Global Data Fabric Market Report to 2027: Players Include IBM, SAP, Oracle, Informatica and Talend

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Fabric Market by Component (Solutions & Services), Type (Disk-Based & In-Memory), Application (Fraud Detection & Security Management, Preventive Maintenance Analysis), Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Data Fabric market size to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 6.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period.
Education & Training Services to register for the largest CAGR during the forecast period
Professional services are classified into three categories: consulting, education & training, and support & maintenance. Organizations focus on their core business and do not have to manage the data fabric, due to which they cannot provide complete attention to the niche areas of management.
In this case, professional service providers come into existence. The companies can outsource their professional services to these organizations that take complete responsibility for the work and provide complete security and safety.
SMEs to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on organization size, the data fabric market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Organizations with several employees between 0 and 999 are said to be SMEs. SMEs are also implementing data fabric strategies to store and analyze various amounts and data. SMEs are using data fabric to store data of a larger target audience globally. Organizations providing data fabric solutions need robust infrastructure to help reduce costs and increase profits.
The scalable functionality of data fabric provided by data fabric vendors helps SMEs implement strategies without investing in the infrastructure and reap the profits attained using their solutions. The agile and robust characteristics of data fabric enable organizations to store and analyze their data more efficiently
Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on regions, the Edge AI market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is among the digital hubs of the world. Thus, businesses in the region have quickly identified the benefits of cloud technology as a facilitator of digital transformation.
The region has great scope for growth in the data fabric market. It is focused on innovating and developing BI solutions that utilize data fabric technology in various verticals, such as telecom & IT, transportation, and BFSI. Japan, China, and India use data fabric tools and platforms across different business verticals to provide effective solutions. The rapid development of the data fabric market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the massive data growth in all industries across the region.
Whether the BFSI, retail & eCommerce, and healthcare end users, the massive data flow has created the need for effective data fabric solutions. Moreover, the rapid expansion of domestic enterprises and the higher development of infrastructure are some of the important factors expected to drive the growth of the data fabric market in Asia Pacific. IBM, SAP, HPE, and Oracle are some companies offering data fabric solutions to provide insights across various end-users.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Data Fabric Market
4.2 Market, by Key Application
4.3 North America: Market, by Component and Key Vertical
4.4 Market, by Region
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Data Fabric Market: Architecture
5.3 Key Pillars of Data Fabric
5.4 Market Dynamics
5.4.1 Drivers
5.4.1.1 Increasing Volume and Variety of Business Data
5.4.1.2 Emerging Need for Business Agility and Accessibility
5.4.1.3 Rising Demand for Real-Time Streaming Analytics
5.4.2 Restraints
5.4.2.1 Lack of Awareness Regarding Implementation of Data Fabric Solutions
5.4.2.2 Issues Related to Integrating Legacy Systems
5.4.3 Opportunities
5.4.3.1 Generating Positive Return on Investment
5.4.3.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-based Data Fabric Solutions for Better Scalability
5.4.3.3 Increasing Advancements in In-Memory Computing
5.4.4 Challenges
5.4.4.1 Reluctance in Investment in New Technologies
5.4.4.2 Lack of Sufficiently Skilled Workforce
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Case Study Analysis
5.6.1 Case Study 1: Bmc Transformed Complex Technology into Extraordinary Business Performance with Data Fabric
5.6.2 Case Study 2: Ducati and Netapp Built Data Fabric Solutions to Boost Innovation
5.6.3 Case Study 3: Ingenico Used Hpe Ezmeral Data Fabric Solution to Develop Single Unified Data Platform
5.6.4 Case Study 4: Leading Healthcare Provider Used Hpe Ezmeral Data Fabric to Bring Together Disparate Data Sources into One Data Lake
5.6.5 Case Study 5: Hackensack Meridian Health Mastered and Catalog Patient Data
5.6.6 Case Study 6: City Furniture Leveraged Denodo Platform to Establish Logical Data Fabric in Support of Digital Transformation
5.6.7 Case Study 7: Syracuse University Improved University Operations and Academic Capability with Unified Data Fabric
5.6.8 Case Study 8: Brembo Asurion Achieved Cloud Modernization with Proper Data Security and Governance in Place
5.6.9 Case Study 9: Kpmg Implemented Informatica Mdm Solutions to Help Optimize Data for Digital Transformation
5.7 Supply Chain Analysis
5.8 Regulatory Implications
5.9 Patent Analysis
5.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2022-2023
5.11 Technology Analysis
5.12 Pricing Analysis
5.13 Role of Data Fabric Across Major Business Functions
5.14 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.15 Market: Recession Impact
5.16 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
5.17 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers/Clients of Market
6 Data Fabric Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Components: Market Drivers
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Need to Gain Visibility into Highly Complex and Heterogeneous Data Landscapes to Drive Market Growth
6.3 Services
6.3.1 Data Fabric Services Help Deploy Platforms to Run and Support Applications
6.3.2 Professional Services
6.3.2.1 Consulting
6.3.2.2 Education and Training
6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance
6.3.3 Managed Services
7 Data Fabric Market, by Type
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Types: Market Drivers
7.2 Disk-based
7.2.1 Disk-based Data Fabric Offers Flexibility to Migrate Data Reducing Cost of Ownership
7.3 In-Memory
7.3.1 Resilient Web Acceleration and Cache as a Service Features to be Offered to End-users
8 Data Fabric Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.2.1 Data Fabric Helps Large Enterprises Gather Data to Create Information Network Powering Business Applications
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3.1 Data Fabric Solutions Help Increase Productivity, Boost Marketing Strategies, and Streamline Business Processes
9 Market, by Deployment Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Deployment Modes: Market Drivers
9.2 On-Premises
9.2.1 Development of In-House IT Infrastructure for Better Security
9.3 Cloud
9.3.1 Cost-Saving Benefit Leads to Increase in Operational Efficiency and Scalability
10 Data Fabric Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Applications: Market Drivers
10.2 Fraud Detection & Security Management
10.2.1 Detecting Fraud and Security Threats in Real Time by Organizations to Drive Market
10.3 Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
10.3.1 Data Fabric Enables Defining Guidelines and Controls for Organizational Governance Process
10.4 Customer Intelligence
10.4.1 Organizations Can Create 360-Degree Unified Customer Profiles by Implementing Data Fabric Solutions
10.5 Sales & Marketing Management
10.5.1 Data Fabric Helps Sales & Marketing Teams Extract Data from Embedded Devices Providing Deeper Insights into Customer Behaviors
10.6 Business Process Management
10.6.1 Data Fabric Solutions Help Businesses Transform Boosting Adoption of Business Process Management
10.7 Preventative Maintenance Analysis
10.7.1 Data Fabric Accesses Insights from Various Data Points to Predict Preventive Maintenance Cycle
10.8 Other Applications
11 Data Fabric Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 Verticals: Market Drivers
11.1.2 Data Fabric: Enterprise Use Cases
11.2 Bfsi
11.2.1 Data Fabric Helps Build Hybrid Cloud Foundations to Ensure Digital Trust and Improve Digital Resilience
11.3 Government, Defense, & Public Agencies
11.3.1 Adoption of Data Fabric Solutions Helps Strengthen Data Computing Abilities
11.4 Telecom
11.4.1 High Amount of Data Generated Requires Better Data Management Leading to Adoption of Data Fabric Solutions
11.5 Retail & Ecommerce
11.5.1 Increasing Use of IoT Devices and Optimization of Current Market Scenario to Drive Market
11.6 Manufacturing
11.6.1 Data Fabric Helps Integrate, Store, and Analyze Data Leading to Increasing Productivity
11.7 Energy & Mining
11.7.1 Adoption of Data Fabric Solutions to Gain Insights and Secure Market Competitiveness
11.8 Healthcare & Life Sciences
11.8.1 Data Fabric Helps Integrate and Analyze Data Obtained from Applications, Software, and Operation Sources
11.9 Media & Entertainment
11.9.1 Storage of Massive Volumes of Digital Data Requires Data Fabric Solutions
11.10 Other Verticals
12 Data Fabric Market, by Region
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
13.3 Revenue Analysis
13.3.1 Historical Revenue Analysis
13.4 Market Share Analysis
13.5 Market Evaluation Framework
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6.1 Stars
13.6.2 Emerging Leaders
13.6.3 Pervasive Players
13.6.4 Participants
13.7 Competitive Benchmarking
13.7.1 Company Product Footprint
13.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant
13.8.1 Progressive Companies
13.8.2 Responsive Companies
13.8.3 Dynamic Companies
13.8.4 Starting Blocks
13.9 Startup/SME Competitive Benchmarking
13.9.1 Company Product Footprint
13.1 Competitive Scenario and Trends
13.10.1 New Product Launches
13.10.2 Deals
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Key Players
14.2.1 IBM
14.2.2 SAP
14.2.3 Oracle
14.2.4 Informatica
14.2.5 Talend
14.2.6 Denodo
14.2.7 Hpe
14.2.8 Dell Technologies
14.2.9 Netapp
14.2.10 Teradata
14.2.11 Software AG
14.2.12 Tibco Software
14.2.13 Splunk
14.2.14 Global Ids
14.2.15 Precisely
14.2.16 Cinchy
14.2.17 K2View
14.2.18 Idera
14.2.19 Incorta
14.2.20 Radiant Logic
14.2.21 Intenda
14.3 Startup/SME Profiles
14.3.1 Atlan
14.3.2 Nexla
14.3.3 Stardog
14.3.4 Gluent
14.3.5 Starburst Data
14.3.6 Hexstream
14.3.7 Qomplx
14.3.8 Cluedin
14.3.9 Iguazio
14.3.10 Alex Solutions
15 Adjacent and Related Markets
16 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qo37ps-fabric?w=5
