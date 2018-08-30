Global Datacenter Hyperconvergence Market 2018-2023: Market will Reach $22.93Bn with USA Leading, Representing a $5.8 Bn Opportunity

DUBLIN, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides global and regional forecasts for HCI, HCP, and HCIS market from 2018 to 2023.







This report assesses the hyperconvergence ecosystem including companies, offerings, market positioning, and strategies. The report evaluates technologies, and solutions including infrastructure, platforms, and integrated systems. The report also provides forecasts for hyperconvergence across various architectures such as centralized cloud and edge computing, market segments such as smart cities, and all major industry verticals.





Hyperconvergence systems rely upon a software-centric architecture that facilitates a hyper-converged computing, storage, and virtualization infrastructure environment. Many decades in the making, hyperconvergence replaces the typical do-it-yourself approach to integrating datacenter infrastructure as well as traditional converged architectures. Compared to converged systems, hyperconvergence represents solutions that have a significantly smaller footprint than previous systems. They are characterized by much smaller individual units for server, storage, and virtualization functions, regardless of application







There are many advantages with hyper-converged architectures including decreased complexity, improved life cycle management, and reduced time to value economics. This datacenter approach facilitates less expensive and easier migration and enhancements for many reasons including fewer vendors and open architecture. Simplifying end-to-end application management and datacenter operations translates into savings and other benefits for business customers. Hyper-converged systems are also expected to accelerate the digital transformation process for enterprise through more scalable, flexible, and operationally sustainable infrastructure.







Report Benefits:

Global and regional hyperconvergence forecasts including HCI, HCP, and HCIS

Understand the evolution of IT infrastructure to hyper-converged architectures

Learn the key market segments and technologies for hyperconvergence targeting

Recognize how hyper-converged systems will impact traditional datacenters and suppliers

Identify how technologies like AI, HPC, 5G and quantum computing will impact hyperconvergence

Key Findings:

The global hyper-converged solution market will $22.93B USD by 2023

by 2023 USA will lead the market representing a $5.8B USD opportunity by 2023

will lead the market representing a opportunity by 2023 Global hyperconvergence in the financial sector alone will reach $4.4B by 2023

by 2023 Hyperconvergence will accelerate the need for software defined management

Hyper-converged datacenters will be crucially important for IoT network scalability

Mobile Edge Computing is a greenfield opportunity for hyper-converged min-datacenters

Target Audience:

Datacenter providers

Infrastructure providers

Security solution providers

Cloud computing companies

Integrated platform providers

Governments, research, and NGOs

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



1.1 Hyper-convergence Framework



1.2 Hyper-convergence Market Segment



1.2.1 Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI)



1.2.2 Hyper-converged Platform (HCP)



1.2.3 Hyper-converged Integrated System (HCIS)



1.3 Integrated System, Converged System, and Hyper-converged System



1.4 The Role of the Hypervisor



1.5 Hyper-convergence Market Opportunities



1.6 Key Industry Development







2. Technology and Market Analysis



2.1 Hyper-converged Infrastructure (HCI) for Enterprise



2.2 Hyper-converged Platform as a Service



2.3 HCIS to Accelerate Computing Application



2.4 Software Defined Storage (SDS)



2.5 Hyper-converged Appliance



2.6 Software Defined Architecture



2.7 Software Defined Everything



2.8 Hyper-converged Cloud



2.9 Virtualization



2.10 Virtual Machine



2.11 Artificial Intelligence Software and Chipsets



2.12 Quantum Computing



2.13 Edge Computing



2.14 IoT, 5G, and Smart City



2.15 Blockchain



2.16 High Performance Computing



2.17 Business Model







3. Hyper-convergence Application Analysis



3.1 Key Industry Verticals



3.2 Workload Strategy and Planning



3.3 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)



3.4 Server and Storage Virtualization



3.5 Virtual Network Resources



3.6 Data Center Consolidation and Security



3.7 Disaster Recovery



3.8 Video Surveillance



3.9 Big Data and Analytics



3.10 Remote and Branch Offices



3.11 Hybrid Cloud







4. Company Analysis



4.1 Vendor Market Share Analysis



4.2 Dell EMC



4.3 Cisco Systems Inc.



4.4 VMware Inc.



4.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)



4.6 Nutanix Inc.



4.7 Other Companies



4.7.1 Oracle Corporation



4.7.2 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.



4.7.3 NetApp Inc.



4.7.4 Fujitsu Ltd.



4.7.5 HiveIO



4.7.6 DataCore



4.7.7 HyperGrid Inc.



4.7.8 Hitachi Vantara



4.7.9 Pivot3



4.7.10 StorMagic Inc.



4.7.11 Maxta Inc.



4.7.12 Scale Computing



4.7.13 Stratoscale



4.7.14 HTbase



4.7.15 Diamanti Inc.



4.7.16 CloudSyntrix



4.7.17 CTC Global PTE Ltd.



4.7.18 Works Computing Inc.



4.7.19 Lenovo



4.7.20 IBM







5. Hyper-convergence Market Analysis and Forecasts



5.1 Global Hyper-convergence Market Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.1.1 Total Hyper-convergence Market



5.1.2 Hyper-convergence Market by Segment



5.1.3 Hyper-convergence Market by Component Type



5.1.4 Hyper-convergence Market by Application Type



5.1.4.1Hyper-convergence Market by Virtualization Application Type



5.1.5 Hyper-convergence Market by Deployment Offices



5.1.6 Hyper-convergence Market by AI Solution



5.1.6.1Hyper-convergence Market by Embedded AI Software Type



5.1.7 Hyper-convergence Market by Deployment Type



5.1.8 Hyper-convergence Market in Cloud Computing



5.1.9 Hyper-convergence Market in Big Data Analytics



5.1.10 Hyper-convergence Market in Quantum Computing



5.1.11 Hyper-convergence Market in 5G



5.1.12 Hyper-convergence Market in IoT



5.1.13 Hyper-convergence Market in Edge Computing



5.1.14 Hyper-convergence Market in Blockchain



5.1.15 Hyper-convergence Market in Smart City



5.1.16 Hyper-convergence Market in High Performance Computing



5.1.17 Hyper-convergence Market by Industry Vertical



5.2 Regional Hyper-convergence Market Forecast 2018 - 2023



5.2.1 Hyper-convergence Market by Region



5.2.2 North America Quantum Computing Market by HCI, HCP, HCIS, Application, AI, Big Data, and Edge Computing



5.2.3 Europe Quantum Computing Market by HCI, HCP, HCIS, Application, AI, Big Data, and Edge Computing



5.2.4 APAC Quantum Computing Market by HCI, HCP, HCIS, Application, AI, Big Data, and Edge Computing



5.2.5 Latin America Quantum Computing Market by HCI, HCP, HCIS, Application, AI, Big Data, and Edge Computing



5.2.6 Middle East and Africa Quantum Computing Market by HCI, HCP, HCIS, Application, AI, Big Data, and Edge Computing







6. Conclusions and Recommendations



6.1 Advertisers and Media Companies



6.2 Artificial Intelligence Providers



6.3 Automotive Companies



6.4 Broadband Infrastructure Providers



6.5 Communication Service Providers



6.6 Computing Companies



6.7 Data Analytics Providers



6.8 Equipment (AR, VR, and MR) Providers



6.9 Networking Equipment Providers



6.10 Networking Security Providers



6.11 Semiconductor Companies



6.12 IoT Suppliers and Service Providers



6.13 Software Providers



6.14 Smart City System Integrators



6.15 Automation System Providers



6.16 Social Media Companies



6.17 Workplace Solution Providers



6.18 Enterprise and Government





