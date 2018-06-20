Global Data Wrangling Market Analysis 2017-2023: Market is Expected to Reach $2.8 billion - Unwillingness to Shift from Traditional ETL Tools Expected to Limit Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Data Wrangling Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Wrangling Market size is expected to reach $2.8 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 17% CAGR during the forecast period.
Data wrangling is used to transform and map data from one "raw" data form to another form to make data more appropriate and valuable in various activities such as analytics. Rapid growth in the volume of data generated across industry verticals has led to the adoption of advanced analytics algorithms to pick insights which could transform a business entity.
Unwillingness to shift from traditional ETL tools to advanced automated tools is expected to be a major factor that is expected to limit the growth of the market during the forecast period. Limited levels of awareness among SMEs, and concerns pertaining to data quality are the factors that is expected to limit the seamless expansion of the market.
Scope of the Report
- Based on component, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Tools and Services.
- The Services market is segmented into Professional and Managed Services.
- Based on Business Function, the market report segments the market into Finance, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource, Operations, and Others.
- Based on Organization Size, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.
- Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into On Demand and On-Premise.
- Based on Vertical, the Data Wrangling market segments the market into BFSI, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Telecom & IT, Travel & Hospitality, and Others.
Key companies profiled in the report include
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Talend Inc.
- Trifacta
- TIBCO Software, Inc.
- Informatica
- Hitachi Ltd. (Hitachi Vantara)
- Teradata Corporation
- SAS Institute, Inc.
- Datawatch Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Data Wrangling Market
4. Global Data Wrangling Market by Business Function
5. Global Data Wrangling Market by Organization Size
6. Global Data Wrangling Market by Deployment Type
7. Global Data Wrangling Market by Vertical
8. Global Data Wrangling Market by Region
9. Competitive Study
10. Company Profiles
