats in Real Time by Organizations to Drive Market

10.3 Governance, Risk & Compliance Management

10.3.1 Data Fabric Enables Defining Guidelines and Controls for Organizational Governance Process

10.4 Customer Intelligence

10.4.1 Organizations Can Create 360-Degree Unified Customer Profiles by Implementing Data Fabric Solutions

10.5 Sales & Marketing Management

10.5.1 Data Fabric Helps Sales & Marketing Teams Extract Data from Embedded Devices Providing Deeper Insights into Customer Behaviors

10.6 Business Process Management

10.6.1 Data Fabric Solutions Help Businesses Transform Boosting Adoption of Business Process Management

10.7 Preventative Maintenance Analysis

10.7.1 Data Fabric Accesses Insights from Various Data Points to Predict Preventive Maintenance Cycle

10.8 Other Applications

11 Data Fabric Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Data Fabric: Enterprise Use Cases

11.2 Bfsi

11.2.1 Data Fabric Helps Build Hybrid Cloud Foundations to Ensure Digital Trust and Improve Digital Resilience

11.3 Government, Defense, & Public Agencies

11.3.1 Adoption of Data Fabric Solutions Helps Strengthen Data Computing Abilities

11.4 Telecom

11.4.1 High Amount of Data Generated Requires Better Data Management Leading to Adoption of Data Fabric Solutions

11.5 Retail & Ecommerce

11.5.1 Increasing Use of IoT Devices and Optimization of Current Market Scenario to Drive Market

11.6 Manufacturing

11.6.1 Data Fabric Helps Integrate, Store, and Analyze Data Leading to Increasing Productivity

11.7 Energy & Mining

11.7.1 Adoption of Data Fabric Solutions to Gain Insights and Secure Market Competitiveness

11.8 Healthcare & Life Sciences

11.8.1 Data Fabric Helps Integrate and Analyze Data Obtained from Applications, Software, and Operation Sources

11.9 Media & Entertainment

11.9.1 Storage of Massive Volumes of Digital Data Requires Data Fabric Solutions

11.10 Other Verticals

12 Data Fabric Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players

13.3 Revenue Analysis

13.3.1 Historical Revenue Analysis

13.4 Market Share Analysis

13.5 Market Evaluation Framework

13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.6.1 Stars

13.6.2 Emerging Leaders

13.6.3 Pervasive Players

13.6.4 Participants

13.7 Competitive Benchmarking

13.7.1 Company Product Footprint

13.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

13.8.1 Progressive Companies

13.8.2 Responsive Companies

13.8.3 Dynamic Companies

13.8.4 Starting Blocks

13.9 Startup/SME Competitive Benchmarking

13.9.1 Company Product Footprint

13.1 Competitive Scenario and Trends

13.10.1 New Product Launches

13.10.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Key Players

14.2.1 IBM

14.2.2 SAP

14.2.3 Oracle

14.2.4 Informatica

14.2.5 Talend

14.2.6 Denodo

14.2.7 Hpe

14.2.8 Dell Technologies

14.2.9 Netapp

14.2.10 Teradata

14.2.11 Software AG

14.2.12 Tibco Software

14.2.13 Splunk

14.2.14 Global Ids

14.2.15 Precisely

14.2.16 Cinchy

14.2.17 K2View

14.2.18 Idera

14.2.19 Incorta

14.2.20 Radiant Logic

14.2.21 Intenda

14.3 Startup/SME Profiles

14.3.1 Atlan

14.3.2 Nexla

14.3.3 Stardog

14.3.4 Gluent

14.3.5 Starburst Data

14.3.6 Hexstream

14.3.7 Qomplx

14.3.8 Cluedin

14.3.9 Iguazio

14.3.10 Alex Solutions

15 Adjacent and Related Markets

16 Appendix

