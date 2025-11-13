Global Debut of FAMSCEND: Reshaping the Landscape of Agri-food Equipment Industry Through Innovative Technology

—— FAMSUN Launched Its Premium New Brand

YANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 12, 2025, FAMSUN Co., Ltd., a globally leading supplier in the agri-food equipment industry, held a global launch ceremony for its premium brand FAMSCEND in Yangzhou, where its HQs are located. The event, themed "Innovate • Ascend • Nourish", brought together over 160 industrial leaders, partners around the world in the high-end human food and pet food sectors, and media representatives, to witness the brand's launch.

Scenes of FAMSCEND’s global launch ceremony

FAMSCEND's mission-"Innovating to nourish a better world", and vision-"A trustworthy partner, always" were also announced at the ceremony. It marks FAMSUN's official entry into the new field, with higher value-added, of equipment industry for pet food and human healthy food through its new brand FAMSCEND, ushering in its strategic shift from scale leadership to value guidance.

Navigation through Global Industrial Changes with a Strategy of Innovation

Jack CHEN, President of FAMSUN, told the media at the ceremony, "FAMSCEND is not only a new logo, but also our solemn commitment to the high-end market and global clients. We will push the boundaries with our ambition of 'ascending', drive the digital intelligence upgrade with our capability of 'innovating', and ultimately serve the global food industry with our mind of 'nourishing', all contributing to a better life for humanity."

During his keynote speech, Jason FAN, Vice President of FAMSUN, decoded the new branding strategy. The new brand also stems from our profound insight into the global market's demand. "Currently, consumers' demands for food safety, nutrition, and quality have reached unprecedented heights. FAMSCEND will face the industrial challenges and empower its global clients with more stable, efficient, and intelligent solutions."

4 Pillars Defining the Value Cornerstone of Future Industrial Solutions

In order to turn its vision into reality, FAMSCEND will focus on four pillars as its solemn commitment to global clients:

Customer-Oriented Innovation, relying on its R&D center and laboratory in the United States, focusing on clients' actual challenges, and ensuring the innovative solutions can be effectively implemented. Full Lifecycle Systematic Solution, providing full lifecycle services spanning project design, installation, operation and maintenance, ensuring the overall reliability and stability of the project through systematic thinking. Data-driven Intelligent Decision-making, integrating IoT and big data technology into devices to achieve predictive maintenance and intelligent scheduling, helping customers improve production efficiency and product quality. Open and Win-win Industrial Ecology, building a partnership based on integrity, collaborating with upstream and downstream partners for innovation, and promoting sustainable growth and shared value in the industry.

Seminars were also held at the same time, focusing on cutting-edge industrial technologies for green manufacturing, intelligent solutions, and global market trends for pet food and human healthy food. Representatives from leading companies and experts of the industry from Southeast Asia, Europe, South America and other regions had in-depth exchanges. Several international clients stated that the solutions presented by FAMSCEND and the symbiotic concept it advocated provided valuable references for them to address industrial challenges.

The welcome dinner provided a platform for further exchanges among global partners, reflecting the high importance that FAMSCEND attached to its partnership.

SOURCE FAMSCEND