Global DataOps Platform Market to 2030: Increased Data Complexity and Data Volume Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "DataOps Platform Market by Offering (Platform and Services), Type (Agile Development, DevOps, and Lean Manufacturing), Deployment Mode, Vertical (BFSI, Telecommunications, and Healthcare & Life Sciences) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for DataOps platform is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2023 to USD 10.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period.

The DataOps platform plays a crucial role as a centralized hub for managing and governing data pipelines, workflows, and processes. It fosters collaboration among diverse teams to facilitate collaboration among cross-functional teams, including data engineers, data scientists, and analysts.

By providing a range of tools and capabilities, the platform enables automation, monitoring, and control of the end-to-end data lifecycle. This centralized approach ensures streamlined operations and efficient collaboration, empowering organizations to effectively utilize and derive value from their data assets.

The agile development segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

By type, the market is divided into agile development, DevOps, Lean Manufacturing. Agile Development in the DataOps platform helps organizations to enhance their ability to respond to changing business needs, improve project visibility and transparency, foster collaboration and innovation, and achieve faster time-to-value for their data initiatives.

It empowers teams to efficiently manage data operations, optimize data processes, and deliver actionable insights dynamically and iteratively. During the forecast period, agile development is anticipated to hold the largest market share.

Among offerings, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Services in a DataOps platform encompass a wide range of functionalities and capabilities designed to facilitate efficient and effective data operations and management. These services are specifically tailored to address the challenges and requirements of handling data throughout its lifecycle.

Services in the DataOps platform facilitate decision-making for businesses by integrating efficient AI capabilities, real-time analytics, and insight delivery into the applications. During the forecast period, the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

During the forecast period, North America is estimated to account for the largest size of the market for DataOps platform. The region has a thriving technology industry that is driving the adoption of DataOps platforms.

Many of the world's leading technology companies are based in North America, and these companies are investing heavily in data infrastructure and analytics capabilities. The emergence of new technologies that make it easier to manage and analyze data is driving the adoption of DataOps platforms in North America.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Data Complexity and Data Volume
  • Rise in Need to Gain Real-Time Insights
  • Increased Demand for Cloud Solutions
  • Extensive Focus on Data-Driven Insights

Restraints

  • Data Privacy and Security Concerns
  • Budget Constraints due to High Investment

Opportunities

  • Need to Bridge Gap Between Data Engineers and Data Analysts
  • Need for Data Teams to Keep Pace with Rapidly Changing Requirements

Challenges

  • Lack of Awareness and Understanding of Dataops
  • Shortage of Skilled Talent

Case Study Analysis

  • Large Pharmaceutical Business Selected Datakitchen to Offer Timely Analytical Insights
  • Roche Diagnostic Used Dataops.Live Platform to Become a More Agile Data-Driven Business
  • Streamsets Enabled Aon to Hold Its Position as a Leader in the Financial Services Sector
  • Fannie Mae Selected Hitachi Vantara to Deliver Game-Changing Value to Their Business
  • Unravel Data Enabled 84.51 to Enhance Operational Efficiency
  • Dataops.Live Enables Oneweb to Deliver Great Service Through Complete Visibility of Operations
  • Clarios Leverages Spectra and Snowflake to Create Next-Gen Data and Analytics Ecosystem
  • Hitachi Vantara Helped Metals Industry Manufacturers Reduce Equipment Downtime
  • Ad Astra Selected Streamsets to Tackle Their Data Ingestion Challenges

Companies Mentioned

  • Accenture
  • Atlan
  • Aws
  • Bmc Software
  • Celonis
  • Census
  • Collibra
  • Composable Analytics
  • Databricks
  • Datafold
  • Dataiku
  • Datakitchen
  • Dataops.Live
  • Fosfor
  • Hitachi Vantara
  • IBM
  • Informatica
  • K2View
  • Microsoft
  • Monte Carlo Data
  • Oracle
  • Rightdata
  • Saagie
  • Sas Institute
  • Streamsets
  • Talend
  • Tengu.Io
  • Teradata
  • Unravel Data
  • Wipro
  • Zaloni

