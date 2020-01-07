Global Dealer Management System (DMS) Market Study, 2019-2025: Competitive Landscape, Business Models, Pricing, and Future Focus Areas of Dealerships, DMS Providers, and Third-Party Vendors
Jan 07, 2020, 10:30 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dealer Management System Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyses the competitive landscape, business models, pricing, and future focus areas of dealerships, DMS providers, and third-party vendors in the automotive DMS market.
Research indicates that top dealer groups in Europe and North America believe in adopting a more integral approach rather than supporting a variety of separate add-on systems. Automotive retail is shifting from a product-driven approach to a customer-centric approach, and accommodating changing customer expectations have become crucial for dealers.
However, dealerships are struggling to capture fine customer data through multiple online retail channels, to ensure that information is actionable, and to achieve a centralized view of customers across all stores. With Europe permitting the use of direct distribution channels, OEMs are replacing conventional dealerships with virtual showrooms. As a result, OEMs are divesting offline dealerships to independent dealer groups in Europe.
Automotive CRM's competitive landscape is evolving, with DMS providers entering the market and intensifying competition.
Third-party CRM vendors are expected to become acquisition targets to major DMS providers. DMS vendors will offer integrated solutions with built-in CRM capabilities, thereby eliminating third-party contracts for customers.
DMS providers lack advanced CRM capabilities and are, hence, acquiring small CRM vendors to realize profitable business opportunities in the market.
For example, CDK Global acquired ELEAD1ONE to strengthen CRM capabilities and expand its client base in the United States. Third-party CRM vendors are offering flexible integration interfaces to ensure that dealers connect to DMS systems seamlessly.
It is essential that CRM and DMS providers work hand-in-hand to survive in the industry and for dealers to realize business profits.
Dealerships/OEMs that establish a well-defined omni-channel strategy are likely to attract more customers, build trusted relationships, and transform the overall customer experience, thereby enabling higher profit margins in sales and aftersales.
Automotive dealerships will always be the primary consumers of CRM. DMS vendors are integrating CRM into their packages and offering end-to-end dealer solutions to maximise business profitability for dealerships. Although CRM vendors offer an integrated suite of services, they have to primarily work hand-in-hand with DMS vendors for dealerships and to realise business profitability.
Large dealerships with DMS service providers are primarily under contract programs. In 2018, web-based solutions gained prominence with small dealerships with 1 or 2 rooftops across North America. Large dealerships will involve a long transition and security concerns when it comes to full cloud adoption and, hence, will remain sceptical towards cloud CRM until 2025.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Integrated DMS Solutions to Intensify Competition
- DMS and CRM Engagement Models in the Auto Industry
- Automotive DMS Business Model Analysis
- Key Findings and Future Outlook
2. Research Aim and Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
3. Automotive Dealer Management System - Business Model and Trend Analysis
- Key DMS Vendors by Region - US, Canada, and South America
- Key DMS Vendors by Region - Europe
- Automotive DMS Business Model Analysis
- DMS Vendor Trends - Availability of Tablet /Mobile App
- DMS Vendor Trends - CRM
4. Market Share Analysis - North America and Europe
- Connected Cars Forecast by Region
- Automotive DMS - Market Size Analysis
- DMS Market Share - US and Canada
- DMS Market Share - Europe
5. Dealership Trends and Analysis - North America and Europe
- New Vehicle Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer, US
- Dealership Advertising in the US
- F&I Process Digitization
- Service and Parts Departments in US Dealerships
- European Dealership Ecosystem
- European Light Vehicle Dealership
- Online Retail Activities in Europe
- The Future of Dealerships - Volkswagen 2020
6. Automotive DMS and CRM - Business Models, Pricing and Deployment Models
- Automotive CRM Vendors - Feature Analysis
- Automotive CRM Vendor Engagement Models
- CRM Features and Package Analysis
- Third-party CRM Vendors vs. DMS Vendors
- Automotive CRM - Participants Trends Analysis
7. Automotive Dealer Management System - Key Companies
- Adam Systems
- Autologica
- Auto/Mate
- AutoSoft
- Carsys
- CDK Global
- Datafirst DataCar
- Dealer Built
- incadea
- Reynolds and Reynolds
- Serti Information Solutions
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Automotive DMS and CRM Companies
- Automotive DMS Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Automotive DMS
9. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xb5pxy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article