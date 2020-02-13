Global Decorated & Imprintables Apparel Market, Forecast to 2024 - Gildan Activewear, Hanesbrands, Delta Apparel, Oxford Industries, Fruit of the Loom, and Advance Printwear are Dominating

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Decorated Apparel Market with Focus on Imprintables Apparel: Insights, Trends and Forecast (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global decorated apparel market is estimated to reach US$47.3 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 10.91% for the period spanning 2020-2024, whereas the global imprintables apparel market is forecasted to reach US$19.81 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.85% for the period spanning 2020-2024.

The growth of the market has been driven by the rising millennial population, growing urbanization, upsurge in economic growth and increasing e-commerce penetration. Some of the noteworthy trends of the market include the emergence of Direct to Customer (DTC) retailers, increasing adoption of digital printing, development in printing techniques and increasing demand for personalized apparel. However, the growth of the market would be challenged by high printing costs, harmful environmental impacts and excessive reliance on technology.



The global decorated apparel market can be categorized on the basis of type and end-user. On the other hand, the global imprintables apparel market is segmented on the basis of the technique. In terms of type, the global decorated apparel market can be categorized into embroidery, imprintables, and others. On the basis of end-user, the global decorated apparel market can be segmented into women, men, and children. The imprintables apparel market can be segmented into screen printing, dye sublimation, digital printing, and others, in terms of technique.



The U.S. market is an emerging market where growth lies in high demand for customized clothing among the populace in the region, growth in e-commerce and retail channels, development of printing technologies augmenting the demand for graphic t-shirts and the increased disposable income of the individuals.



