Global Data Mining Tools Market 2018-2023: The Need for Embedded Intelligence to Gain Competitive Advantage

The data mining tools market is expected to grow from USD 591.2 Million in 2018 to USD 1,039.1 Million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to the significant increase in data volume and increased awareness among enterprises to leverage the benefits of available data assets.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) industry vertical includes commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, stock brokerage firms, and payment gateway providers. BFSI companies deal with critical credit management, collection management, and fraud detection management in their day to day financial operations.

Additionally, the BFSI industry vertical deals with large volumes of customer and transactional data from various sources. BFSI organizations are looking forward to provide customer friendly digital solutions and software platforms, so that they can serve their customers in a better way. The BFSI industry vertical is a major contributor, in terms of revenue, in the data mining tools market.

Data mining tools empower enterprises to extract usable data from a large set of raw data and analyze hidden data patterns to categorize these patterns into useful information. Data mining managed services would be used extensively by enterprises to gain traction in the global data mining tools market.

Managed services enable organizations to focus on their core business competencies while managed service providers mine data for them and provide insights from hidden data patterns. These services further help organizations in focusing on customer-centric aspects and adding value to business operations.

The marketing segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. The marketing business function enables enterprises to understand the historical transaction patterns of customers, thus helping them plan and manage new marketing campaigns. Furthermore, data mining provides insights into customer-buying patterns and helps organizations in managing the demand and supply match while offering customized offerings to their clients.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Mining Tools Market

4.2 Market By Deployment Type

4.3 Market By Component

4.4 Market By Organization Size

4.5 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Significant Increase in Data Volume

5.2.1.2 Increased Awareness Among Enterprises to Leverage the Available Data Assets

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Government Rules and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Need to Create Insights From Raw Data

5.2.3.2 Need for Embedded Intelligence to Gain Competitive Advantage

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Privacy, Security, and Reliability

5.2.4.2 Advent of Bi and Ai Raising Concerns for Data Mining Vendors



6 Data Mining Tools Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tools

6.3 Services



7 Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Managed Services

7.3 Consulting and Implementation

7.4 Others



8 Market By Business Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Marketing

8.3 Finance

8.4 Supply Chain and Logistics

8.5 Operations



9 Data Mining Tools Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Retail

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences

9.5 Telecom and IT

9.6 Government and Defense

9.7 Energy and Utilities

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Others



10 Data Mining Tools Market, By Deployment Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 On-Premises

10.3 Cloud



11 Market By Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Large Enterprises

11.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



12 Data Mining Tools Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 Latin America

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Ranking

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 New Product/Service Launches and Product Upgradations

13.3.2 Business Expansions

13.3.3 Acquisitions

13.3.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



14 Company Profiles

14.1 IBM

14.2 SAS Institute

14.3 Oracle

14.4 Microsoft

14.5 Teradata

14.6 MathWorks

14.7 H2O.ai

14.8 Intel

14.9 Alteryx

14.10 SAP

14.11 Rapidminer

14.12 Knime

14.13 FICO

14.14 Salford Systems

14.15 BlueGranite

14.16 Angoss Software

14.17 Megaputer Intelligence

14.18 Biomax Informatics

14.19 Frontline Systems

14.20 Suntec India

14.21 Dataiku

14.22 Wolfram Research

14.23 Reltio

14.24 SenticNet

14.25 Business Insight



